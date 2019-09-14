saturated

A tiny (203B) utility to enqueue items for batch processing and/or satisfying rate limits.

Build a queue for your function – ideal for communicating with APIs that prefer batch/bulk processing or services that enforce rate limiting.

With saturated you provide a handler which will only be called every N items or after every X milliseconds... whichever comes first! This then allows you to push() your payload(s) into the queue, waiting for the next tick.

This module exposes three module definitions:

CommonJS : dist/saturated.js

: ES Module : dist/saturated.mjs

: UMD: dist/saturated.min.js

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import saturated from 'saturated' ; const rated = saturated( arr => { if (arr.length > 0 ) { console .log( '~> Received' , arr); } else { console .log( '~> Empty...' ); } }, { max : 5 , interval : 3e3 }); const sleep = ms => new Promise ( r => setTimeout(r, ms)); async function demo ( ) { rated.push( 'hello' ); rated.push( 'world' ); rated.push( 'how' ); rated.push( 'are' ); rated.push( 'you' ); rated.size(); rated.push( 'hola' ); rated.push( 'mundo' ); rated.size(); await sleep( 3e3 ); rated.size(); await sleep( 3e3 ); rated.size(); } demo().then( () => { rated.end(); });

API

Returns: ISaturated

handler

Type: Function

Required: true

The function to invoke once a threshold has been met.

It will always receive an Array of whatever item(s) you previously push ed.

Note: You may be passed an empty Array!

Type: Number

Default: Infinity

The maximum size of the queue.

For example, with max: 5 , your handler will be invoked immediately after the 5th item was pushed to queue.

Important: Your function will be called if max is met before the next interval tick.

Type: Number

Default: 10000

The amount of time, in milliseconds, to wait before calling your handler function.

Defaults to calling your handler every 10 seconds, even if the queue is empty.

Returns: Number

Get the current size of the queue.

Returns: Number

Add an item/value into the queue stack.

Doing so will return the current size of the queue.

value

Type: Any

You may push any value into queue.

Important: Anything you push will be added to an Array! Pushing an Array will have your handler receive an Array of your Arrays.

Returns: undefined

Cancels the internal setInterval timer.

toFlush

Type: Boolean

Default: false

When true , will also flush() the queue so that remaining items will be passed to your handler function.

Returns: undefined

Forcibly invoke your handler will all items currently in the queue.

Calling flush will restart the internal setInterval timer and empty the queue.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards