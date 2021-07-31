Saves an ndarray to an image.
var zeros = require("zeros")
var savePixels = require("save-pixels")
//Create an image
var x = zeros([32, 32])
x.set(16, 16, 255)
//Save to a file
savePixels(x, "png").pipe(process.stdout)
This writes the following image to stdout:
npm install save-pixels
require("save-pixels")(array, type[, options])
Saves an ndarray as an image with the given format
array is an
ndarray of pixels. Assumes that shape is
[width, height, channels]
type is the type of the image to save. Currently supported formats:
"jpeg",
"jpg" - Joint Photographic Experts Group format
"gif" - Graphics Interchange Format
"png" - Portable Network Graphics format
"canvas" - A canvas element
options is an object that alters saving behavior
quality is the
Number to use for saved image quality
"jpeg" image
Returns A stream that you can pipe to serialize the result, or a canvas element if the
type is
"canvas".
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License