SASS SVG URI

This is just a simple module with Jakob Eriksen's function for easy use in projects. Uses Hugo Giraudel's str-replace function to replace invalid characters in the SVG as a data uri.

Usage

Just import the file and use the function, no dependencies.

@ import "sass-svg-uri/svg-uri" ; .icon { background-image : svg-uri( '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> ... </svg>' ); }

Would output:

.icon { background-image : url ( "data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf8,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E% ... %3C/svg%3E" ); }

To know more: