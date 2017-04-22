Minimal CSS3 cross-browser form input styles.
Sassy Inputs is a Sass mixin library designed to bring simple, uniform, unobtrusive styles to form input fields.
It aims to smooth out the differences in native form styling across browsers, by customizing input fields as much as is currently possible with pure CSS.
Sassy Inputs are customizable, fully keyboard operable, and include a disabled state.
In the project directory, run:
npm install
gulp
Then go to http://localhost:3000/ in a browser.
npm install sassy-inputs --save
At the top of your Sass file, before you use any of the mixins:
@import "node_modules/sassy-inputs/sass/main";
bower install sassy-inputs --save
At the top of your Sass file, before you use any of the mixins:
@import "bower_components/sassy-inputs/sass/main";
sassy-text
sassy-textarea
sassy-search
sassy-select
sassy-select-multiple
sassy-radio
sassy-checkbox
sassy-button
You can use the
sassy-text mixin for most HTML5 plain single-line text fields, including text, email, password, number and URL.
input[type=text],
input[type=url],
input[type=email],
input[type=password],
input[type=number] {
@include sassy-text;
}
textarea {
@include sassy-textarea;
}
textarea {
@include sassy-search;
}
For select dropdowns, you will need to put your
<select> element in a wrapper, and apply the mixin to the wrapper instead:
<div class="select-wrap">
<select>
<option value="option">Option 1</option>
<option value="option">Option 2</option>
<option value="option">Option 3</option>
</select>
</div>
.select-wrap {
@include sassy-select;
}
select[multiple] {
@include sassy-select-multiple;
}
Make sure your
<input type="radio"> elements are written in this format, with the label after the input:
<input type="radio" id="radio1" name="groupname" value="thisvalue">
<label for="radio1">Radio button 1</label>
input[type=radio] {
@include sassy-radio;
}
Make sure your
<input type="checkbox"> elements are written in this format, with the label after the input:
<input type="checkbox" id="check1" name="groupname" value="thisvalue">
<label for="check1">Checkbox 1</label>
input[type=checkbox] {
@include sassy-checkbox;
}
input[type=submit],
input[type=button],
button {
@include sassy-button;
}
Sassy Inputs use the following default variables:
$sassy-base-color: #777 !default;
$sassy-accent-color: coral !default;
$sassy-disabled-color: #eee !default;
To change a color, simply assign the variable before importing Sassy Inputs:
$sassy-accent-color: rgb(233, 206, 51);
@import "node_modules/sassy-inputs/sass/main";