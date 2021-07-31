Saves an ndarray to an image.

Example

var zeros = require ( "zeros" ) var savePixels = require ( "save-pixels" ) var x = zeros([ 32 , 32 ]) x.set( 16 , 16 , 255 ) savePixels(x, "png" ).pipe(process.stdout)

This writes the following image to stdout:

Install

npm install save-pixels

Saves an ndarray as an image with the given format

array is an ndarray of pixels. Assumes that shape is [width, height, channels]

type is the type of the image to save. Currently supported formats: "jpeg" , "jpg" - Joint Photographic Experts Group format "gif" - Graphics Interchange Format "png" - Portable Network Graphics format "canvas" - A canvas element

options is an object that alters saving behavior quality is the Number to use for saved image quality This can only be used with a "jpeg" image It range between 1 (low quality) and 100 (high quality) inclusively



Returns A stream that you can pipe to serialize the result, or a canvas element if the type is "canvas" .

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License