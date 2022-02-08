SavjeeCoin

⚠️ For education purposes only. This is by no means a complete implementation and it is by no means secure!

Features

Simple proof-of-work algorithm

Verify blockchain (to prevent tampering)

Generate wallet (private/public key)

Sign transactions

🏁 Getting Started

Install library

npm install --save savjeecoin

Generate a keypair

To make transactions on this blockchain you need a keypair. The public key becomes your wallet address and the private key is used to sign transactions.

const EC = require ( 'elliptic' ).ec; const ec = new EC( 'secp256k1' ); const myKey = ec.genKeyPair();

The myKey object now contains your public & private key:

console .log( 'Public key:' , myKey.getPublic( 'hex' )); console .log( 'Private key:' , myKey.getPrivate( 'hex' ));

Create a blockchain instance

Now you can create a new instance of a Blockchain:

const {Blockchain, Transaction} = require ( 'savjeecoin' ); const myChain = new Blockchain();

Adding transactions

const tx = new Transaction(myKey.getPublic( 'hex' ), 'toAddress' , 100 ); tx.signTransaction(myKey); myChain.addTransaction(tx);

To finalize this transaction, we have to mine a new block. We give this method our wallet address because we will receive a mining reward:

myChain.minePendingTransactions(myKey.getPublic( 'hex' ));

📽 Video tutorial

This source code comes from my video series on YouTube. You can check them here:

Video 1: Simple implementation Video 2: Adding Proof-of-work Video 3: Mining rewards & transactions Video 4: Signing transactions

| Video 5: Building a front-end in Angular |