Note This loader is no longer under development, we have switched from a loader to a plugin, please use: Sasslint Webpack Plugin

sasslint loader for webpack

Install

npm install sasslint-loader

Usage

In your webpack configuration

module .exports = { module : { loaders : { { test : /\s[a|c]ss$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , loader : 'sasslint' } } } }

To avoid issues with processing order, it's preferrable to use the preLoaders module property, so your files get linted before any other loaders are applied.

module .exports = { module : { preLoaders : { { test : /\s[a|c]ss$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , loader : 'sasslint' } } } }

Options

You can pass a sasslint options yml file directly by adding a sasslint entry in your webpack config for global options:

module .exports = { sasslint : { configFile : 'path/.sass-lint.yml' } }

Errors and Warnings

By default the loader will auto adjust error reporting depending on sasslint error/warning counts. You can still force this behavior by using emitError or emitWarning options:

emitError (default: false )

Loader will always return errors if this option is set to true .

module .exports = { entry : '...' , module : { }, sasslint : { emitError : true } }

emitWarning (default: false )

Loader will always return warnings if this option is set to true .

quiet (default: false )

Loader will process and report errors only and ignore warnings if this option is set to true .

module .exports = { entry : '...' , module : { }, sasslint : { quiet : true } }

failOnWarning (default: false )

Loader will cause the module build to fail if there are any sasslint warnings.

module .exports = { entry : '...' , module : { }, sasslint : { failOnWarning : true } }

failOnError (default: false )

Loader will cause the module build to fail if there are any sasslint errors.

module .exports = { entry : '...' , module : { }, sasslint : { failOnError : true } }

Gotchas

ExtractTextPlugin

ExtractTextPlugin will run the loaders a second time, and you will see duplicate logs. To disable this behavior, hide stats for child plugins.

module .exports = { entry : '...' , module : { }, stats : { children : false } }

NoErrorsPlugin

NoErrorsPlugin prevents Webpack from outputting anything into a bundle. So even sass-lint warnings will fail the build. No matter what error settings are used for sasslint-loader .