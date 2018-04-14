Savvior

A Javascript solution for multicolumn layouts, an alternative to Salvattore or Masonry, without CSS driven configuration or absolute CSS positioning. A large part of the code is heavily inspired by the excellent Salvattore, however it fixes many of its quirks.

Features

Requirements: Savvior depends on on window.matchMedia and enquire.js.

Savvior depends on on and enquire.js. Integrates easily: No automatic execution, init the script when YOU think it should happen. For further integration, custom events are dispatched after initialisation or redrawing the layout.

No automatic execution, init the script when YOU think it should happen. For further integration, custom events are dispatched after initialisation or redrawing the layout. Sensible configuration: CSS-driven configuration can make parsing CSS on a CDN troublesome, just pass the element selector instead and a single config object to init() and it's done.

CSS-driven configuration can make parsing CSS on a CDN troublesome, just pass the element selector instead and a single config object to init() and it's done. Lightweight: ~2.5 kB minified and gzipped

~2.5 kB minified and gzipped Wide browser support: most modern devices/browsers and IE9+

Installation

Install it via npm for your Browserify-based project

npm install savvior

Install it via Bower

bower install savvior

Or just grab the latest release from the Releases page

Usage

Please refer to the Examples for detailed usage information.

Add some CSS

Add some CSS to support the layout when multiple columns are created, e.g

.column { float : left; } .size-1of2 { width : 50% ; } .size-1of3 { width : 33.33333% ; } .size-1of4 { width : 25% ; }

These CSS classes will be added to your columns by default. If you need another classes, you can specify them in options as described in next sections.

Load the JavaScript

CommonJS

In your Browserify projects you can require the module as usual:

var savvior = require ( 'savvior' );

using AMD/Require.js

In your configuration:

requirejs.config({ paths : { enquire : 'path/to/enquire' , savvior : 'path/to/savvior' } }); `` ` Then in your project: ` `` js require ([ 'savvior' , 'domReady!' ], function ( savvior ) { });

Using a plain script tag

Just add these before your </body> .

< script src = "/path/to/enquire.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/savvior.min.js" > </ script >

Initialise

savvior.init( "#myGrid" , { "screen and (max-width: 20em)" : { columns : 2 }, "screen and (min-width: 20em) and (max-width: 40em)" : { columns : 3 }, "screen and (min-width: 40em)" : { columns : 4 }, });

Grid items can be excluded by using filter in the options. This takes a string consumable by document.querySelectorAll() . This is processed in each mediaMatch breakpoint, examples:

savvior.init( "#myGrid" , { "screen and (max-width: 20em)" : { columns : 2 , filter : '#excludeme' }, "screen and (min-width: 20em) and (max-width: 40em)" : { columns : 3 , filter : '#excludeme, .filter-these-as-well' }, "screen and (min-width: 40em)" : { columns : 4 }, });

Also, you can specify which CSS classes will be applied to columns on each media query, examples:

savvior.init( "#myGrid" , { "screen and (max-width: 20em)" : { columns : 2 , columnClasses : 'mobile-columns mobile-columns-one-half' }, "screen and (min-width: 20em) and (max-width: 40em)" : { columns : 3 , columnClasses : [ 'tablet-columns' , 'tablet-columns-1-3' ] }, "screen and (min-width: 40em)" : { columns : 4 }, });

Get status

savvior.ready(); savvior.ready( "#myGrid" );

Destroy

savvior.destroy(); savvior.destroy([ "#myGrid" , "#anotherGrid" ]);

Add elements to a grid

var options = { method : 'append' clone : false }; var someItems = document .querySelectorAll( '.new-items' ); savvior.addItems( '#myGrid' , someItems, options, function ( grid ) { console .log(grid); });

History of changes

See CHANGELOG

Contributing

If you find an bug or a problem please open an issue.

This project uses Grunt for running the builds and tests. The module uses an UMD wrapper to retain compatibility with CommonJS and AMD module formats. Tests are run via Jasmine in PhantomJS.

Install the development environment

To install the development dependencies, make sure you have nodejs installed, then:

Install grunt-cli with npm i grunt-cli -g Install development dependencies with npm i Build the project by running grunt

Pull requests for new features or bug fixes are most welcome, just make sure it conforms the current coding style of the project.

Development

Project led and maintained by Attila Beregszaszi

Development sponsored by Dennis Publishing and Front Seed Labs