Save file in node/browser. In browser it prompts save file dialog, in node it creates a file.
// const save = require('save-file')
import { save } from 'save-file'
await save(data, 'example.mp3')
const saveSync = require('save-file/sync')
saveSync(otherData, 'example2.mp3')
await save(data|filename, filename|data)
Save
data source to the
filename destination, return actual saved ArrayBuffer.
saveSync performs synchronous call.
data type can be:
See to-array-buffer for the full list. The data is expected to be encoded to target format, for that purpose see image-encode, audio-encode etc.
Mime type is detected from the file extension/data type automatically.
© Dmitry Yv 2018. MIT Licensed.