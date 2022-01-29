SAX (Simple API for XML) for WebAssembly

When you absolutely, positively have to have the fastest parser in the room, accept no substitutes.

The first streamable, low memory XML, HTML, JSX and Angular Template parser for WebAssembly.

Sax Wasm is a sax style parser for XML, HTML, JSX and Angular Templates written in Rust, compiled for WebAssembly with the sole motivation to bring faster than native speeds to XML and JSX parsing for node and the web. Inspired by sax js and rebuilt with Rust for WebAssembly, sax-wasm brings optimizations for speed and support for JSX syntax.

Suitable for LSP implementations, sax-wasm provides line numbers and character positions within the document for elements, attributes and text node which provides the raw building blocks for linting, transpilation and lexing.

Benchmarks (Node v14.13.0 / 2.7 GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7)

All parsers are tested using a large XML document (2.1 MB) containing a variety of elements and is streamed when supported by the parser. This attempts to recreate the best real-world use case for parsing XML. Other libraries test benchmarks using a very small XML fragment such as <foo bar="baz">quux</foo> which does not hit all code branches responsible for processing the document and heavily skews the results in their favor.

Parser with Advanced Features time/ms (lower is better) JS Runs in browser sax-wasm 95.08 ☑ ☑ sax-js 167.33 ☑ ☑* node-expat 242.82 ☐ ☐ libxmljs 287.00 ☐ ☐ node-xml 621.26 ☑ ☐

built for node but should* run in the browser

Installation

npm i -s sax-wasm

Usage in Node

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const { SaxEventType, SAXParser } = require ( 'sax-wasm' ); const saxPath = require .resolve( 'sax-wasm/lib/sax-wasm.wasm' ); const saxWasmBuffer = fs.readFileSync(saxPath); const options = { highWaterMark : 32 * 1024 }; const parser = new SAXParser(SaxEventType.Attribute | SaxEventType.OpenTag, options); parser.eventHandler = ( event, data ) => { if (event === SaxEventType.Attribute) { } else { } }; parser.prepareWasm(saxWasmBuffer).then( ready => { if (ready) { const readable = fs.createReadStream(path.resolve(path.resolve( '.' , 'path/to/document.xml' )), options); readable.on( 'data' , (chunk) => { parser.write(chunk); }); readable.on( 'end' , () => parser.end()); } });

Usage for the web

import { SaxEventType, SAXParser } from 'sax-wasm' ; async function loadAndPrepareWasm ( ) { const saxWasmResponse = await fetch( './path/to/wasm/sax-wasm.wasm' ); const saxWasmbuffer = await saxWasmResponse.arrayBuffer(); const parser = new SAXParser(SaxEventType.Attribute | SaxEventType.OpenTag, { highWaterMark : 64 * 1024 }); const ready = await parser.prepareWasm( new Uint8Array (saxWasmbuffer)); if (ready) { return parser; } } loadAndPrepareWasm().then(processDocument); function processDocument ( parser ) { parser.eventHandler = ( event, data ) => { if (event === SaxEventType.Attribute ) { } else { } } fetch( 'path/to/document.xml' ).then( async response => { if (!response.ok) { } const reader = response.body.getReader(); while ( true ) { const chunk = await reader.read(); if (chunk.done) { return parser.end(); } parser.write(chunk); } }); }

Differences from sax-js

Besides being incredibly fast, there are some notable differences between sax-wasm and sax-js that may affect some users when migrating:

JSX is supported including JSX fragments. Things like <foo bar={this.bar()}></bar> and <><foo/><bar/></> will parse as expected. Angular 2+ templates are supported. Things like <button type="submit" [disabled]=disabled *ngIf=boolean (click)="clickHandler(event)"> will parse as expected. No attempt is made to validate the document. sax-wasm reports what it sees. If you need strict mode or document validation, it may be recreated by applying rules to the events that are reported by the parser. Namespaces are reported in attributes. No special events dedicated to namespaces. Streaming utf-8 code points in a Uint8Array is required.

Streaming

Streaming is supported with sax-wasm by writing utf-8 code points (Uint8Array) to the parser instance. Writes can occur safely anywhere except within the eventHandler function or within the eventTrap (when extending SAXParser class). Doing so anyway risks overwriting memory still in play.

Events

Events are subscribed to using a bitmask composed from flags representing the event type. Bit positions along a 12 bit integer can be masked on to tell the parser to emit the event of that type. For example, passing in the following bitmask to the parser instructs it to emit events for text, open tags and attributes:

import { SaxEventType } from 'sax-wasm' ; parser.events = SaxEventType.Text | SaxEventType.OpenTag | SaxEventType.Attribute;

Complete list of event/argument pairs:

Event Mask Argument passed to handler SaxEventType.Text 0b000000000001 text: Text SaxEventType.ProcessingInstruction 0b000000000010 procInst: Text SaxEventType.SGMLDeclaration 0b000000000100 sgmlDecl: Text SaxEventType.Doctype 0b000000001000 doctype: Text SaxEventType.Comment 0b000000010000 comment: Text SaxEventType.OpenTagStart 0b000000100000 tag: Tag SaxEventType.Attribute 0b000001000000 attribute: Attribute SaxEventType.OpenTag 0b000010000000 tag: Tag SaxEventType.CloseTag 0b000100000000 tag: Tag SaxEventType.CDATA 0b001000000000 start: Position

Speeding things up on large documents

The speed of the sax-wasm parser is incredibly fast and can parse very large documents in a blink of an eye. Although it's performance out of the box is ridiculous, the JavaScript thread must be involved with transforming raw bytes to human readable data, there are times where slowdowns can occur if you're not careful. These are some of the items to consider when top speed and performance is an absolute must:

Stream your document from it's source as a Uint8Array - This is covered in the examples above. Things slow down significantly when the document is loaded in JavaScript as a string, then encoded to bytes using Buffer.from(document) or new TextEncoder.encode(document) before being passed to the parser. Encoding on the JavaScript thread is adds a non-trivial amount of overhead so its best to keep the data as raw bytes. Streaming often means the parser will already be done once the document finishes downloading! Keep the events bitmask to a bare minimum whenever possible - the more events that are required, the more work the JavaScript thread must do once sax-wasm.wasm reports back. Limit property reads on the reported data to only what's necessary - this includes things like stringifying the data to json using JSON.stringify() . The first read of a property on a data object reported by the eventHandler will retrieve the value from raw bytes and convert it to a string , number or Position on the JavaScript thread. This conversion time becomes noticeable on very large documents with many elements and attributes. NOTE: After the initial read, the value is cached and accessing it becomes faster.

Constructor

SaxParser([events: number, [options: SaxParserOptions]])

Constructs new SaxParser instance with the specified events bitmask and options

Parameters

events - A number representing a bitmask of events that should be reported by the parser.

- A number representing a bitmask of events that should be reported by the parser. options - When specified, the highWaterMark option is used to prepare the parser for the expected size of each chunk provided by the stream. The parser will throw if chunks written to it are larger.

Methods

prepareWasm(wasm: Uint8Array): Promise<boolean> - Instantiates the wasm binary with reasonable defaults and stores the instance as a member of the class. Always resolves to true or throws if something went wrong.

write(chunk: Uint8Array, offset: number = 0): void; - writes the supplied bytes to the wasm memory buffer and kicks off processing. An optional offset can be provided if the read should occur at an index other than 0 . NOTE: The line and character counters are not reset.

end(): void; - Ends processing for the stream. The line and character counters are reset to zero and the parser is readied for the next document.

Properties

events - A bitmask containing the events to subscribe to. See the examples for creating the bitmask

eventHandler - A function reference used for event handling. The supplied function must have a signature that accepts 2 arguments: 1. The event which is one of the SaxEventTypes and the body (listed in the table above)

Methods

The methods listed here can be used to create your own implementation of the SaxWasm class when extending it or composing it will not meet the needs of the program.

parser(events: u32) - Prepares the parser struct internally and supplies it with the specified events bitmask. Changing the events bitmask can be done at anytime during processing using this method.

write(ptr: *mut u8, length: usize) - Supplies the parser with the location and length of the newly written bytes in the stream and kicks off processing. The parser assumes that the bytes are valid utf-8 grapheme clusters. Writing non utf-8 bytes may cause unpredictable results but probably will not break.

end() - resets the character and line counts but does not halt processing of the current buffer.

Building from source

Prerequisites

This project requires rust v1.30+ since it contains the wasm32-unknown-unknown target out of the box.

Install rust:

curl https://sh.rustup.rs -sSf | sh

Install the stable compiler and switch to it.

rustup install stable rustup default stable

Install the wasm32-unknown-unknown target.

rustup target add wasm32-unknown-unknown --toolchain stable

Install node with npm then run the following command from the project root.

npm install

Install the wasm-bindgen-cli tool

cargo install wasm-bindgen-cli

The project can now be built using:

npm run build