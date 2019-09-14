openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sat

saturated

by Luke Edwards
1.0.0 (see all)

A tiny (203B) utility to enqueue items for batch processing and/or satisfying rate limits.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

saturated codecov

A tiny (203B) utility to enqueue items for batch processing and/or satisfying rate limits.

Build a queue for your function – ideal for communicating with APIs that prefer batch/bulk processing or services that enforce rate limiting.

With saturated you provide a handler which will only be called every N items or after every X milliseconds... whichever comes first! This then allows you to push() your payload(s) into the queue, waiting for the next tick.

This module exposes three module definitions:

  • CommonJS: dist/saturated.js
  • ES Module: dist/saturated.mjs
  • UMD: dist/saturated.min.js

Install

$ npm install --save saturated

Usage

import saturated from 'saturated';

// Setup an instance
const rated = saturated(arr => {
  if (arr.length > 0) {
    console.log('~> Received', arr);
  } else {
    console.log('~> Empty...');
  }
}, {
  max: 5, // limit
  interval: 3e3 // 3s
});

// Now we have a `saturated` instance that will
//   call our function every 3 seconds or once it
//   has 5 items in its queue – whichever comes first.

// For demo purposes
const sleep = ms => new Promise(r => setTimeout(r, ms));

// Demo usage
async function demo() {
  rated.push('hello'); //=> 1
  rated.push('world'); //=> 2
  rated.push('how'); //=> 3
  rated.push('are'); //=> 4
  rated.push('you'); //=> 5

  // Queue received 5th item, immediately invoke!
  // ~> Received ['hello', 'world', 'how', 'are', 'you']
  rated.size(); //=> 0 (flushed)

  rated.push('hola'); //=> 1
  rated.push('mundo'); //=> 2
  rated.size(); //=> 2
  await sleep(3e3);

  // Interval waited 3 seconds
  // ~> Received ['hola', 'mundo']
  rated.size(); //=> 0 (flushed)

  // Wait another 3s ...
  await sleep(3e3);

  // ~> Empty...
  rated.size(); //=> 0 (flushed anyway)
}

// Init demo
demo().then(() => {
  rated.end(); // quit
});

API

saturated(handler, options)

Returns: ISaturated

handler

Type: Function
Required: true

The function to invoke once a threshold has been met.
It will always receive an Array of whatever item(s) you previously pushed.

Note: You may be passed an empty Array!

options.max

Type: Number
Default: Infinity

The maximum size of the queue.
For example, with max: 5, your handler will be invoked immediately after the 5th item was pushed to queue.

Important: Your function will be called if max is met before the next interval tick.

options.interval

Type: Number
Default: 10000

The amount of time, in milliseconds, to wait before calling your handler function.
Defaults to calling your handler every 10 seconds, even if the queue is empty.

ISaturated.size()

Returns: Number

Get the current size of the queue.

ISaturated.push(value)

Returns: Number

Add an item/value into the queue stack.
Doing so will return the current size of the queue.

value

Type: Any

You may push any value into queue.

Important: Anything you push will be added to an Array! Pushing an Array will have your handler receive an Array of your Arrays.

ISaturated.end(toFlush)

Returns: undefined

Cancels the internal setInterval timer.

toFlush

Type: Boolean
Default: false

When true, will also flush() the queue so that remaining items will be passed to your handler function.

ISaturated.flush()

Returns: undefined

Forcibly invoke your handler will all items currently in the queue.

Calling flush will restart the internal setInterval timer and empty the queue.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial