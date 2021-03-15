A library to download and launch Sauce Connect.

Installation

npm install sauce-connect-launcher

If you wish to also download Sauce Connect at this stage, rather than on first run, use the SAUCE_CONNECT_DOWNLOAD_ON_INSTALL environment variable.

SAUCE_CONNECT_DOWNLOAD_ON_INSTALL= true npm install

Usage

Simple Usage

var sauceConnectLauncher = require ( 'sauce-connect-launcher' ); sauceConnectLauncher({ username : 'bermi' , accessKey : '12345678-1234-1234-1234-1234567890ab' }, function ( err, sauceConnectProcess ) { if (err) { console .error(err.message); return ; } console .log( "Sauce Connect ready" ); sauceConnectProcess.close( function ( ) { console .log( "Closed Sauce Connect process" ); }) });

Advanced Usage

var sauceConnectLauncher = require ( 'sauce-connect-launcher' ), options = { username : 'bermi' , accessKey : '12345678-1234-1234-1234-1234567890ab' , verbose : false , verboseDebugging : false , vv : false , port : null , proxy : null , logfile : null , logStats : null , maxLogsize : null , doctor : null , tunnelIdentifier : null , fastFailRegexps : null , directDomains : null , logger : function ( message ) {}, readyFileId : null , connectRetries : 0 connectRetryTimeout : 2000 downloadRetries : 0 downloadRetryTimeout : 1000 exe : null detached : null connectVersion : 'latest' }; sauceConnectLauncher(options, function ( err, sauceConnectProcess ) { console .log( "Started Sauce Connect Process" ); sauceConnectProcess.close( function ( ) { console .log( "Closed Sauce Connect process" ); }); });

Additional Sauce Connect options not specified above can still be passed. additionalArg: "foo" options will be converted to --addtional-arg foo args (camelCase to kebab-case). Additional option starting with dash "-additionalArg": "foo" will be passed as it is -additionalArg foo . Arrays will be join() ed (like directDomains ) and boolean options will be passed as flags. See Sauce Connect's docs for a full list of arguments.

Credentials

You can pass the Sauce Labs credentials as SAUCE_USERNAME and SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY environment variables. (reccommended)

You can also create a user.json file in your current working directory with the username and key

user.json

{ "username" : "bermi" , "accessKey" : "12345678-1234-1234-1234-1234567890ab" }

Sauce Connect Version

You can override the default Sauce Connect version with the SAUCE_CONNECT_VERSION environment variable.

$ SAUCE_CONNECT_VERSION=4.2 node myTestApp.js

Development

Clone the repository and run

make setup

You will be prompted for Sauce Labs credentials (used for testing). Run

make dev

to start the watcher.

Testing

npm test

or

make test

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Bermi Ferrer <bermi@bermilabs.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.