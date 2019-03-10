openbase logo
save-file

by Dmitry Iv.
2.3.1 (see all)

Save any data to file in browser or node

Documentation
12.2K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

save-file unstable Build Status Greenkeeper badge

Save file in node/browser. In browser it prompts save file dialog, in node it creates a file.

  • Provides common interface for both node/browser.
  • Fixes dialog race in browser − when multiple save-files are called at the same time.
  • Handles any types of input data − Buffer, ArrayBuffer, ArrayBufferView, File, Blob, data-uri string, ImageData etc.

Usage

npm install save-file

// const save = require('save-file')
import { save } from 'save-file'

await save(data, 'example.mp3')

const saveSync = require('save-file/sync')
saveSync(otherData, 'example2.mp3')

API

await save(data|filename, filename|data)

Save data source to the filename destination, return actual saved ArrayBuffer. saveSync performs synchronous call.

data type can be:

  • Buffer, ArrayBuffer
  • File, Blob
  • dataURI, base64 string
  • TypedArray, Array
  • ImageData, AudioBuffer
  • Object
  • ndarray
  • etc.

See to-array-buffer for the full list. The data is expected to be encoded to target format, for that purpose see image-encode, audio-encode etc.

Mime type is detected from the file extension/data type automatically.

Credits & related

  • file-saver − create download file dialog in browser.
  • write − write file in node, create directories if none.
  • to-array-buffer — turn anything into ArrayBuffer.
  • simple-mime — tiny mime types detector.

© Dmitry Yv 2018. MIT Licensed.

