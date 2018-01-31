Import SASS from npm via a customizable prefix, like:
@import "npm://reset-scss/";
npm install --save sassy-npm-importer
In practice, you would probably be using a task runner (like Gulp). This is an
example of how to provide the importer directly to
node-sass:
var sass = require('node-sass');
var importer = require('sassy-npm-importer').importer;
var result = sass.renderSync({
file: __dirname + '/styles.scss',
importer: importer() // No options passed, uses defaults.
});
Create a SASS file that
@imports from a package manager.
styles.scss
@import 'npm://foundation-sites/scss/foundation';
@include foundation-everything;
You can also use sassy-npm-importer via the command line.
node-sass --importer ./node_modules/sassy-npm-importer stylesheet.scss
Some node packages contain a
main property which points to a SASS file.
Instead of having to enter the long path to a file, you can simply use the
package name and this main file is included.
For example, if a dependency had a
package.json file which was similar to:
{
"name": "my-sass-dependency",
"main": "reset.scss"
}
Then you have the option of how to import the dependency, all are valid:
# This long form with the extension
@import "npm://my-sass-dependency/reset.scss";
# This long form without the extension
# Matches one of: _reset.scss, reset.scss, _reset.css and reset.css
@import "npm://my-sass-dependency/reset";
# The short form, will include whatever `main` refers to
# In this example: reset.scss
@import "npm://my-sass-dependency/";
# The final slash is optional
@import "npm://my-sass-dependency";
More verbose output.
importer({ debug: true })
Attaches a prefix that rewrites to
npm:// to node modules.
importer({ prefix: '~/' })
@import '~/foundation-sites/scss/foundation'
# is now the same as
@import 'npm://foundation-sites/scss/foundation'
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/revelrylabs/sassy-npm-importer. Check out CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.
Everyone is welcome to participate in the project. We expect contributors to adhere the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct (see CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md).