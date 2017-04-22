Minimal CSS3 cross-browser form input styles.

Sassy Inputs is a Sass mixin library designed to bring simple, uniform, unobtrusive styles to form input fields.

It aims to smooth out the differences in native form styling across browsers, by customizing input fields as much as is currently possible with pure CSS.

Sassy Inputs are customizable, fully keyboard operable, and include a disabled state.

Running the project locally

In the project directory, run:

npm install gulp

Then go to http://localhost:3000/ in a browser.

Getting started

Using npm

npm install sassy-inputs --save

At the top of your Sass file, before you use any of the mixins:

@ import "node_modules/sassy-inputs/sass/main" ;

Using Bower

bower install sassy-inputs --save

At the top of your Sass file, before you use any of the mixins:

@ import "bower_components/sassy-inputs/sass/main" ;

Mixins

sassy-text

sassy-textarea

sassy-search

sassy-select

sassy-select-multiple

sassy-radio

sassy-checkbox

sassy-button

Usage

Text fields

You can use the sassy-text mixin for most HTML5 plain single-line text fields, including text, email, password, number and URL.

input [type=text] , input [type=url] , input [type=email] , input [type=password] , input [type=number] { @ include sassy-text; }

Text area

textarea { @ include sassy-textarea; }

Search

textarea { @ include sassy-search; }

Dropdowns

Select

For select dropdowns, you will need to put your <select> element in a wrapper, and apply the mixin to the wrapper instead:

< div class = "select-wrap" > < select > < option value = "option" > Option 1 </ option > < option value = "option" > Option 2 </ option > < option value = "option" > Option 3 </ option > </ select > </ div >

.select-wrap { @ include sassy-select; }

Multiple select

select [multiple] { @ include sassy-select-multiple; }

Radio buttons

Make sure your <input type="radio"> elements are written in this format, with the label after the input:

< input type = "radio" id = "radio1" name = "groupname" value = "thisvalue" > < label for = "radio1" > Radio button 1 </ label >

input [type=radio] { @ include sassy-radio; }

Checkboxes

Make sure your <input type="checkbox"> elements are written in this format, with the label after the input:

< input type = "checkbox" id = "check1" name = "groupname" value = "thisvalue" > < label for = "check1" > Checkbox 1 </ label >

input [type=checkbox] { @ include sassy-checkbox; }

Buttons

input [type=submit] , input [type=button] , button { @ include sassy-button; }

Customization

Sassy Inputs use the following default variables:

$sassy-base-color : #777 !default; $sassy-accent-color : coral !default; $sassy-disabled-color : #eee !default;

To change a color, simply assign the variable before importing Sassy Inputs: