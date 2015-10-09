openbase logo
sass-svg-uri

by Waldemar Figueroa
1.0.0 (see all)

Sass function to encode SVG as a data uri without it being in base64

4.8K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

SASS SVG URI

This is just a simple module with Jakob Eriksen's function for easy use in projects. Uses Hugo Giraudel's str-replace function to replace invalid characters in the SVG as a data uri.

Usage

Just import the file and use the function, no dependencies.

@import "sass-svg-uri/svg-uri";

.icon {
    background-image: svg-uri('<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> ... </svg>');
}

Would output:

.icon {
    background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;charset=utf8,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%3E% ... %3C/svg%3E");
}

To know more:

