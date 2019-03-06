Sassdash

Read the complete documentation here: davidkpiano.github.io/sassdash

It's lodash for Sass. Sassdash.

Why? Developed with Sass toolkit developer in mind, Sassdash gives you nearly the full expressive power of lodash for JavaScript, inside your SCSS projects. Developers can also build SCSS libraries on top of Sassdash for concepts such as advanced animation composition and timing, 3D CSS rendering, geometrical rendering, complex grid frameworks, and more.

Sassdash is a collection of utility functions, just like lodash. Sassdash never outputs any CSS declarations as it provides no mixins to do so (except for _rules , which is pretty handy).

Getting Started

This library contains most of the implementable functions from lodash. See below to see which functions are included.

npm install sassdash or bower install sassdash @import 'path/to/sassdash' in your project Use your new powers wisely.

FYI: Neither Compass nor Eyeglass are required. Sassdash works in both Ruby Sass and Libsass (latest versions)!

Using Sassdash

If you are familiar with lodash, Sassdash will feel very natural to you.

$maps : ( ( 'name' : 'barney' , 'age' : 36 ), ( 'name' : 'fred' , 'age' : 40 ) ); _pluck( $maps , 'name');

Functions are chainable in Sassdash via _(...) , but there is no lazy evaluation. Results are output immediately. Since Sass does not have a natural concept of method linking, linking in Sassdash is done by having each link represent:

The method name (first item)

(first item) The arguments (2nd - nth items)

$foobar : ( 'a' 'b' 'c' , 'd' 'e' 'f' , 'g' 'h' 'i' ); _( $foobar , _map _join, _reduce _str-concat, _concat 'jkl', _join ' -- ');

Also, just as in lodash, iteratee functions (such as those used with _map ) are called with three arguments: $value, $index, $collection . Keep this in mind when passing in your functions as iteratee functions. If your function only expects the $value argument, you can either:

Discard the rest of the arguments in the function definition: @function is-even($value, $args...) { ... }

Wrap the function with _ary : _map($list, _ary(is-even));

However, native Sass functions as iteratees are automatically guarded! You can simply include them as an iteratee:

$capitals : ( 'Tallahassee' , 'Springfield' , 'Austin' ); $uppercase-capitals : _map( $capitals , to-upper-case);

Running Tests

There are over 800 unit tests. With node-sass, they usually take under 10 seconds to run. With Ruby Sass, they may take anywhere from 1 to 2 minutes.

cd path/to/sassdash npm install npm test

New Functions

Sassdash includes a number of helper functions not available in lodash, which include utility functions and implementations of native Javascript functions:

char functions - _char-at , _char-code , _char-code-at

- , , number functions - _parse-float (alias _to-number ) - similar to JavaScript parseFloat

- (alias ) - similar to JavaScript value functions - _memo for easy cache manipulation

- for easy cache manipulation list functions - _reverse , _concat , and _splice

- , , and string functions - _str-concat and _join (list to string)

* Example:

$map : ( 'foo' : ( 'bar' : ( 'baz' : 'quo' ))); $list : ( 1 , ( 'a' : 2 ), 3 ); $baz : _get( $map , 'foo' 'bar' 'baz' ); $something : _get( $list , 2 'a' ); $baz : _get( $map , 'foo.bar.baz' ); $map : _set( $map , 'foo' 'bar' 'test' , 42 ); $list : _set( $list , 2 'a' , 42 );

Available lodash Functions

❌ - Not implemented

🕜 - Coming soon

List (Array)

Sassdash lodash _chunk _.chunk _compact _.compact _difference _.difference _drop _.drop _drop-right _.dropRight _drop-right-while _.dropRightWhile _drop-while _.dropWhile _fill _.fill _find-index _.findIndex _find-last-index _.findLastIndex _first _.first _flatten _.flatten _flatten-deep _.flattenDeep _head _.head → first _index-of _.indexOf _initial _.initial _intersection _.intersection _last _.last _last-index-of _.lastIndexOf _object _.object → zipObject _pull _.pull ❌ _.pullAt ❌ _.remove _rest _.rest _slice _.slice 🕜 _.sortedIndex 🕜 _.sortedLastIndex _tail _.tail → rest _take _.take _take-right _.takeRight _take-right-while _.takeRightWhile _take-while _.takeWhile _union _.union _uniq _.uniq _unique _.unique → uniq _unzip _.unzip _without _.without _xor _.xor _zip _.zip _zip-map _.zipObject

Chain

Sassdash lodash _ _ ❌ _.chain ❌ _.tap ❌ _.thru

Collection

Sassdash lodash _all _.all → every _any _.any → some _at _.at _collect _.collect → map _contains _.contains → includes _count-by _.countBy _detect _.detect → find _each _.each → forEach _each-right _.eachRight → forEachRight _every _.every _filter _.filter _find _.find _find-last _.findLast _find-where _.findWhere _foldl _.foldl → reduce _foldr _.foldr → reduceRight _for-each _.forEach _for-each-right _.forEachRight _group-by _.groupBy _include _.include → includes _includes _.includes _index-by _.indexBy _inject _.inject → reduce _invoke _.invoke _map _.map _partition _.partition _pluck _.pluck _reduce _.reduce _reduce-right _.reduceRight _reject _.reject _sample _.sample _select _.select → filter _shuffle _.shuffle _size _.size _some _.some _sort-by _.sortBy _sort-by-all _.sortByAll _sort-by-order _.sortByOrder _where _.where

Sassdash lodash ❌ _.now

Function

Sassdash lodash _after _.after _ary _.ary _backflow _.backflow → flowRight _before _.before _bind _.bind 🕜 _.bindAll 🕜 _.bindKey _compose _.compose → flowRight ❌ _.curry ❌ _.curryRight ❌ _.debounce ❌ _.defer ❌ _.delay _flow _.flow _flow-right _.flowRight _memoize _.memoize _negate _.negate _once _.once _partial _.partial _partial-right _.partialRight 🕜 _.rearg 🕜 _.spread ❌ _.throttle ❌ _.wrap

Lang

Sassdash lodash ❌ _.clone ❌ _.cloneDeep _is-arglist _.isArguments _is-list _.isArray _is-boolean _.isBoolean ❌ _.isDate ❌ _.isElement _is-empty _.isEmpty _is-equal _.isEqual _is-error _.isError _is-finite _.isFinite _is-function _.isFunction _is-match _.isMatch ❌ _.isNaN _is-native _.isNative _is-null _.isNull _is-number _.isNumber _is-map _.isObject _is-plain-map _.isPlainObject ❌ _.isRegExp _is-string _.isString ❌ _.isTypedArray ❌ _.isUndefined _to-list _.toArray _to-map _.toPlainObject

Math

Sassdash lodash _add _.add _max _.max _min _.min _sum _.sum

Number

Sassdash lodash 🕜 _.inRange _rand _.random

Object

Sassdash lodash _assign _.assign _create _.create _defaults _.defaults _extend _.extend → assign _find-key _.findKey _find-last-key _.findLastKey _for-in _.forIn _for-in-right _.forInRight _for-own _.forOwn _for-own-right _.forOwnRight _functions _.functions _has _.has _invert _.invert _keys _.keys _keys-in _.keysIn _map-values _.mapValues _merge _.merge _methods _.methods → functions _omit _.omit _pairs _.pairs _pick _.pick _result _.result ❌ _.transform _values _.values _values-in _.valuesIn

String

Sassdash lodash _camel-case _.camelCase _capitalize _.capitalize ❌ _.deburr _ends-with _.endsWith _escape _.escape ❌ _.escapeRegExp _kebab-case _.kebabCase _pad _.pad _pad-left _.padLeft _pad-right _.padRight _parse-int _.parseInt _repeat _.repeat _snake-case _.snakeCase _start-case _.startCase _starts-with _.startsWith ❌ _.template _trim _.trim _trim-left _.trimLeft _trim-right _.trimRight _trunc _.trunc _unescape _.unescape _words _.words

Utility