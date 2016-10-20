openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sasslint-webpack-plugin

by alleyinteractive
1.0.4 (see all)

A webpack plugin to lint your SCSS/SASS code

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

218

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

##Notice: We are no longer actively developing (or updating) this plugin, we have switch to using Stylelint via the Webpack Plugin here.

NOTE Due to how non-js files are handled via webpack, this has been forked from sasslint-loader and rewritten as plugin instead of a loader.

Sasslint Plugin

Sasslint plugin for Webpack

Install

$ npm install sasslint-webpack-plugin

Usage

In your webpack configuration

var sassLintPlugin = require('sasslint-webpack-plugin');


module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: [
    new sassLintPlugin(),
  ],
  // ...
}

Options

You can customize the lint settings via a .sass-lint.yml file. See sasslint options, for complete options.

  • configFile: You can change the config file location. Default: (.sass-lint.yml)
  • context: Array of strings or String, Change the root of your SCSS files. Default inherits from webpack config.
  • ignoreFiles: Array of files to ignore, must be full path, Default: none
  • ignorePlugins: Array of plugins to ignore, Default: none (example: extract-text-webpack-plugin)
  • glob: Change the glob pattern for finding files. Default: (**/*.s?(a|c)ss)
  • quiet: Suppress warnings, errors will still show. Default: false
  • failOnWarning: Have Webpack's build process die on warning. Default: false
  • failOnError: Have Webpack's build process die on error. Default: false
  • testing: Quites output normally for testing purposes, Default: 'false' Caution do not use this unless you are catching errors via Webpack CLI!
// Default settings
module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new sassLintPlugin({
      configFile: '.sass-lint.yml',
      context: ['inherits from webpack'],
      ignoreFiles: [],
      ignorePlugins: [],
      glob: '**/*.s?(a|c)ss',
      quiet: false,
      failOnWarning: false,
      failOnError: false,
      testing: false
    }),
  ]
}

Errors and Warnings

The plugin will dump full reporting of errors and warnings. You can use the quiet option to hide files which only have warnings. quiet will not hide errors, nor will it hide warnings on files with errors.

Extract Text Plugin

You will can duplicate output of errors and warnings if you use the extract-text-webpack-plugin, add it to the ignorePlugins config option to prevent that.

NoErrorsPlugin

NoErrorsPlugin prevents Webpack from outputting anything into a bundle. So even sass-lint warnings will fail the build. No matter what error settings are used for sasslint-webpack-plugin.

So if you want to see sass-lint warnings in console during development using WebpackDevServer remove NoErrorsPlugin from webpack config.

License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial