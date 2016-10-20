##Notice: We are no longer actively developing (or updating) this plugin, we have switch to using Stylelint via the Webpack Plugin here.
NOTE Due to how non-js files are handled via webpack, this has been forked from sasslint-loader and rewritten as plugin instead of a loader.
Sasslint plugin for Webpack
$ npm install sasslint-webpack-plugin
In your webpack configuration
var sassLintPlugin = require('sasslint-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: [
new sassLintPlugin(),
],
// ...
}
You can customize the lint settings via a
.sass-lint.yml file. See sasslint options, for complete options.
configFile: You can change the config file location. Default: (
.sass-lint.yml)
context: Array of strings or String, Change the root of your SCSS files. Default inherits from webpack config.
ignoreFiles: Array of files to ignore, must be full path, Default: none
ignorePlugins: Array of plugins to ignore, Default: none (example:
extract-text-webpack-plugin)
glob: Change the glob pattern for finding files. Default: (
**/*.s?(a|c)ss)
quiet: Suppress warnings, errors will still show. Default:
false
failOnWarning: Have Webpack's build process die on warning. Default:
false
failOnError: Have Webpack's build process die on error. Default:
false
testing: Quites output normally for testing purposes, Default: 'false' Caution do not use this unless you are catching errors via Webpack CLI!
// Default settings
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new sassLintPlugin({
configFile: '.sass-lint.yml',
context: ['inherits from webpack'],
ignoreFiles: [],
ignorePlugins: [],
glob: '**/*.s?(a|c)ss',
quiet: false,
failOnWarning: false,
failOnError: false,
testing: false
}),
]
}
The plugin will dump full reporting of errors and warnings.
You can use the
quiet option to hide files which only have warnings.
quiet will not hide errors, nor will it hide warnings on files with errors.
You will can duplicate output of errors and warnings if you use the extract-text-webpack-plugin, add it to the
ignorePlugins config option to prevent that.
NoErrorsPlugin prevents Webpack from outputting anything into a bundle. So even sass-lint warnings
will fail the build. No matter what error settings are used for
sasslint-webpack-plugin.
So if you want to see sass-lint warnings in console during development using
WebpackDevServer
remove
NoErrorsPlugin from webpack config.