Satelize NodeJS module to retrieve user location information based on IP, combined with expressjs for instance make life easier to get some stuff as latitude/longitude of your visitor.

Inspired and using http://www.telize.com/ service. Free today .

As API is not free anymore, it uses a small dataset (provided by maxmind) to fetch information about IP requested, it won't work for all cases.

Why ?

Because ecchymose in the nose. I needed something but on server side.

With expressjs for instance, you can get your request IP, then just need to use this library that will make the call to get user location data.

And it is done.

Demo

http://darul-demo.herokuapp.com/satelize

// need to be updated with new version

Install

npm install satelize

Usage

var satelize = require ( 'satelize' ); satelize.satelize({ ip : '46.19.37.108' }, function ( err, payload ) { });

Return

{ "ip" : "46.19.37.108" , "continent_code" : "EU" , "continent" : { "de" : "Europa" , "en" : "Europe" }, "country_code" : "NL" , "country" : { "de" : "Niederlande" , "en" : "Netherlands" }, "latitude" : 52.5 , "longitude" : 5.75 , "timezone" : "Europe/Amsterdam" }

Details

ip (Visitor IP address, or IP address specified as parameter)

(Visitor IP address, or IP address specified as parameter) country_code (Two-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code)

(Two-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code) country (Names of the country)

(Names of the country) continent (Names of the continent)

(Names of the continent) continent_code (Two-letter continent code)

(Two-letter continent code) latitude (Latitude)

(Latitude) longitude (Longitude)

(Longitude) timezone (Time Zone)

Options

ip : IPV4 better.

: IPV4 better. timeout : default 1000ms

Release

0.2.0: api not free anymore, use of DB instead

0.1.2: fix timeout duplicate callback call

License

