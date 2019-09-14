A tiny (203B) utility to enqueue items for batch processing and/or satisfying rate limits.
Build a queue for your function – ideal for communicating with APIs that prefer batch/bulk processing or services that enforce rate limiting.
With
saturated you provide a
handler which will only be called every N items or after every X milliseconds... whichever comes first! This then allows you to
push() your payload(s) into the queue, waiting for the next tick.
This module exposes three module definitions:
dist/saturated.js
dist/saturated.mjs
dist/saturated.min.js
$ npm install --save saturated
import saturated from 'saturated';
// Setup an instance
const rated = saturated(arr => {
if (arr.length > 0) {
console.log('~> Received', arr);
} else {
console.log('~> Empty...');
}
}, {
max: 5, // limit
interval: 3e3 // 3s
});
// Now we have a `saturated` instance that will
// call our function every 3 seconds or once it
// has 5 items in its queue – whichever comes first.
// For demo purposes
const sleep = ms => new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, ms));
// Demo usage
async function demo() {
rated.push('hello'); //=> 1
rated.push('world'); //=> 2
rated.push('how'); //=> 3
rated.push('are'); //=> 4
rated.push('you'); //=> 5
// Queue received 5th item, immediately invoke!
// ~> Received ['hello', 'world', 'how', 'are', 'you']
rated.size(); //=> 0 (flushed)
rated.push('hola'); //=> 1
rated.push('mundo'); //=> 2
rated.size(); //=> 2
await sleep(3e3);
// Interval waited 3 seconds
// ~> Received ['hola', 'mundo']
rated.size(); //=> 0 (flushed)
// Wait another 3s ...
await sleep(3e3);
// ~> Empty...
rated.size(); //=> 0 (flushed anyway)
}
// Init demo
demo().then(() => {
rated.end(); // quit
});
Returns:
ISaturated
Type:
Function
Required:
true
The function to invoke once a threshold has been met.
It will always receive an
Array of whatever item(s) you previously
pushed.
Note: You may be passed an empty Array!
Type:
Number
Default:
Infinity
The maximum size of the queue.
For example, with
max: 5, your
handler will be invoked immediately after the 5th item was pushed to queue.
Important: Your function will be called if
maxis met before the next
intervaltick.
Type:
Number
Default:
10000
The amount of time, in milliseconds, to wait before calling your
handler function.
Defaults to calling your
handler every 10 seconds, even if the queue is empty.
Returns:
Number
Get the current size of the queue.
Returns:
Number
Add an item/value into the queue stack.
Doing so will return the current size of the queue.
Type:
Any
You may push any value into queue.
Important: Anything you push will be added to an Array! Pushing an Array will have your
handlerreceive an Array of your Arrays.
Returns:
undefined
Cancels the internal
setInterval timer.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
When
true, will also
flush() the queue so that remaining items will be passed to your
handler function.
Returns:
undefined
Forcibly invoke your
handler will all items currently in the queue.
Calling
flush will restart the internal
setInterval timer and empty the queue.
MIT © Luke Edwards