This is a thing that parses CSS, Sass, and SCSS into a unist-compatible abstract syntax tree (AST), which makes it possible to then search and manipulate with all of the wonderful unist utility modules. Most of the heavy lifting is done by gonzales.
Install it with npm:
npm install --save sast
You can
import or
require() the module and access the API as its
methods, like this:
// CommonJS, older versions of Node
const sast = require('sast')
// ES6/ES2016/Babel/etc.
import sast from 'sast'
const tree = sast.parse('a { color: $red; }', {syntax: 'scss'})
console.dir(tree, {depth: null})
or you can import just the API methods you need, like so:
// CommonJS
const {parse} = require('sast')
// ES6
import {parse} from 'sast'
const tree = parse('a { color: $red; }', {syntax: 'scss'})
sast.parse(source [, options])
Synchronously parse the CSS, Sass, or SCSS source text (a string) into an
abstract source tree (AST). The default syntax is CSS (
{syntax: 'css'});
other acceptable values are
sass,
scss, and
less. See the gonzales
docs for more info. To
parse files by path, use
parseFile().
sast.stringify(node)
Format the resulting AST back into a string, presumably after manipulating it.
sast.jsonify(node)
Coerce the given AST node into JSON data, according to the following rules:
1 ->
1, not
"1".
(a, 1) ->
["a", 1]
(x: 1) ->
{x: 1}
$.
#.
rgb(),
rgba(),
hsl(),
hsla(), and any other functions should
preserve their parentheses.
sast.parseFile(filename [, parseOptions={} [, readOptions='utf8'])
Read a file and parse its contents, returning a Promise. If no
parseOptions.syntax is provided, or its value is
auto, the filename's
extension will be used as the
syntax option passed to
parse().
const {parseFile} = require('sast')
parseFile('path/to/some.scss')
.then(tree => console.dir(tree, {depth: null}))
.catch(error => console.error('Parse error:', error))
The
sast npm package comes with two command line utilities:
sast-parse
Parses a file or stdin as a given syntax, applies one or more simplifying transformations, then outputs the resulting syntax tree in a variety of formats:
Run
sast-parse --help for available options.
sast-data
Parses one or more SCSS (the only supported syntax at this time) files, and transforms all top-level variable declarations into key-value pairs. The result is a JSON object in which each key is a variable name, and the value is the jsonified variable value.
This is useful for generating [design tokens] from existing SCSS variables if you don't have the ability to go in the other direction.
Run
sast-data --help for available options and more information.
Most node types are defined by [gonzalez], the underlying parser. After transforming each of the syntax tree nodes into unist nodes, the following nodes are introduced:
Any
parentheses node whose first
operator child is a
: is interpreted as
a Sass map and recast as a
map node. The
children are preserved as-is,
and key/value pairs separated by
: and delimited by
, are placed in the
values property as an array of objects with
key and
value properties,
each of which is a plain old node list. Some examples:
(x: 1) will be jsonified as
{x: 1}
(x: a, y: 2) will be interpreted as
{x: "a", y: 2}
Any
parentheses node whose first
operator child is a
, is interpreted as
a list (array) and recast as a
list node. The
children are perserved as-is,
and children that aren't
space nodes are split into subgroups by each
,
operator and converted into
value nodes with one or more children, then
placed in the
values property of the
list node. Some examples:
(1, x) will be jsonified as
[1, "x"]
(a, (b, c)) will be intepreted as
["a", ["b", "c"]]