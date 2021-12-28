Satpam is a javascript simple and effective object validation library.
npm install satpam --save
const satpam = require('satpam');
const rules = {
name: ['required'],
phone: ['required', 'numeric'],
email: ['required', 'email']
office: {
secondaryEmail: ['email'],
}
};
const input = {
name: 'Sendy',
title: 'Lord',
phone: 'hi there123',
email: 'test@example.com',
office: {
secondaryEmail: 'invalid email',
}
};
const result = satpam.validate(rules, input);
if (result.success === true) {
// valid
} else {
// invalid
result.messages.office.secondaryEmail.email === 'Secondary Email must be email.';
result.messages.phone.number === 'Phone must be numeric.';
}
Satpam
create method will return an isolated
Satpam instance based on current state of satpam validation rules and messages. The instance won't be affected when you setting up a custom validation rules or messages.
const satpam = require('satpam');
const validatorOne = satpam.create();
const validatorTwo = satpam.create();
required
numeric
integer
notDisposableEmail (well suited with email validation)
image
alpha
alphanumeric
boolean
creditCard
containsAlphabet
containsDigit
containsLowerCase
containsUpperCase
date
dateFormat:<format, e.g. DD-MM-YYYY>
dateAfter:<the date input format, e.g. DD-MM-YYYY>:<date after e.g. 'now' or 20-1-2015>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'days'>
dateBefore:<the date input format, e.g. DD-MM-YYYY>:<date after e.g. 'now' or 20-1-2015>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'days'>
dateTimeAfter:<the date input format, e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSS[Z]>:<date time after e.g. 'now' or 20-1-2015T18:30:00.000+07>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'hours'>
dateTimeAfterOrEqual:<the date input format, e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSS[Z]>:<date time after or equal e.g. 'now' or 20-1-2015T18:30:00.000+07>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'hours'>
dateTimeBefore:<the date input format, e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSS[Z]>:<date time before e.g. 'now' or 20-1-2015T18:30:00.000+07>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'hours'>
dateTimeBeforeOrEqual:<the date input format, e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSS[Z]>:<date time before or equal e.g. 'now' or 20-1-2015T18:30:00.000+07>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'hours'>
timeAfter:<time after i.e. 'now' or time in unix form>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'minutes'>
timeAfterOrEqual:<time after or equal i.e. 'now' or time in unix form>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'minutes'>
timeBefore:<time before i.e. 'now' or time in unix form>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'minutes'>
timeBeforeOrEqual:<time before or equal i.e. 'now' or time in unix form>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'minutes'>
url
string
plainObject Check if the given value is a plain object (passing string, array, or anything will return to false)
nonBlank
mongoId Check if the given string is a valid mongodb object id
phoneNumber (Currently only supports Indonesia phone number)
mobilePhoneNumber (Currently only supports Indonesia mobile phone number)
length:<length>
fileType:<extension> Please check file-type
maxLength:<length>
minLength:<length>
maxValue:<max value>
minValue:<min value>
memberOf:$1
some-memberOf:$1 Check if the given value has at least one of items in the list
equal:$1
equal-to-field:$1
Use object notation for defining this rule examples
notEqual:$1
not-equal-email-domain:$1
$1 is the prohibited domains separated by comma (',')
examples
not-equal-to-field:$1
Use object notation for defining this rule examples
requiredIf:<fieldName>:<value>
var input = {message: 'hi!'};
// `subject` is required if message equals `hi!`
satpam.validate({subject: 'requiredIf:message:hi!'});
For more complex example please see
requiredIfNot:<fieldName>:<value>
var input = {message: 'hi!'};
// `subject` is required if message does not equal `hi!`
satpam.validate({subject: 'requiredIfNot:message:hi!'});
For more complex example please see
minimumAge:<age>:<dateFormat>
taxId:$1 Currently only support indonesian tax id e.g.
taxId:id
Use object notation for defining this rule examples
beginWith:$1
Use object notation for defining this rule examples
pattern:$1:$2
$1 is the pattern,
$2 is the regex flags
examples
uuid:$1
$1 is the version, available options v1, v3, v4, v5, all
examples
indonesiaIdCardNumberBirthDate:$1:$2
$1 is the Birth Date's key, $2 is the date format used
examples
indonesiaIdCardNumberGender:$1:$2:$3
$1 is the Gender's key, $2 is the value for male, $3 is the value for female
examples
indonesiaIdCardNumberProvince:$1
$1 is the Province's Key
examples
indonesiaIdCardNumberValidProvince
indonesianName
To see complete example usage, please see the unit tests
Add custom validation rule(s) globally. Note that
everytime you add a custom validation rule it will affect every
Satpam instance(s) that
is created after the custom rules addition, but not the old instance(s).
const satpam = require('satpam');
// oldValidator will not have `must-be-ironman` rule, because it's created
// before we add the custom validation.
const oldValidator = satpam.create();
// The global satpam validator will has updated validation rules.
// After this statement, we can do satpam.validate({name: ['must-be-ironman']}, ...);
satpam.addCustomValidation('must-be-ironman', val => val === 'ironman');
satpam.setValidationMessage('must-be-ironman', 'Not ironman D:');
// With parameters
satpam.addCustomValidation('range:$1:$2', (val, ruleObj) => {
return val >= ruleObj.params[0] && val <= ruleObj.params[1];
});
// If validation fails it will set message to:
// "PropertyName must between 0 and 30"
satpam.setValidationMessage('range:$1:$2', '<%= propertyName %> must between <%= ruleParams[0] %> and <%= ruleParams[1] %>');
// newValidator will have `must-be-ironman` rule because it's created
// after we add the custom validation.
const newValidator = satpam.create();
Sometimes you want the validation to pass if any of the validation rule is satisfied, we can do this by supplying the validation rules in an array.
const rules = {
// It will pass if document is passed and either a pdf or an image
document: ['required', ['fileType:pdf', 'image']]
};
There's also a case when you only want to run a validation rule only if a specific condition is fulfilled.
const shouldValidateZipCode = (ruleObj, inputObj) => {
return inputObj.livesInJakarta;
};
const rules = {
// Only require zip code if `livesInJakarta` is truthy
zipCode: [
{name: 'required', shouldValidate: shouldValidateZipCode}
]
};
satpam.validate(rules, {}); // {success: true}
satpam.validate(rules, {
livesInJakarta: true
}); // Will fail
You can override each validation rule's message
satpam.setValidationMessage(
'minLength:$1',
'<%= propertyName %> must have length more than <%= ruleParams[0] %>'
);
You can also pass a
Function instead of a
String
/**
* @example
* const satpam = require('satpam');
*
* const rules = {name: ['minLength:10']};
* const input = {name: 'wubwub'};
* satpam.validate(rules, input);
*
* expect(ruleObj.name).to.equal('minLength');
* expect(ruleObj.fullName).to.equal('minLength:$1');
* expect(ruleObj.params).to.deep.equal([10]);
* expect(propertyName).to.equal('name');
* expect(value).to.equal('wubwub');
*
* @param {Object} ruleObj
* @param {String} ruleObj.name - The validation rule name
* e.g. `minLength:10` will have name minLength
* @param {String} ruleObj.fullName - Validation rule fullname
* e.g. `minLength:10` will have fullName `minLength:$1`
* @param {Array} ruleObj.params - The rule parameters
* e.g. `minlength:10` will have params `[10]`
* @param {String} propertyName
* @param {*} value
*/
const message = (ruleObj, propertyName, value) => {
...
};
satpam.setValidationMessage('minLength:$1', message);
MIT