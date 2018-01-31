Import SASS from npm via a customizable prefix, like:

@ import "npm://reset-scss/" ;

Installation

npm install --save sassy-npm-importer

In practice, you would probably be using a task runner (like Gulp). This is an example of how to provide the importer directly to node-sass :

var sass = require ( 'node-sass' ); var importer = require ( 'sassy-npm-importer' ).importer; var result = sass.renderSync({ file : __dirname + '/styles.scss' , importer : importer() });

Quick Start

Once you've installed the package, you can follow these instructions to test the importer. This example shows you how to import the foundation-sites package.

npm install --save node-sass npm install --save foundation-sites

Usage

In practice you would probably be using something like a Gulp task here, but this is how to provide the importer directly to node-sass :

Create a SASS file that @import s from a package manager.

@ import 'npm://foundation-sites/scss/foundation' ; @ include foundation-everything;

Command Line

You can also use sassy-npm-importer via the command line.

node-sass

Importing packages

Some node packages contain a main property which points to a SASS file. Instead of having to enter the long path to a file, you can simply use the package name and this main file is included.

For example, if a dependency had a package.json file which was similar to:

{ "name" : "my-sass-dependency" , "main" : "reset.scss" }

Then you have the option of how to import the dependency, all are valid:

# This long form with the extension @ import "npm://my-sass-dependency/reset.scss"; # This long form without the extension # Matches one of : _reset.scss, reset .scss, _reset.css and reset .css @ import "npm://my-sass-dependency/reset"; # The short form, will include whatever `main` refers to # In this example: reset .scss @ import "npm://my-sass-dependency/"; # The final slash is optional @ import "npm://my-sass-dependency";

Options

More verbose output.

Since: 1.0.0

importer ({ debug : true })

Attaches a prefix that rewrites to npm:// to node modules.

Since: 1.0.0

importer ({ prefix : '~/' })

@import '~/foundation-sites/scss/foundation' # is now the same as @import 'npm://foundation-sites/scss/foundation'

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/revelrylabs/sassy-npm-importer. Check out CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the project. We expect contributors to adhere the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct (see CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md).