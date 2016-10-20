##Notice: We are no longer actively developing (or updating) this plugin, we have switch to using Stylelint via the Webpack Plugin here.

NOTE Due to how non-js files are handled via webpack, this has been forked from sasslint-loader and rewritten as plugin instead of a loader.

Sasslint Plugin

Sasslint plugin for Webpack

Install

npm install sasslint-webpack-plugin

Usage

In your webpack configuration

var sassLintPlugin = require ( 'sasslint-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new sassLintPlugin(), ], }

Options

You can customize the lint settings via a .sass-lint.yml file. See sasslint options, for complete options.

configFile : You can change the config file location. Default: ( .sass-lint.yml )

: You can change the config file location. Default: ( ) context : Array of strings or String, Change the root of your SCSS files. Default inherits from webpack config.

: Array of strings or String, Change the root of your SCSS files. Default inherits from webpack config. ignoreFiles : Array of files to ignore, must be full path, Default: none

: Array of files to ignore, must be full path, Default: none ignorePlugins : Array of plugins to ignore, Default: none (example: extract-text-webpack-plugin )

: Array of plugins to ignore, Default: none (example: ) glob : Change the glob pattern for finding files. Default: ( **/*.s?(a|c)ss )

: Change the glob pattern for finding files. Default: ( ) quiet : Suppress warnings, errors will still show. Default: false

: Suppress warnings, errors will still show. Default: failOnWarning : Have Webpack's build process die on warning. Default: false

: Have Webpack's build process die on warning. Default: failOnError : Have Webpack's build process die on error. Default: false

: Have Webpack's build process die on error. Default: testing : Quites output normally for testing purposes, Default: 'false' Caution do not use this unless you are catching errors via Webpack CLI!

module .exports = { plugins : [ new sassLintPlugin({ configFile : '.sass-lint.yml' , context : [ 'inherits from webpack' ], ignoreFiles : [], ignorePlugins : [], glob : '**/*.s?(a|c)ss' , quiet : false , failOnWarning : false , failOnError : false , testing : false }), ] }

Errors and Warnings

The plugin will dump full reporting of errors and warnings. You can use the quiet option to hide files which only have warnings. quiet will not hide errors, nor will it hide warnings on files with errors.

Extract Text Plugin

You will can duplicate output of errors and warnings if you use the extract-text-webpack-plugin, add it to the ignorePlugins config option to prevent that.

NoErrorsPlugin

NoErrorsPlugin prevents Webpack from outputting anything into a bundle. So even sass-lint warnings will fail the build. No matter what error settings are used for sasslint-webpack-plugin .