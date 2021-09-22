Match files using the patterns the shell uses, like stars and stuff.
This is a glob implementation in JavaScript. It uses the
minimatch
library to do its matching.
Install with npm
npm i glob
var glob = require("glob")
// options is optional
glob("**/*.js", options, function (er, files) {
// files is an array of filenames.
// If the `nonull` option is set, and nothing
// was found, then files is ["**/*.js"]
// er is an error object or null.
})
"Globs" are the patterns you type when you do stuff like
ls *.js on
the command line, or put
build/* in a
.gitignore file.
Before parsing the path part patterns, braced sections are expanded
into a set. Braced sections start with
{ and end with
}, with any
number of comma-delimited sections within. Braced sections may contain
slash characters, so
a{/b/c,bcd} would expand into
a/b/c and
abcd.
The following characters have special magic meaning when used in a path portion:
* Matches 0 or more characters in a single path portion
? Matches 1 character
[...] Matches a range of characters, similar to a RegExp range.
If the first character of the range is
! or
^ then it matches
any character not in the range.
!(pattern|pattern|pattern) Matches anything that does not match
any of the patterns provided.
?(pattern|pattern|pattern) Matches zero or one occurrence of the
patterns provided.
+(pattern|pattern|pattern) Matches one or more occurrences of the
patterns provided.
*(a|b|c) Matches zero or more occurrences of the patterns provided
@(pattern|pat*|pat?erN) Matches exactly one of the patterns
provided
** If a "globstar" is alone in a path portion, then it matches
zero or more directories and subdirectories searching for matches.
It does not crawl symlinked directories.
If a file or directory path portion has a
. as the first character,
then it will not match any glob pattern unless that pattern's
corresponding path part also has a
. as its first character.
For example, the pattern
a/.*/c would match the file at
a/.b/c.
However the pattern
a/*/c would not, because
* does not start with
a dot character.
You can make glob treat dots as normal characters by setting
dot:true in the options.
If you set
matchBase:true in the options, and the pattern has no
slashes in it, then it will seek for any file anywhere in the tree
with a matching basename. For example,
*.js would match
test/simple/basic.js.
If no matching files are found, then an empty array is returned. This differs from the shell, where the pattern itself is returned. For example:
$ echo a*s*d*f
a*s*d*f
To get the bash-style behavior, set the
nonull:true in the options.
man sh
man bash (Search for "Pattern Matching")
man 3 fnmatch
man 5 gitignore
Returns
true if there are any special characters in the pattern, and
false otherwise.
Note that the options affect the results. If
noext:true is set in
the options object, then
+(a|b) will not be considered a magic
pattern. If the pattern has a brace expansion, like
a/{b/c,x/y}
then that is considered magical, unless
nobrace:true is set in the
options.
pattern
{String} Pattern to be matched
options
{Object}
cb
{Function}
err
{Error | null}
matches
{Array<String>} filenames found matching the pattern
Perform an asynchronous glob search.
pattern
{String} Pattern to be matched
options
{Object}
{Array<String>} filenames found matching the pattern
Perform a synchronous glob search.
Create a Glob object by instantiating the
glob.Glob class.
var Glob = require("glob").Glob
var mg = new Glob(pattern, options, cb)
It's an EventEmitter, and starts walking the filesystem to find matches immediately.
pattern
{String} pattern to search for
options
{Object}
cb
{Function} Called when an error occurs, or matches are found
err
{Error | null}
matches
{Array<String>} filenames found matching the pattern
Note that if the
sync flag is set in the options, then matches will
be immediately available on the
g.found member.
minimatch The minimatch object that the glob uses.
options The options object passed in.
aborted Boolean which is set to true when calling
abort(). There
is no way at this time to continue a glob search after aborting, but
you can re-use the statCache to avoid having to duplicate syscalls.
cache Convenience object. Each field has the following possible
values:
false - Path does not exist
true - Path exists
'FILE' - Path exists, and is not a directory
'DIR' - Path exists, and is a directory
[file, entries, ...] - Path exists, is a directory, and the
array value is the results of
fs.readdir
statCache Cache of
fs.stat results, to prevent statting the same
path multiple times.
symlinks A record of which paths are symbolic links, which is
relevant in resolving
** patterns.
realpathCache An optional object which is passed to
fs.realpath
to minimize unnecessary syscalls. It is stored on the instantiated
Glob object, and may be re-used.
end When the matching is finished, this is emitted with all the
matches found. If the
nonull option is set, and no match was found,
then the
matches list contains the original pattern. The matches
are sorted, unless the
nosort flag is set.
match Every time a match is found, this is emitted with the specific
thing that matched. It is not deduplicated or resolved to a realpath.
error Emitted when an unexpected error is encountered, or whenever
any fs error occurs if
options.strict is set.
abort When
abort() is called, this event is raised.
pause Temporarily stop the search
resume Resume the search
abort Stop the search forever
All the options that can be passed to Minimatch can also be passed to Glob to change pattern matching behavior. Also, some have been added, or have glob-specific ramifications.
All options are false by default, unless otherwise noted.
All options are added to the Glob object, as well.
If you are running many
glob operations, you can pass a Glob object
as the
options argument to a subsequent operation to shortcut some
stat and
readdir calls. At the very least, you may pass in shared
symlinks,
statCache,
realpathCache, and
cache options, so that
parallel glob operations will be sped up by sharing information about
the filesystem.
cwd The current working directory in which to search. Defaults
to
process.cwd().
root The place where patterns starting with
/ will be mounted
onto. Defaults to
path.resolve(options.cwd, "/") (
/ on Unix
systems, and
C:\ or some such on Windows.)
dot Include
.dot files in normal matches and
globstar matches.
Note that an explicit dot in a portion of the pattern will always
match dot files.
nomount By default, a pattern starting with a forward-slash will be
"mounted" onto the root setting, so that a valid filesystem path is
returned. Set this flag to disable that behavior.
mark Add a
/ character to directory matches. Note that this
requires additional stat calls.
nosort Don't sort the results.
stat Set to true to stat all results. This reduces performance
somewhat, and is completely unnecessary, unless
readdir is presumed
to be an untrustworthy indicator of file existence.
silent When an unusual error is encountered when attempting to
read a directory, a warning will be printed to stderr. Set the
silent option to true to suppress these warnings.
strict When an unusual error is encountered when attempting to
read a directory, the process will just continue on in search of
other matches. Set the
strict option to raise an error in these
cases.
cache See
cache property above. Pass in a previously generated
cache object to save some fs calls.
statCache A cache of results of filesystem information, to prevent
unnecessary stat calls. While it should not normally be necessary
to set this, you may pass the statCache from one glob() call to the
options object of another, if you know that the filesystem will not
change between calls. (See "Race Conditions" below.)
symlinks A cache of known symbolic links. You may pass in a
previously generated
symlinks object to save
lstat calls when
resolving
** matches.
sync DEPRECATED: use
glob.sync(pattern, opts) instead.
nounique In some cases, brace-expanded patterns can result in the
same file showing up multiple times in the result set. By default,
this implementation prevents duplicates in the result set. Set this
flag to disable that behavior.
nonull Set to never return an empty set, instead returning a set
containing the pattern itself. This is the default in glob(3).
debug Set to enable debug logging in minimatch and glob.
nobrace Do not expand
{a,b} and
{1..3} brace sets.
noglobstar Do not match
** against multiple filenames. (Ie,
treat it as a normal
* instead.)
noext Do not match
+(a|b) "extglob" patterns.
nocase Perform a case-insensitive match. Note: on
case-insensitive filesystems, non-magic patterns will match by
default, since
stat and
readdir will not raise errors.
matchBase Perform a basename-only match if the pattern does not
contain any slash characters. That is,
*.js would be treated as
equivalent to
**/*.js, matching all js files in all directories.
nodir Do not match directories, only files. (Note: to match
only directories, simply put a
/ at the end of the pattern.)
ignore Add a pattern or an array of glob patterns to exclude matches.
Note:
ignore patterns are always in
dot:true mode, regardless
of any other settings.
follow Follow symlinked directories when expanding
** patterns.
Note that this can result in a lot of duplicate references in the
presence of cyclic links.
realpath Set to true to call
fs.realpath on all of the results.
In the case of a symlink that cannot be resolved, the full absolute
path to the matched entry is returned (though it will usually be a
broken symlink)
absolute Set to true to always receive absolute paths for matched
files. Unlike
realpath, this also affects the values returned in
the
match event.
fs File-system object with Node's
fs API. By default, the built-in
fs module will be used. Set to a volume provided by a library like
memfs to avoid using the "real" file-system.
While strict compliance with the existing standards is a worthwhile goal, some discrepancies exist between node-glob and other implementations, and are intentional.
The double-star character
** is supported by default, unless the
noglobstar flag is set. This is supported in the manner of bsdglob
and bash 4.3, where
** only has special significance if it is the only
thing in a path part. That is,
a/**/b will match
a/x/y/b, but
a/**b will not.
Note that symlinked directories are not crawled as part of a
**,
though their contents may match against subsequent portions of the
pattern. This prevents infinite loops and duplicates and the like.
If an escaped pattern has no matches, and the
nonull flag is set,
then glob returns the pattern as-provided, rather than
interpreting the character escapes. For example,
glob.match([], "\\*a\\?") will return
"\\*a\\?" rather than
"*a?". This is akin to setting the
nullglob option in bash, except
that it does not resolve escaped pattern characters.
If brace expansion is not disabled, then it is performed before any
other interpretation of the glob pattern. Thus, a pattern like
+(a|{b),c)}, which would not be valid in bash or zsh, is expanded
first into the set of
+(a|b) and
+(a|c), and those patterns are
checked for validity. Since those two are valid, matching proceeds.
Previously, this module let you mark a pattern as a "comment" if it
started with a
# character, or a "negated" pattern if it started
with a
! character.
These options were deprecated in version 5, and removed in version 6.
To specify things that should not match, use the
ignore option.
Please only use forward-slashes in glob expressions.
Though windows uses either
/ or
\ as its path separator, only
/
characters are used by this glob implementation. You must use
forward-slashes only in glob expressions. Back-slashes will always
be interpreted as escape characters, not path separators.
Results from absolute patterns such as
/foo/* are mounted onto the
root setting using
path.join. On windows, this will by default result
in
/foo/* matching
C:\foo\bar.txt.
Glob searching, by its very nature, is susceptible to race conditions, since it relies on directory walking and such.
As a result, it is possible that a file that exists when glob looks for it may have been deleted or modified by the time it returns the result.
As part of its internal implementation, this program caches all stat and readdir calls that it makes, in order to cut down on system overhead. However, this also makes it even more susceptible to races, especially if the cache or statCache objects are reused between glob calls.
Users are thus advised not to use a glob result as a guarantee of filesystem state in the face of rapid changes. For the vast majority of operations, this is never a problem.
Glob's logo was created by Tanya Brassie. Logo files can be found here.
The logo is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.
Any change to behavior (including bugfixes) must come with a test.
Patches that fail tests or reduce performance will be rejected.
# to run tests
npm test
# to re-generate test fixtures
npm run test-regen
# to benchmark against bash/zsh
npm run bench
# to profile javascript
npm run prof