⚠️ SassyJSON was an experimental project. It is not meant to be used in production. If you need to transit JSON data from and to your Sass layer, have a look into Eyeglass and Sassport.
SassyJSON is a Sass-powered API for JSON. It provides you the classic
json-encode and
json-decode directly from your Sass files. We'll leave you the only judges of the point of this.
SassyJSON is available on npm or as a Ruby Gem.
git clone https://github.com/KittyGiraudel/SassyJSON.git && cd SassyJSON
npm install sassyjson --save-dev
gem install SassyJSON
require 'SassyJSON' to your
config.rb
@import 'SassyJSON'
If you only want to play around the code without cloning the repo or using npm, you can find a single file containing the whole API in the dist folder.
Also, SassyJSON is available at Sassmeister.
$map: ((a: (1 2 ( b : 1 )), b: ( #444444, false, ( a: 1, b: test ) ), c: (2 3 4 string)));
@include json-encode($map);
/*! json-encode: '{"a": [1, 2, {"b": 1}], "b": ["#444444", false, {"a": 1, "b": "test"}], "c": [2, 3, 4, "string"]}' */
body::before {
display:block;
width:0;height:0;
overflow:hidden;
content: '{"a": [1, 2, {"b": 1}], "b": ["#444444", false, {"a": 1, "b": "test"}], "c": [2, 3, 4, "string"]}';
}
head {
font-family: '{"a": [1, 2, {"b": 1}], "b": ["#444444", false, {"a": 1, "b": "test"}], "c": [2, 3, 4, "string"]}';
}
@media -json-encode {
json {
json: '{"a": [1, 2, {"b": 1}], "b": ["#444444", false, {"a": 1, "b": "test"}], "c": [2, 3, 4, "string"]}';
}
}
If you want to restrict the output to only one of the three drivers (comment, media query or regular output) you can pass a flag as the second parameter with one of the four following keywords:
all,
comment,
media or
regular. Default is
all.
$json-decode: json-decode('{"a": [1, 2, {"b": 1}], "b": ["#444444", false, {"a": 1, "b": "test"}], "c": [2, 3, 4, "string"]}');
// ("a": 1 2 ("b": 1), "b": #444444 false ("a": 1, "b": "test"), "c": 2 3 4 "string")
To importe and decode an external
.json file directly into a Sass variable:
@import 'SassyJSON'; // Import SassyJSON first!
@import 'relative/path/to/file.json?variable-name';
// Do something with $variable-name
Important:
All you need is a clean version of Sass 3.3. Otherwise it's just pure Sass madness.
npm install
grunt dev