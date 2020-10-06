Material datepicker with range support
This is patched version of Material Datepicker for Angular with range selection support.
I created this repository and this package due to it takes a lot of time to contribute to material2 repository:
Issue #4763 in material2 repo from 2017-present.
1) You can change order of views: month, year and multi-year 2) You can keep calendar to be opened after selecting a date (in singular range mode) or a range of dates (in range mode) 3) You can use all original material attributes: min, max, formControl and others
Fixed randomly selected date when using
rangeHoverEffect = false and changing between months
Works with angular 9.0
Fix building process
Added option to switch off
rangeHoverEffect
Fixed loading issue on es2015 targets
Updated to 8.2.0 material code
Inline usage of calendar. See demo. Thanks to @beyondsanity for this feature
Introducing footer component for calendar. See demo for example usage. Thanks @paullryan for this feature
Update to datepicker material 7.3.1
Select first date on close feature
Range selection have a preview now.
Merged #31
As easy as pie.
Installation:
yarn add saturn-datepicker or
npm install saturn-datepicker
Import
SatDatepickerModule,
SatNativeDateModule and
MatDatepickerModule
<mat-form-field>
<input matInput
placeholder="Choose a date"
[satDatepicker]="picker"
[value]="date">
<sat-datepicker #picker [rangeMode]="true"></sat-datepicker>
<sat-datepicker-toggle matSuffix [for]="picker"></sat-datepicker-toggle>
</mat-form-field>
Add styles:
saturn-datepicker/bundle.css
@import '~saturn-datepicker/theming';
@include sat-datepicker-theme($theme); // material theme data structure https://material.angular.io/guide/theming#defining-a-custom-theme
export interface SatDatepickerRangeValue<D> {
begin: D | null;
end: D | null;
}
As same as for material, but with more code, just import constants from 'saturn-datepicker'.
Also you need to install
@angular/material-moment-adapter package.
import { DateAdapter, MAT_DATE_FORMATS, MAT_DATE_LOCALE, SatDatepickerModule } from 'saturn-datepicker'
import { MAT_MOMENT_DATE_FORMATS, MomentDateAdapter } from '@angular/material-moment-adapter'
@NgModule({
imports: [
SatDatepickerModule,
],
providers: [
MyReportsService,
{provide: DateAdapter, useClass: MomentDateAdapter, deps: [MAT_DATE_LOCALE]},
{provide: MAT_DATE_FORMATS, useValue: MAT_MOMENT_DATE_FORMATS},
],
})
export class MyModule {
}
For advanced formatting, please look through material documentation.
Also you can see [#78](https://github.com/SaturnTeam/saturn-datepicker/issues/78) [#81](https://github.com/SaturnTeam/saturn-datepicker/issues/81) [#53](https://github.com/SaturnTeam/saturn-datepicker/issues/53)
orderPeriodLabel option sort the label period views.
<mat-form-field>
<input matInput [satDatepicker]="resultPicker">
<sat-datepicker
#resultPicker
[rangeMode]="true"
orderPeriodLabel="month">
</sat-datepicker>
</mat-form-field>
closeAfterSelection option enables or disables datepicker closing after date selections. By default the option is true
<mat-form-field>
<input matInput [satDatepicker]="resultPicker">
<sat-datepicker
#resultPicker
[rangeMode]="true"
[closeAfterSelection]="false">
</sat-datepicker>
</mat-form-field>
selectFirstDateOnClose option enables or disables the selection of the first date when closing the datepicker before selecting another date.
By default the option is false
<mat-form-field>
<input matInput [satDatepicker]="resultPicker">
<sat-datepicker
#resultPicker
[rangeMode]="true"
[selectFirstDateOnClose]="true">
</sat-datepicker>
</mat-form-field>
rangeHoverEffect option enables or disables the mouseover listener on days when the rangeMode parameter is used and is enabled.
By default the option is true
<mat-form-field>
<input matInput [satDatepicker]="resultPicker">
<sat-datepicker
#resultPicker
[rangeMode]="true"
[closeAfterSelection]="false"
[rangeHoverEffect]="false">
</sat-datepicker>
</mat-form-field>
Licence: MIT