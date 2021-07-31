openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

save-pixels

by scijs
2.3.6 (see all)

Saves an ndarray as an image

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

100K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

save-pixels

Saves an ndarray to an image.

Example

var zeros = require("zeros")
var savePixels = require("save-pixels")

//Create an image
var x = zeros([32, 32])
x.set(16, 16, 255)

//Save to a file
savePixels(x, "png").pipe(process.stdout)

This writes the following image to stdout:

Install

npm install save-pixels

require("save-pixels")(array, type[, options])

Saves an ndarray as an image with the given format

  • array is an ndarray of pixels. Assumes that shape is [width, height, channels]

  • type is the type of the image to save. Currently supported formats:

    • "jpeg", "jpg" - Joint Photographic Experts Group format
    • "gif" - Graphics Interchange Format
    • "png" - Portable Network Graphics format
    • "canvas" - A canvas element

  • options is an object that alters saving behavior

    • quality is the Number to use for saved image quality

      • This can only be used with a "jpeg" image
      • It range between 1 (low quality) and 100 (high quality) inclusively

Returns A stream that you can pipe to serialize the result, or a canvas element if the type is "canvas".

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial