saveSvgAsPng

Installation

npm install save-svg- as -png

Prerequisites

SaveSvgAsPng relies on JavaScript promises, so any browsers that don't natively support the standard Promise object will need to have a polyfill.

Usage

To save a PNG, include the script saveSvgAsPng.js in your page, then call the saveSvgAsPng function with an SVG node and a filename:

saveSvgAsPng( document .getElementById( "diagram" ), "diagram.png" );

The filename is the preferred filename when saving the image to the file system. The browser may change the name of the file if there is already a file by that name in the target directory.

If you want to scale the image up or down, you can pass a scale factor in an options object:

saveSvgAsPng( document .getElementById( "diagram" ), "diagram.png" , { scale : 0.5 });

Other options are documented below.

If you just want a dataURI for an SVG, you can call svgAsDataUri , which returns a promise:

svgAsDataUri( document .getElementById( "diagram" ), options).then( uri => ...);

If you want a dataURI of a PNG generated from an SVG, you can call svgAsPngUri , which also returns a promise:

svgAsPngUri( document .getElementById( "diagram" ), options).then( uri => ...);

Compatible with browserify and requirejs.

If you want to use TypeScript, necessary type definitions are available in Typings public registry.

Options

backgroundColor — Creates a PNG with the given background color. Defaults to transparent.

— Creates a PNG with the given background color. Defaults to transparent. canvg - If canvg is passed in, it will be used to write svg to canvas. This will allow support for Internet Explorer

- If canvg is passed in, it will be used to write svg to canvas. This will allow support for Internet Explorer encoderOptions - A Number between 0 and 1 indicating image quality. The default is 0.8

- A Number between 0 and 1 indicating image quality. The default is 0.8 encoderType - A DOMString indicating the image format. The default type is image/png.

- A DOMString indicating the image format. The default type is image/png. fonts - A list of {text, url, format} objects the specify what fonts to inline in the SVG. Omitting this option defaults to auto-detecting font rules.

- A list of objects the specify what fonts to inline in the SVG. Omitting this option defaults to auto-detecting font rules. height - Specify the image's height. Defaults to the viewbox's height if given, or the element's non-percentage height, or the element's bounding box's height, or the element's CSS height, or the computed style's height, or 0.

- Specify the image's height. Defaults to the viewbox's height if given, or the element's non-percentage height, or the element's bounding box's height, or the element's CSS height, or the computed style's height, or 0. left - Specify the viewbox's left position. Defaults to 0.

- Specify the viewbox's left position. Defaults to 0. modifyCss - A function that takes a CSS rule's selector and properties and returns a string of CSS. Supercedes selectorRemap and modifyStyle . Useful for modifying properties only for certain CSS selectors.

- A function that takes a CSS rule's selector and properties and returns a string of CSS. Supercedes and . Useful for modifying properties only for certain CSS selectors. modifyStyle - A function that takes a CSS rule's properties and returns a string of CSS. Useful for modifying properties before they're inlined into the SVG.

- A function that takes a CSS rule's properties and returns a string of CSS. Useful for modifying properties before they're inlined into the SVG. scale — Changes the resolution of the output PNG. Defaults to 1 , the same dimensions as the source SVG.

— Changes the resolution of the output PNG. Defaults to , the same dimensions as the source SVG. selectorRemap — A function that takes a CSS selector and produces its replacement in the CSS that's inlined into the SVG. Useful if your SVG style selectors are scoped by ancestor elements in your HTML document.

— A function that takes a CSS selector and produces its replacement in the CSS that's inlined into the SVG. Useful if your SVG style selectors are scoped by ancestor elements in your HTML document. top - Specify the viewbox's top position. Defaults to 0.

- Specify the viewbox's top position. Defaults to 0. width - Specify the image's width. Defaults to the viewbox's width if given, or the element's non-percentage width, or the element's bounding box's width, or the element's CSS width, or the computed style's width, or 0.

- Specify the image's width. Defaults to the viewbox's width if given, or the element's non-percentage width, or the element's bounding box's width, or the element's CSS width, or the computed style's width, or 0. excludeUnusedCss - Exclude CSS rules that don't match any elements in the SVG.

- Exclude CSS rules that don't match any elements in the SVG. excludeCss - Exclude all CSS rules

Testing

run tests with tape

npm test

Support

Chrome limits data URIs to 2MB, so you may have trouble generating PNGs beyod a certain size.