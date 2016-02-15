Sassport

JavaScript modules for Sass (node-sass). Easily share assets, and JavaScript functions and values in your Sass projects.

npm install sassport --save-dev

sassport([...]).render(...);

Available Plugins

gulp-sassport

sassport-loader for Webpack (thanks to @IngwiePhoenix!)

More to come soon!

Available Modules

Sassport Reference loader - finally, import Sass files by reference!

Sassport Dynamic Imports - load imports dynamically using Sass $variables

More to come soon!

Quick Start

npm install sassport --save-dev Use sassport just like you would use Node-Sass (see example below) Use require() in your Sass (SCSS) stylesheets to import JS values (see example below) node index.js

EXAMPLE:

var sassport = require ( 'sassport' ); sassport().render({ file : 'path/to/stylesheet.scss' }, function ( err, result ) { console .log(result.css.toString()); });

module .exports = { primary : '#C0FF33' , secondary : '#B4D455' };

$colors : require( 'path/to/my-colors' ); .foo { color : map-get( $colors , primary); &:hover { color : lighten(map-get( $colors , primary), 10% ); }

Result:

.foo { color : #C0FF33 ; } .foo :hover { color : #D0FF66 ; }

Inspiration

Sassport was created to solve a few problems related to creating and maintaining Sass projects:

How can values be shared between JavaScript and Sass?

How can assets be easily included from 3rd-party modules, such as sprites, fonts, or other stylesheets?

Can remote asset URLs easily be managed, without hard-coding them in the stylesheets? (Yes!)

Can JavaScript functions be used inside Sass stylesheets? (Yes!)

The last question is especially important - it means that you can communicate with JavaScript from Sass to do complex tasks such as creating sprite sheets and receive useful information from the completed task's return value, such as image dimensions or sprite locations. With sassport.wrap() , it's possible to wrap entire JavaScript libraries for use inside your Sass project.

Is this similar to Sass Eyeglass? Yes, and no. Both projects achieve similar goals, with different philosophies. Eyeglass is based on convention - 3rd-party Eyeglass modules must be configured to be discoverable by Eyeglass via NPM. With Sassport, you explicity state which Sassport plugins (modules) you're going to use, which can come from anywhere - NPM, Bower, or even your own project. This is very similar to how PostCSS works.

Sassport is also agnostic and simple with assets - its only job is to copy assets from the source folder to your project's assets folder (inside the sassport-assets subdirectory). With this, you can wrap any plugin to transform your assets (see examples below). Sassport is not meant to be another asset management tool - Gulp, Grunt, Broccoli, etc. already exist for that.

Using Sassport modules

Sassport modules can provide extra functionality and give you access to module-specific stylesheets. The syntax for including Sassport modules is very similar to PostCSS' syntax:

EXAMPLE:

var sassport = require ( 'sassport' ); sassport([ require ( 'sassport-foo' ), require ( 'sassport-bar' ) ]).render({ file : 'path/to/stylesheet.scss' }, function ( err, result ) { });

@ import 'sassport-foo' ; @ import 'sassport-bar' ; @ import 'sassport-bar/images' ;

When a Sassport module is included:

Sass functions from that module get imported automatically.

Sass variables and rulesets get imported when you @import 'that-module' .

. Specified exports get imported when you @import 'that-module/specific-export' .

Managing Assets

To specify where your assets are, configure the asset paths by using the .assets(localAssetPath, remoteAssetPath) method. Then, you can use the Sass helper function resolve-url($source, $module: null) to generate the remote URL path. The $source is relative to the provided localAssetPath .

EXAMPLE:

var sassport = require ( 'sassport' ); sassport([ ]) .assets(__dirname + '/assets' , 'public/assets' ) .render( );

.my-image { background-image : resolve-url( 'images/my-image.png' ); }

When you @import assets (files or directories) from a Sassport module, those get copied into the sassport-assets/ subdirectory inside the provided localAssetPath . These assets can then be referenced in resolve-url() by specifying the $module that it came from.

EXAMPLE:

@ import 'foo-module/images' ; .their-image { background-image : resolve-url( 'images/their-image.png' , 'foo-module' ); }

Creating Sassport Modules

A Sassport module is created with sassport.module(name) . From there, you can use the below methods to configure your Sassport module:

.functions({...}) - Registers a collection of custom functions, just like in Node-Sass, with the Sassport module.

- Registers a collection of custom functions, just like in Node-Sass, with the Sassport module. .variables({...}) - Registers Sass $variables whose values can either be Sass values or JS values (converted to Sass values automatically).

- Registers Sass whose values can either be Sass values or JS values (converted to Sass values automatically). .exports({...}) - Registers exports whose values are either file paths or directory paths to Sass stylesheets or assets.

EXAMPLE:

var sassport = require ( 'sassport' ); var sass = require ( 'node-sass' ); module .exports = sassport.module( 'test' ) .functions({ 'greet($val)' : function ( val ) { return sass.types.String( 'Hello, ' + val.getValue()); }, 'greet-simple($value)' : sassport.wrap( function ( val ) { return 'Hey, ' + val; }) }) .variables({ '$a-number' : 42 , '$a-string' : 'Sassport rocks!' , '$a-list' : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], '$a-map' : { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 } }) .exports({ 'default' : __dirname + '/stylesheets/main.scss' , 'images' : __dirname + '/images' , });

.greeting { test: greet( 'David' ); test: greet-simple( 'David' ); }

With the sassport.wrap(fn, options) utility function, normal JS functions can be wrapped to automatically have arguments converted to JS values, and to automatically have the JS return value converted to Sass values using this conversion:

Number (Sass) - converted to a unitless JS number.

- converted to a unitless JS number. Number (JS) - converted to a unitless Sass number.

- converted to a unitless Sass number. String (Sass) - converted to a JS string.

- converted to a JS string. String (JS) - converted to an unquoted Sass string, unless {quotes: true} is specified for the options object.

- converted to an unquoted Sass string, unless is specified for the object. List (Sass) - converted to a JS array.

- converted to a JS array. Array (JS) - converted to a Sass list.

- converted to a Sass list. Map (Sass) - converted to a JS map-like object, with .get(key) and .set(key, value) methods.

- converted to a JS map-like object, with and methods. Object (JS) - converted to a Sass map.

- converted to a Sass map. Bool (Sass) - converted to a JS boolean.

- converted to a JS boolean. Boolean (JS) - converted to a Sass boolean.

- converted to a Sass boolean. Null (Sass) - converted to a JS null value.

- converted to a JS value. null (JS) - converted to a Sass null value.

Also, sassport.utils provides Chris Eppstein's excellent node-sass-utils library.

Custom Loaders

You can now specify custom loaders for @import files by separating them with an ! after the import path. Here's an example that uses the Sassport reference module to load SCSS files by reference:

var sassport = require ( 'sassport' ); var referenceModule = require ( 'sassport/modules/reference' ); sassport([ referenceModule ]) .render({ file : 'main.scss' }, );

@ for $i from 1 through 10 { .col- #{ $i } { display : block; width : percentage( $i / 10 ); } } @ import 'path/to/foo !reference' ; .my-thing { @ extend #{reference(' .col-4 ')}; } .my-thing { display : block; width : 40% ; }

Value Inference

By default, Sassport automatically infers Sass values from JavaScript strings. This means that you can seamlessly share CSS-like or (Sass-like) values as strings between JS and Sass, and Sassport will hand them over to sass as their inferred values, not as strings. For example:

"235px" becomes a Sass number with a px unit

becomes a Sass number with a unit "#C0FF33" becomes a Sass color (that looks nothing like coffee)

becomes a Sass color (that looks nothing like coffee) "3rem + 5rem" becomes a Sass number with value 8rem and a rem unit

becomes a Sass number with value and a unit "rebeccapurple" becomes a Sass color (yes, color keywords are understood)

becomes a Sass color (yes, color keywords are understood) "3px 5rem 0 auto" becomes a Sass list

becomes a Sass list "(a: 1, b: 2)" becomes a Sass map

To turn this option off, set infer to false as an option: sassport([...], { infer: false }).render(...) . If you do this, you can selectively use inference in custom wrapped functions: sassport.wrap(fn, { infer: true }); , or as a param in the Sass require() function as $infer: true .

Examples

Getting image dimensions

TERMINAL

npm install sassport image-size --save-dev

JAVASCRIPT

var sassport = require ( 'sassport' ); var sizeOf = require ( 'image-size' ); sassport() .functions({ 'size-of($path)' : sassport.wrap( function ( path ) { return sizeOf(path); }, { unit : 'px' }) }) .assets( './assets' , 'public/assets' ) .render({ file : 'stylesheet.scss' }, function ( err, res ) { console .log(res.css.toString()); });

SCSS

$image-path : 'sassport-sm.png' ; $image-size : size-of(resolve-path( $image-path )); .my-image { background-image : resolve-url( $image-path ); width : map-get( $image-size , 'width' ); height : map-get( $image-size , 'height' ); }

RESULT (CSS)