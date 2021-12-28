Satpam

Satpam is a javascript simple and effective object validation library.

Installation

npm install satpam --save

Quick Usage

const satpam = require ( 'satpam' ); const rules = { name : [ 'required' ], phone : [ 'required' , 'numeric' ], email : [ 'required' , 'email' ] office : { secondaryEmail : [ 'email' ], } }; const input = { name : 'Sendy' , title : 'Lord' , phone : 'hi there123' , email : 'test@example.com' , office : { secondaryEmail : 'invalid email' , } }; const result = satpam.validate(rules, input); if (result.success === true ) { } else { result.messages.office.secondaryEmail.email === 'Secondary Email must be email.' ; result.messages.phone.number === 'Phone must be numeric.' ; }

Isolated Satpam Instance

Satpam create method will return an isolated Satpam instance based on current state of satpam validation rules and messages. The instance won't be affected when you setting up a custom validation rules or messages.

Each instance will have cloned validation rules and messages, so it's safe to add or override validation rule without affecting other validator instances or the global satpam validator.

The cloned validation rules and messages will be based on the current state of the global satpam validator. See Custom Rules

const satpam = require ( 'satpam' ); const validatorOne = satpam.create(); const validatorTwo = satpam.create();

Available Rules

required

numeric

integer

email

notDisposableEmail (well suited with email validation)

image

alpha

alphanumeric

boolean

creditCard

containsAlphabet

containsDigit

containsLowerCase

containsUpperCase

date

dateFormat:<format, e.g. DD-MM-YYYY>

dateAfter:<the date input format, e.g. DD-MM-YYYY>:<date after e.g. 'now' or 20-1-2015>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'days'>

dateBefore:<the date input format, e.g. DD-MM-YYYY>:<date after e.g. 'now' or 20-1-2015>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'days'>

dateTimeAfter:<the date input format, e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSS[Z]>:<date time after e.g. 'now' or 20-1-2015T18:30:00.000+07>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'hours'>

dateTimeAfterOrEqual:<the date input format, e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSS[Z]>:<date time after or equal e.g. 'now' or 20-1-2015T18:30:00.000+07>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'hours'>

dateTimeBefore:<the date input format, e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSS[Z]>:<date time before e.g. 'now' or 20-1-2015T18:30:00.000+07>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'hours'>

dateTimeBeforeOrEqual:<the date input format, e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSS[Z]>:<date time before or equal e.g. 'now' or 20-1-2015T18:30:00.000+07>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'hours'>

timeAfter:<time after i.e. 'now' or time in unix form>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'minutes'>

timeAfterOrEqual:<time after or equal i.e. 'now' or time in unix form>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'minutes'>

timeBefore:<time before i.e. 'now' or time in unix form>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'minutes'>

timeBeforeOrEqual:<time before or equal i.e. 'now' or time in unix form>:<offset>:<unit of time e.g. 'minutes'>

url

string

plainObject Check if the given value is a plain object (passing string, array, or anything will return to false)

nonBlank

mongoId Check if the given string is a valid mongodb object id

phoneNumber (Currently only supports Indonesia phone number)

mobilePhoneNumber (Currently only supports Indonesia mobile phone number)

length:<length>

fileType:<extension> Please check file-type

maxLength:<length>

minLength:<length>

maxValue:<max value>

minValue:<min value>

memberOf:$1

some-memberOf:$1 Check if the given value has at least one of items in the list

equal:$1

equal-to-field:$1 Use object notation for defining this rule examples

notEqual:$1

not-equal-email-domain:$1 $1 is the prohibited domains separated by comma (',') examples

not-equal-to-field:$1 Use object notation for defining this rule examples

requiredIf:<fieldName>:<value> var input = { message : 'hi!' }; satpam.validate({ subject : 'requiredIf:message:hi!' }); For more complex example please see requiredIf examples noes examples

requiredIfNot:<fieldName>:<value> var input = { message : 'hi!' }; satpam.validate({ subject : 'requiredIfNot:message:hi!' }); For more complex example please see requiredIfNot examples noes examples

minimumAge:<age>:<dateFormat>

taxId:$1 Currently only support indonesian tax id e.g. taxId:id Use object notation for defining this rule examples

beginWith:$1 Use object notation for defining this rule examples

pattern:$1:$2 $1 is the pattern, $2 is the regex flags examples

uuid:$1 $1 is the version, available options v1, v3, v4, v5, all examples

indonesiaIdCardNumberBirthDate:$1:$2 $1 is the Birth Date's key, $2 is the date format used examples

indonesiaIdCardNumberGender:$1:$2:$3 $1 is the Gender's key, $2 is the value for male, $3 is the value for female examples

indonesiaIdCardNumberProvince:$1 $1 is the Province's Key examples

indonesiaIdCardNumberValidProvince examples

indonesianName examples

Complete Examples

To see complete example usage, please see the unit tests

Custom Validation Rules

Add custom validation rule(s) globally. Note that everytime you add a custom validation rule it will affect every Satpam instance(s) that is created after the custom rules addition, but not the old instance(s).

const satpam = require ( 'satpam' ); const oldValidator = satpam.create(); satpam.addCustomValidation( 'must-be-ironman' , val => val === 'ironman' ); satpam.setValidationMessage( 'must-be-ironman' , 'Not ironman D:' ); satpam.addCustomValidation( 'range:$1:$2' , (val, ruleObj) => { return val >= ruleObj.params[ 0 ] && val <= ruleObj.params[ 1 ]; }); satpam.setValidationMessage( 'range:$1:$2' , '<%= propertyName %> must between <%= ruleParams[0] %> and <%= ruleParams[1] %>' ); const newValidator = satpam.create();

Optional Validation

Sometimes you want the validation to pass if any of the validation rule is satisfied, we can do this by supplying the validation rules in an array.

const rules = { document : [ 'required' , [ 'fileType:pdf' , 'image' ]] };

Running Validation Based On Some Conditions

There's also a case when you only want to run a validation rule only if a specific condition is fulfilled.

const shouldValidateZipCode = ( ruleObj, inputObj ) => { return inputObj.livesInJakarta; }; const rules = { zipCode : [ { name : 'required' , shouldValidate : shouldValidateZipCode} ] }; satpam.validate(rules, {}); satpam.validate(rules, { livesInJakarta : true });

Custom Validation Messages

You can override each validation rule's message

satpam.setValidationMessage( 'minLength:$1' , '<%= propertyName %> must have length more than <%= ruleParams[0] %>' );

You can also pass a Function instead of a String

const message = ( ruleObj, propertyName, value ) => { ... }; satpam.setValidationMessage( 'minLength:$1' , message);

License

MIT