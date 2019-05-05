!!!! The package is not maintained anymore

Get your stylesheets together 😼. If you need sass + autoprefixer + webpack just do next:

npm i -D webpack webpack-dev-server sass-webpack-plugin html-webpack-plugin html-webpack-template yarn add -D webpack webpack-dev-server sass-webpack-plugin html-webpack-plugin html-webpack-template

const SassPlugin = require ( 'sass-webpack-plugin' ); const HtmlPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ); const contentBase = path.join(__dirname, 'build' ); module .exports = { entry : './src/js/index.js' , plugins : [ new SassPlugin( './src/styles/index.scss' , process.env.NODE_ENV), new HtmlPlugin({ inject : false , template : require ( 'html-webpack-template' ), title : 'Sass webpack plugin' , links : [{ rel : 'stylesheet' , type : 'text/css' , href : '/index.css' }], appMountId : 'app' }) ], module : { }, output : { path : contentBase, filename : 'index.js' }, devServer : (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ) ? false : { contentBase : contentBase, compress : true , port : 3000 } };

The reasons to use it

It's an all-in-one solution for sass + webpack without any limitations.

Here are the reasons to use sass-webpack-plugin over "x"-loader:

easy to add and little to configure

generates a separate file (or a few if there is a need) which fits best for the production

completely compiled by node-sass, so styles doesn't slow down a webpack compilation

the native sass import instead of a patch version of it

Here are reasons why sass-webpack-plugin is not the best case:

you build a js library/app which should has a css inside js code

full page reload on a style change take a too much time in your time

Requirements

Webpack 2+. The work with webpack 1.x is not tested so it's up to you 🤞

Config examples

new SassPlugin( './src/styles/index.scss' ); new SassPlugin( './src/styles/index.scss' , process.env.NODE_ENV); new SassPlugin([ './src/styles/one.scss' , './src/styles/two.sass' ], process.env.NODE_ENV); new SassPlugin({ './src/styles/index.scss' : 'bundle.css' }, process.env.NODE_ENV); new SassPlugin( './src/styles/index.scss' , process.env.NODE_ENV, { sass : { includePaths : [path.join(__dirname, 'node_modules/bootstrap-sass/assets/stylesheets' )] } }); new SassPlugin( './src/styles/index.scss' , { sourceMap : true , sass : { outputStyle : 'compressed' }, autoprefixer : false });

SASS-webpack-plugin is released under the MIT License.