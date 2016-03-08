sasslint loader for webpack
$ npm install sasslint-loader
In your webpack configuration
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
loaders: {
{
test: /\s[a|c]ss$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'sasslint'
}
}
}
// ...
}
To avoid issues with processing order, it's preferrable to use the
preLoaders module property, so your files get linted before any other loaders are applied.
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
preLoaders: {
{
test: /\s[a|c]ss$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
loader: 'sasslint'
}
}
}
// ...
}
You can pass a sasslint options yml file directly by adding a
sasslint entry in your webpack config for global options:
module.exports = {
sasslint: {
configFile: 'path/.sass-lint.yml'
}
}
By default the loader will auto adjust error reporting depending on sasslint error/warning counts.
You can still force this behavior by using
emitError or
emitWarning options:
emitError (default:
false)
Loader will always return errors if this option is set to
true.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
// ...
},
sasslint: {
emitError: true
}
}
emitWarning (default:
false)
Loader will always return warnings if this option is set to
true.
quiet (default:
false)
Loader will process and report errors only and ignore warnings if this option is set to
true.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
// ...
},
sasslint: {
quiet: true
}
}
failOnWarning (default:
false)
Loader will cause the module build to fail if there are any sasslint warnings.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
// ...
},
sasslint: {
failOnWarning: true
}
}
failOnError (default:
false)
Loader will cause the module build to fail if there are any sasslint errors.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
// ...
},
sasslint: {
failOnError: true
}
}
ExtractTextPlugin will run the loaders a second time, and you will see duplicate logs. To
disable this behavior, hide stats for child plugins.
module.exports = {
entry: '...',
module: {
// ...
},
stats: {
children: false
}
}
NoErrorsPlugin prevents Webpack from outputting anything into a bundle. So even sass-lint warnings
will fail the build. No matter what error settings are used for
sasslint-loader.
So if you want to see sass-lint warnings in console during development using
WebpackDevServer
remove
NoErrorsPlugin from webpack config.