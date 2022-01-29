When you absolutely, positively have to have the fastest parser in the room, accept no substitutes.
The first streamable, low memory XML, HTML, JSX and Angular Template parser for WebAssembly.
Sax Wasm is a sax style parser for XML, HTML, JSX and Angular Templates written in Rust, compiled for WebAssembly with the sole motivation to bring faster than native speeds to XML and JSX parsing for node and the web. Inspired by sax js and rebuilt with Rust for WebAssembly, sax-wasm brings optimizations for speed and support for JSX syntax.
Suitable for LSP implementations, sax-wasm provides line numbers and character positions within the document for elements, attributes and text node which provides the raw building blocks for linting, transpilation and lexing.
All parsers are tested using a large XML document (2.1 MB) containing a variety of elements and is streamed when supported
by the parser. This attempts to recreate the best real-world use case for parsing XML. Other libraries test benchmarks using a
very small XML fragment such as
<foo bar="baz">quux</foo> which does not hit all code branches responsible for processing the
document and heavily skews the results in their favor.
|Parser with Advanced Features
|time/ms (lower is better)
|JS
|Runs in browser
|sax-wasm
|95.08
|☑
|☑
|sax-js
|167.33
|☑
|☑*
|node-expat
|242.82
|☐
|☐
|libxmljs
|287.00
|☐
|☐
|node-xml
|621.26
|☑
|☐
built for node but should* run in the browser
npm i -s sax-wasm
const fs = require('fs');
const path = require('path');
const { SaxEventType, SAXParser } = require('sax-wasm');
// Get the path to the WebAssembly binary and load it
const saxPath = require.resolve('sax-wasm/lib/sax-wasm.wasm');
const saxWasmBuffer = fs.readFileSync(saxPath);
// Instantiate
const options = {highWaterMark: 32 * 1024}; // 32k chunks
const parser = new SAXParser(SaxEventType.Attribute | SaxEventType.OpenTag, options);
parser.eventHandler = (event, data) => {
if (event === SaxEventType.Attribute) {
// process attribute
} else {
// process open tag
}
};
// Instantiate and prepare the wasm for parsing
parser.prepareWasm(saxWasmBuffer).then(ready => {
if (ready) {
// stream from a file in the current directory
const readable = fs.createReadStream(path.resolve(path.resolve('.', 'path/to/document.xml')), options);
readable.on('data', (chunk) => {
parser.write(chunk);
});
readable.on('end', () => parser.end());
}
});
import { SaxEventType, SAXParser } from 'sax-wasm';
async function loadAndPrepareWasm() {
const saxWasmResponse = await fetch('./path/to/wasm/sax-wasm.wasm');
const saxWasmbuffer = await saxWasmResponse.arrayBuffer();
const parser = new SAXParser(SaxEventType.Attribute | SaxEventType.OpenTag, {highWaterMark: 64 * 1024}); // 64k chunks
// Instantiate and prepare the wasm for parsing
const ready = await parser.prepareWasm(new Uint8Array(saxWasmbuffer));
if (ready) {
return parser;
}
}
loadAndPrepareWasm().then(processDocument);
function processDocument(parser) {
parser.eventHandler = (event, data) => {
if (event === SaxEventType.Attribute ) {
// process attribute
} else {
// process open tag
}
}
fetch('path/to/document.xml').then(async response => {
if (!response.ok) {
// fail in some meaningful way
}
// Get the reader to stream the document to sax-wasm
const reader = response.body.getReader();
while(true) {
const chunk = await reader.read();
if (chunk.done) {
return parser.end();
}
parser.write(chunk);
}
});
}
Besides being incredibly fast, there are some notable differences between sax-wasm and sax-js that may affect some users when migrating:
<foo bar={this.bar()}></bar> and
<><foo/><bar/></> will parse as expected.
Streaming is supported with sax-wasm by writing utf-8 code points (Uint8Array) to the parser instance. Writes can occur safely
anywhere except within the
eventHandler function or within the
eventTrap (when extending
SAXParser class).
Doing so anyway risks overwriting memory still in play.
Events are subscribed to using a bitmask composed from flags representing the event type. Bit positions along a 12 bit integer can be masked on to tell the parser to emit the event of that type. For example, passing in the following bitmask to the parser instructs it to emit events for text, open tags and attributes:
import { SaxEventType } from 'sax-wasm';
parser.events = SaxEventType.Text | SaxEventType.OpenTag | SaxEventType.Attribute;
Complete list of event/argument pairs:
|Event
|Mask
|Argument passed to handler
|SaxEventType.Text
|0b000000000001
|text: Text
|SaxEventType.ProcessingInstruction
|0b000000000010
|procInst: Text
|SaxEventType.SGMLDeclaration
|0b000000000100
|sgmlDecl: Text
|SaxEventType.Doctype
|0b000000001000
|doctype: Text
|SaxEventType.Comment
|0b000000010000
|comment: Text
|SaxEventType.OpenTagStart
|0b000000100000
|tag: Tag
|SaxEventType.Attribute
|0b000001000000
|attribute: Attribute
|SaxEventType.OpenTag
|0b000010000000
|tag: Tag
|SaxEventType.CloseTag
|0b000100000000
|tag: Tag
|SaxEventType.CDATA
|0b001000000000
|start: Position
The speed of the sax-wasm parser is incredibly fast and can parse very large documents in a blink of an eye. Although it's performance out of the box is ridiculous, the JavaScript thread must be involved with transforming raw bytes to human readable data, there are times where slowdowns can occur if you're not careful. These are some of the items to consider when top speed and performance is an absolute must:
Uint8Array - This is covered in the examples above. Things slow down
significantly when the document is loaded in JavaScript as a string, then encoded to bytes using
Buffer.from(document) or
new TextEncoder.encode(document) before being passed to the parser. Encoding on the JavaScript thread is adds a non-trivial
amount of overhead so its best to keep the data as raw bytes. Streaming often means the parser will already be done once
the document finishes downloading!
JSON.stringify(). The first read of a property on a data object reported by the
eventHandler will
retrieve the value from raw bytes and convert it to a
string,
number or
Position on the JavaScript thread. This
conversion time becomes noticeable on very large documents with many elements and attributes. NOTE: After
the initial read, the value is cached and accessing it becomes faster.
SaxParser([events: number, [options: SaxParserOptions]])
Constructs new SaxParser instance with the specified events bitmask and options
events - A number representing a bitmask of events that should be reported by the parser.
options - When specified, the
highWaterMark option is used to prepare the parser for the expected size of each chunk
provided by the stream. The parser will throw if chunks written to it are larger.
prepareWasm(wasm: Uint8Array): Promise<boolean> - Instantiates the wasm binary with reasonable defaults and stores
the instance as a member of the class. Always resolves to true or throws if something went wrong.
write(chunk: Uint8Array, offset: number = 0): void; - writes the supplied bytes to the wasm memory buffer and kicks
off processing. An optional offset can be provided if the read should occur at an index other than
0. NOTE:
The
line and
character counters are not reset.
end(): void; - Ends processing for the stream. The
line and
character counters are reset to zero and the parser is
readied for the next document.
events - A bitmask containing the events to subscribe to. See the examples for creating the bitmask
eventHandler - A function reference used for event handling. The supplied function must have a signature that accepts
2 arguments: 1. The
event which is one of the
SaxEventTypes and the
body (listed in the table above)
The methods listed here can be used to create your own implementation of the SaxWasm class when extending it or composing it will not meet the needs of the program.
parser(events: u32) - Prepares the parser struct internally and supplies it with the specified events bitmask. Changing
the events bitmask can be done at anytime during processing using this method.
write(ptr: *mut u8, length: usize) - Supplies the parser with the location and length of the newly written bytes in the
stream and kicks off processing. The parser assumes that the bytes are valid utf-8 grapheme clusters. Writing non utf-8 bytes may cause
unpredictable results but probably will not break.
end() - resets the
character and
line counts but does not halt processing of the current buffer.
This project requires rust v1.30+ since it contains the
wasm32-unknown-unknown target out of the box.
Install rust:
curl https://sh.rustup.rs -sSf | sh
Install the stable compiler and switch to it.
rustup install stable
rustup default stable
Install the wasm32-unknown-unknown target.
rustup target add wasm32-unknown-unknown --toolchain stable
Install node with npm then run the following command from the project root.
npm install
Install the wasm-bindgen-cli tool
cargo install wasm-bindgen-cli
The project can now be built using:
npm run build
The artifacts from the build will be located in the
/libs directory.