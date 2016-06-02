A Node.js wrapper around the Saucelabs tunnel jar.
This code is extracted from grunt-saucelabs by axemclion, with the grunt-specific parts removed.
It was extracted into its own module to avoid duplication between grunt-saucelabs, grunt-mocha-webdriver, and any future Node module that may need it.
Before starting the tunnel, initialize it first
var tunnel = new SauceTunnel(SAUCE_USERNAME, SAUCE_ACCESSKEY, tunnelIdentifier, tunneled, extraFlags);
SAUCE_USERNAME and
SAUCE_ACCESSKEY are the username and the accesskey for saucelabs. They are usually set as environment variables (specially in continuous integration tools like travis )
tunnelIdentifier is a unique identifier for the tunnel. It is optional and is automatically generated when not specified. Note that the tunnel identifier may have to be passed in with the browsers object as a desired capability to enable traffic to use the tunnel. More details here
tunneled attribute is a boolean value to indicate if the tunnel is to be created or not. This value can be set to
false to mock a tunnel creation if the site tested is publicly accessible. This value is optional and defaults to
true.
extraFlags attribute is an array of options flags (see here). Example:
['--debug', '--direct-domains', 'www.google.com']. It is optional.
Once the tunnel is initialized, start it with the following command.
tunnel.start(function(status){
// status === true indicates that the tunnel was successfully created.
});
The actual webdriver code to run the test cases can be added inside the callback function. Once the webdriver completes its task, you can shut down the tunnel using
tunnel.stop(function(){
// Tunnel was stopped
});
To get started easily, here is the code you can copy paste
var SauceTunnel = require('sauce-tunnel');
var tunnel = new SauceTunnel(process.env.SAUCE_USERNAME, process.env.SAUCE_ACCESSKEY, 'tunnel', true/* ['--verbose'] */);
tunnel.start(function(status){
if (status === false){
throw new Error('Something went wrong with the tunnel');
}
/** var wd = ... Work with the web driver**/
// Once all webdriver work is done
tunnel.stop(function(){
// Tunnel destroyed
});
});
