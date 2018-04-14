A Javascript solution for multicolumn layouts, an alternative to Salvattore or Masonry, without CSS driven configuration or absolute CSS positioning. A large part of the code is heavily inspired by the excellent Salvattore, however it fixes many of its quirks.
window.matchMedia and enquire.js.
Install it via npm for your Browserify-based project
npm install savvior
Install it via Bower
bower install savvior
Or just grab the latest release from the Releases page
Please refer to the Examples for detailed usage information.
Add some CSS to support the layout when multiple columns are created, e.g
.column { float: left; }
.size-1of2 { width: 50%; }
.size-1of3 { width: 33.33333%; }
.size-1of4 { width: 25%; }
These CSS classes will be added to your columns by default. If you need another classes, you can specify them in
options as described in next sections.
In your Browserify projects you can require the module as usual:
var savvior = require('savvior');
In your configuration:
// Configure paths
requirejs.config({
paths: {
enquire: 'path/to/enquire',
savvior: 'path/to/savvior'
}
});
```
Then in your project:
```js
require(['savvior', 'domReady!'], function(savvior) {
// Initialise savvior here.
//
// Enquire is a dependency of savvior which should already be loaded by Require
// You will need to load your own polyfills though.
});
Just add these before your
</body>.
<!--[if IE 9]>
<script src="/path/to/media-match.js"></script>
<![endif]-->
<script src="/path/to/enquire.min.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/savvior.min.js"></script>
savvior.init("#myGrid", {
"screen and (max-width: 20em)": { columns: 2 },
"screen and (min-width: 20em) and (max-width: 40em)": { columns: 3 },
"screen and (min-width: 40em)": { columns: 4 },
});
Grid items can be excluded by using
filter in the options. This takes a
string consumable by
document.querySelectorAll(). This is processed in each
mediaMatch breakpoint, examples:
savvior.init("#myGrid", {
"screen and (max-width: 20em)": {
columns: 2,
filter: '#excludeme'
},
"screen and (min-width: 20em) and (max-width: 40em)": {
columns: 3,
filter: '#excludeme, .filter-these-as-well'
},
"screen and (min-width: 40em)": { columns: 4 },
});
Also, you can specify which CSS classes will be applied to columns on each media query, examples:
savvior.init("#myGrid", {
"screen and (max-width: 20em)": {
columns: 2,
columnClasses: 'mobile-columns mobile-columns-one-half' // as a string
},
"screen and (min-width: 20em) and (max-width: 40em)": {
columns: 3,
columnClasses: ['tablet-columns', 'tablet-columns-1-3'] // as an array
},
"screen and (min-width: 40em)": { columns: 4 }, // default classes "column size-1of4"
});
savvior.ready();
// returns ["#myGrid"]
savvior.ready("#myGrid");
// returns true
// destroy all instances
savvior.destroy();
// destroy specific instances
savvior.destroy(["#myGrid", "#anotherGrid"]);
// Set some options, defaults are:
var options = {
method: 'append' // One of 'append', or 'prepend'.
clone: false // Whether to clone elements or move them.
};
var someItems = document.querySelectorAll('.new-items');
savvior.addItems('#myGrid', someItems, options, function (grid) {
// All done by now.
console.log(grid);
});
See CHANGELOG
If you find an bug or a problem please open an issue.
This project uses Grunt for running the builds and tests. The module uses an UMD wrapper to retain compatibility with CommonJS and AMD module formats. Tests are run via Jasmine in PhantomJS.
To install the development dependencies, make sure you have nodejs installed, then:
npm i grunt-cli -g
npm i
grunt
Pull requests for new features or bug fixes are most welcome, just make sure it conforms the current coding style of the project.
Project led and maintained by Attila Beregszaszi
Development sponsored by Dennis Publishing and Front Seed Labs