/saxen/ parser
A tiny, super fast, namespace aware sax-style XML parser written in plain JavaScript.
2.6Kb minified + gzipped)
var {
Parser
} = require('saxen');
var parser = new Parser();
// enable namespace parsing: element prefixes will
// automatically adjusted to the ones configured here
// elements in other namespaces will still be processed
parser.ns({
'http://foo': 'foo',
'http://bar': 'bar'
});
parser.on('openTag', function(elementName, attrGetter, decodeEntities, selfClosing, getContext) {
elementName;
// with prefix, i.e. foo:blub
var attrs = attrGetter();
// { 'bar:aa': 'A', ... }
});
parser.parse('<blub xmlns="http://foo" xmlns:bar="http://bar" bar:aa="A" />');
We support the following parse hooks:
openTag(elementName, attrGetter, decodeEntities, selfClosing, contextGetter)
closeTag(elementName, decodeEntities, selfClosing, contextGetter)
error(err, contextGetter)
warn(warning, contextGetter)
text(value, decodeEntities, contextGetter)
cdata(value, contextGetter)
comment(value, decodeEntities, contextGetter)
attention(str, decodeEntities, contextGetter)
question(str, contextGetter)
In contrast to
error,
warn receives recoverable errors, such as malformed attributes.
In proxy mode,
openTag and
closeTag a view of the current element replaces the raw element name. In addition element attributes are not passed as a getter to
openTag. Instead, they get exposed via the
element.attrs:
openTag(element, decodeEntities, selfClosing, contextGetter)
closeTag(element, selfClosing, contextGetter)
In namespace mode, the parser will adjust tag and attribute namespace prefixes before
passing the elements name to
openTag or
closeTag. To do that, you need to
configure default prefixes for wellknown namespaces:
parser.ns({
'http://foo': 'foo',
'http://bar': 'bar'
});
To skip the adjustment and still process namespace information:
parser.ns();
In this mode, the first argument passed to
openTag and
closeTag is an object that exposes more internal XML parse state. This needs to be explicity enabled by instantiating the parser with
{ proxy: true }.
// instantiate parser with proxy=true
var parser = new Parser({ proxy: true });
parser.ns({
'http://foo-ns': 'foo'
});
parser.on('openTag', function(el, decodeEntities, selfClosing, getContext) {
el.originalName; // root
el.name; // foo:root
el.attrs; // { 'xmlns:foo': ..., id: '1' }
el.ns; // { xmlns: 'foo', foo: 'foo', foo$uri: 'http://foo-ns' }
});
parser.parse('<root xmlns:foo="http://foo-ns" id="1" />')
Proxy mode comes with a performance penelty of roughly five percent.
Caution! For performance reasons the exposed element is a simple view into the current parser state. Because of that, it will change with the parser advancing and cannot be cached. If you would like to retain a persistent copy of the values, create a shallow clone:
parser.on('openTag', function(el) {
var copy = Object.assign({}, el);
// copy, ready to keep around
});
/saxen/ lacks some features known in other XML parsers such as sax-js:
...and that is ok ❤.
We build on the awesome work done by easysax.
/saxen/ is named after Sachsen, a federal state of Germany. So geht sächsisch!
MIT