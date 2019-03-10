Save file in node/browser. In browser it prompts save file dialog, in node it creates a file.

Provides common interface for both node/browser.

Fixes dialog race in browser − when multiple save-files are called at the same time.

Handles any types of input data − Buffer, ArrayBuffer, ArrayBufferView, File, Blob, data-uri string, ImageData etc.

Usage

import { save } from 'save-file' await save(data, 'example.mp3' ) const saveSync = require ( 'save-file/sync' ) saveSync(otherData, 'example2.mp3' )

API

await save(data|filename, filename|data)

Save data source to the filename destination, return actual saved ArrayBuffer. saveSync performs synchronous call.

data type can be:

Buffer, ArrayBuffer

File, Blob

dataURI, base64 string

TypedArray, Array

ImageData, AudioBuffer

Object

ndarray

etc.

See to-array-buffer for the full list. The data is expected to be encoded to target format, for that purpose see image-encode, audio-encode etc.

Mime type is detected from the file extension/data type automatically.

Credits & related

file-saver − create download file dialog in browser.

write − write file in node, create directories if none.

to-array-buffer — turn anything into ArrayBuffer.

simple-mime — tiny mime types detector.

Copyright

© Dmitry Yv 2018. MIT Licensed.