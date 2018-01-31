openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sassy-npm-importer

by revelrylabs
3.0.0 (see all)

Import SASS from npm via a customizable prefix.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

418

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CI Status

sassy-npm-importer

Import SASS from npm via a customizable prefix, like:

@import "npm://reset-scss/";

 

Installation

npm install --save sassy-npm-importer

In practice, you would probably be using a task runner (like Gulp). This is an example of how to provide the importer directly to node-sass:

var sass = require('node-sass');
var importer = require('sassy-npm-importer').importer;

var result = sass.renderSync({
  file: __dirname + '/styles.scss',
  importer: importer() // No options passed, uses defaults.
});

 

Quick Start

Once you've installed the package, you can follow these instructions to test the importer. This example shows you how to import the foundation-sites package.

npm install --save node-sass                # for this example
npm install --save foundation-sites         # example package

Usage

In practice you would probably be using something like a Gulp task here, but this is how to provide the importer directly to node-sass:

node: index.js

var sass = require('node-sass');
var importer = require('sassy-npm-importer').importer;

var result = sass.renderSync({
  file: __dirname + '/styles.scss',
  importer: importer() // No options passed, uses defaults.
});

Create a SASS file that @imports from a package manager.

npm: styles.scss

@import 'npm://foundation-sites/scss/foundation';
@include foundation-everything;

 

Command Line

You can also use sassy-npm-importer via the command line.

node-sass --importer ./node_modules/sassy-npm-importer stylesheet.scss

 

Importing packages

Some node packages contain a main property which points to a SASS file. Instead of having to enter the long path to a file, you can simply use the package name and this main file is included.

For example, if a dependency had a package.json file which was similar to:

{
  "name": "my-sass-dependency",
  "main": "reset.scss"
}

Then you have the option of how to import the dependency, all are valid:

# This long form with the extension
@import "npm://my-sass-dependency/reset.scss";

# This long form without the extension
# Matches one of: _reset.scss, reset.scss, _reset.css and reset.css
@import "npm://my-sass-dependency/reset";

# The short form, will include whatever `main` refers to
# In this example: reset.scss
@import "npm://my-sass-dependency/";

# The final slash is optional
@import "npm://my-sass-dependency";

 

Options

options.debug

More verbose output.

  • Since: 1.0.0
importer({ debug: true })

 

options.prefix

Attaches a prefix that rewrites to npm:// to node modules.

  • Since: 1.0.0
importer({ prefix: '~/' })

@import '~/foundation-sites/scss/foundation'
# is now the same as
@import 'npm://foundation-sites/scss/foundation'

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/revelrylabs/sassy-npm-importer. Check out CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the project. We expect contributors to adhere the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct (see CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial