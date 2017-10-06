openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sat

satelize

by Julien Valéry
0.2.0 (see all)

🛰️ NodeJS module for visitor geolocalization by IP

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

355

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js IP Geolocation API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Satelize NPM version Build Status

Satelize NodeJS module to retrieve user location information based on IP, combined with expressjs for instance make life easier to get some stuff as latitude/longitude of your visitor.

Inspired and using http://www.telize.com/ service. Free today.

As API is not free anymore, it uses a small dataset (provided by maxmind) to fetch information about IP requested, it won't work for all cases.

Why ?

Because ecchymose in the nose. I needed something but on server side.

With expressjs for instance, you can get your request IP, then just need to use this library that will make the call to get user location data.

And it is done.

Demo

http://darul-demo.herokuapp.com/satelize

// need to be updated with new version

Install

npm install satelize

Usage

var satelize = require('satelize');

// Example retrieve IP from request
// var ip = req.header('x-forwarded-for') || req.connection.remoteAddress;

// then satelize call

satelize.satelize({ip:'46.19.37.108'}, function(err, payload) {
  // if used with expressjs
  // res.send(payload);
  // res.json...
});

Return

{
    "ip": "46.19.37.108",
    "continent_code": "EU",
    "continent": {
      "de": "Europa",
      "en": "Europe"
    },
    "country_code": "NL",
    "country": {
      "de": "Niederlande",
      "en": "Netherlands"
    },
    "latitude": 52.5,
    "longitude": 5.75,
    "timezone":"Europe/Amsterdam"
}

Details

  • ip (Visitor IP address, or IP address specified as parameter)
  • country_code (Two-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code)
  • country (Names of the country)
  • continent (Names of the continent)
  • continent_code (Two-letter continent code)
  • latitude (Latitude)
  • longitude (Longitude)
  • timezone (Time Zone)

Options

  • ip : IPV4 better.
  • timeout : default 1000ms

Release

  • 0.2.0: api not free anymore, use of DB instead
  • 0.1.2: fix timeout duplicate callback call

Metrics

NPM

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Julien Valéry

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

geoip-liteNative NodeJS implementation of MaxMind's GeoIP API -- works in node 0.6.3 and above, ask me about other versions
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
108K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ic
ipapi.coNode.js - for https://ipapi.co (IP address geolocation API). Lookup IP address info with Javascript / NodeJS
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
545
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ri
request-ipA Node.js module for retrieving a request's IP address on the server.
GitHub Stars
593
Weekly Downloads
606K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
ei
express-ipfilterA light-weight IP address based connection filtering system
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
25K
ips
ipstackGeolocation based on api stack api package for nodejs
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3K
ni
node-iplocateFind geolocation data from IP addresses (e.g. city, country, timezone) using the IPLocate.io API
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
834
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial