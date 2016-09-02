SaXPath

Simple XPath evaluator which runs against a SAX stream.

Supported XPath construct as of writing are:

'/'-axis (child)

'//'-axis (self-or-descendant)

node name tests, including namespaces

all nodes selector: '*'

predicate test: @attribute_name = "literal"



Usage

Instantiate a new SaXPath object with new saxpath.SaXPath(saxParser, xpath [, recorder]) . Then pipe a stream into it and SaXPath will emit match events on each XPath match. The emitted data is managed by the recorder, which by default recreates on the fly as a (XML) string from the SAX events.

Example

An example of how to use this library is as follows:

var saxpath = require ( './lib' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var sax = require ( 'sax' ); var fileStream = fs.createReadStream( 'test/bookstore.xml' ); var saxParser = sax.createStream( true ); var streamer = new saxpath.SaXPath(saxParser, '//book' ); streamer.on( 'match' , function ( xml ) { console .log( '--- matched XML ---' ); console .log(xml); }); fileStream.pipe(saxParser);

In the example, the expression //book is evaluated against the file /test/bookstore.xml . The result is that all books are returned in the function. The output of the script is:

--- matched XML --- < book category = "COOKING" > < title lang = "en" > Everyday Italian </ title > < author > Giada De Laurentiis </ author > < year > 2005 </ year > < price > 30.00 </ price > </ book > --- matched XML --- < book category = "CHILDREN" > < title lang = "en" > Harry Potter </ title > < author > J K. Rowling </ author > < year > 2005 </ year > < price > 29.99 </ price > </ book > --- matched XML --- < book category = "WEB" > < title lang = "en" > XQuery Kick Start </ title > < author > James McGovern </ author > < author > Per Bothner </ author > < author > Kurt Cagle </ author > < author > James Linn </ author > < author > Vaidyanathan Nagarajan </ author > < year > 2003 </ year > < price > 49.99 </ price > </ book > --- matched XML --- < book category = "WEB" > < title lang = "en" > Learning XML </ title > < author > Erik T. Ray </ author > < year > 2003 </ year > < price > 39.95 </ price > </ book >

Check out the examples directory for usage examples.

Inner workings

A state machine is built which the SAX-events are tested against. If an event matches, the state machine progresses.

For self-or-descendant-nodes, the state machine is forked and earch fork (including the parent) is tested against the SAX-nodes. This ensures all nodes are matched. See test/saxpath.js and test/inception.xml for an example.