openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sav

savjeecoin

by Xavier Decuyper
1.0.1 (see all)

A simple blockchain in Javascript. For educational purposes only.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Project logo

SavjeeCoin

.github/workflows/ci.yml Coverage Status GitHub Issues GitHub Pull Requests License

⚠️ For education purposes only. This is by no means a complete implementation and it is by no means secure!

Features

  • Simple proof-of-work algorithm
  • Verify blockchain (to prevent tampering)
  • Generate wallet (private/public key)
  • Sign transactions

🏁 Getting Started

Install library

npm install --save savjeecoin

Generate a keypair

To make transactions on this blockchain you need a keypair. The public key becomes your wallet address and the private key is used to sign transactions.

const EC = require('elliptic').ec;
const ec = new EC('secp256k1');

const myKey = ec.genKeyPair();

The myKey object now contains your public & private key:

console.log('Public key:', myKey.getPublic('hex'));
console.log('Private key:', myKey.getPrivate('hex'));

Create a blockchain instance

Now you can create a new instance of a Blockchain:

const {Blockchain, Transaction} = require('savjeecoin');

const myChain = new Blockchain();

Adding transactions

// Transfer 100 coins from my wallet to "toAddress"
const tx = new Transaction(myKey.getPublic('hex'), 'toAddress', 100);
tx.signTransaction(myKey);

myChain.addTransaction(tx);

To finalize this transaction, we have to mine a new block. We give this method our wallet address because we will receive a mining reward:

myChain.minePendingTransactions(myKey.getPublic('hex'));

📽 Video tutorial

This source code comes from my video series on YouTube. You can check them here:

Video 1: Simple implementationVideo 2: Adding Proof-of-work
Video 3: Mining rewards & transactionsVideo 4: Signing transactions

| Video 5: Building a front-end in Angular |

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial