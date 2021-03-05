SassyJSON

⚠️ SassyJSON was an experimental project. It is not meant to be used in production. If you need to transit JSON data from and to your Sass layer, have a look into Eyeglass and Sassport.

SassyJSON is a Sass-powered API for JSON. It provides you the classic json-encode and json-decode directly from your Sass files. We'll leave you the only judges of the point of this.

Install

SassyJSON is available on npm or as a Ruby Gem.

Git

git clone https://github.com/KittyGiraudel/SassyJSON.git && cd SassyJSON

npm

npm install sassyjson --save-dev

Compass extension

gem install SassyJSON Add require 'SassyJSON' to your config.rb Import it in your stylesheets with @import 'SassyJSON'

Sass

If you only want to play around the code without cloning the repo or using npm, you can find a single file containing the whole API in the dist folder.

Also, SassyJSON is available at Sassmeister.

Example

Encoding Sass to JSON

Sass

$map : ((a: ( 1 2 ( b : 1 )), b: ( #444444 , false, ( a: 1 , b: test ) ), c: ( 2 3 4 string))); @ include json-encode( $map );

CSS

body ::before { display :block; width : 0 ; height : 0 ; overflow :hidden; content : '{"a": [1, 2, {"b": 1}], "b": ["#444444", false, {"a": 1, "b": "test"}], "c": [2, 3, 4, "string"]}' ; } head { font-family : '{"a": [1, 2, {"b": 1}], "b": ["#444444", false, {"a": 1, "b": "test"}], "c": [2, 3, 4, "string"]}' ; } @ media -json-encode { json { json : '{"a": [1, 2, {"b": 1}], "b": ["#444444", false, {"a": 1, "b": "test"}], "c": [2, 3, 4, "string"]}' ; } }

If you want to restrict the output to only one of the three drivers (comment, media query or regular output) you can pass a flag as the second parameter with one of the four following keywords: all , comment , media or regular . Default is all .

Decoding JSON to Sass

$json-decode : json-decode( '{"a": [1, 2, {"b": 1}], "b": ["#444444", false, {"a": 1, "b": "test"}], "c": [2, 3, 4, "string"]}' );

Importing and decoding a JSON file

To importe and decode an external .json file directly into a Sass variable:

@ import 'SassyJSON' ; @ import 'relative/path/to/file.json?variable-name' ;

Important:

the path to the JSON file is relative to importing file

the get parameter is the variable name to use it in Sass

Requirements

All you need is a clean version of Sass 3.3. Otherwise it's just pure Sass madness.

Development

You need

NodeJS

Ruby

Sass 3.3 via gem install sass --pre

grunt-cli via npm install -g grunt-cli

How to

Fork this repository Run npm install grunt dev Make your changes + write tests Commit + Pull request

Credits