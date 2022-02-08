⚠️ For education purposes only. This is by no means a complete implementation and it is by no means secure!
npm install --save savjeecoin
To make transactions on this blockchain you need a keypair. The public key becomes your wallet address and the private key is used to sign transactions.
const EC = require('elliptic').ec;
const ec = new EC('secp256k1');
const myKey = ec.genKeyPair();
myKey object now contains your public & private key:
console.log('Public key:', myKey.getPublic('hex'));
console.log('Private key:', myKey.getPrivate('hex'));
Now you can create a new instance of a Blockchain:
const {Blockchain, Transaction} = require('savjeecoin');
const myChain = new Blockchain();
// Transfer 100 coins from my wallet to "toAddress"
const tx = new Transaction(myKey.getPublic('hex'), 'toAddress', 100);
tx.signTransaction(myKey);
myChain.addTransaction(tx);
To finalize this transaction, we have to mine a new block. We give this method our wallet address because we will receive a mining reward:
myChain.minePendingTransactions(myKey.getPublic('hex'));
