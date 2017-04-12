Sass variable loader for webpack

Parses your Sass variables and returns an object containing each variable camelCased and the end value as it would be in CSS. That means full support for Sass' lighten, darken, mix etc.

Input:

$gray-base : #000 !default; $gray-darker : lighten( $gray-base , 13.5% ) !default; $gray-dark : lighten( $gray-base , 20% ) !default; $gray : lighten( $gray-base , 33.5% ) !default; $gray-light : lighten( $gray-base , 46.7% ) !default; $gray-lighter : lighten( $gray-base , 93.5% ) !default;

Result:

{ grayBase : '#000' , grayDarker : '#222222' , grayDark : '#333333' , gray : '#555555' , grayLight : '#777777' , grayLighter : '#eeeeee' }

Installation

npm install --save-dev sass-variable-loader

Usage

import variables from 'sass-variable-loader!./_variables.scss' ;

Note: If you've already defined loaders for Sass files in the configuration, you can override the loader order by writing !!sass-variable-loader!./_variables.scss to disable all loaders specified in the configuration for that module request.

Options

You can pass options to the loader via query parameters.

preserveVariableNames

import variables from 'sass-variable-loader?preserveVariableNames!./_variables.scss' ;

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)