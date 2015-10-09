This is just a simple module with Jakob Eriksen's function for easy use in projects. Uses Hugo Giraudel's str-replace function to replace invalid characters in the SVG as a data uri.
Just import the file and use the function, no dependencies.
@import "sass-svg-uri/svg-uri";
.icon {
background-image: svg-uri('<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> ... </svg>');
}
Would output:
.icon {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf8,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E% ... %3C/svg%3E");
}
To know more: