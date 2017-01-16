CSS classes/mixins for responsive margins and padding.
npm install --save sass-spacing
HTML:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/sass-spacing/index.css"/>
<div class="tile p:1@xs p:2@md">
<h1 class="tile__title">My Title</h1>
<p class="tile__content mt:1@xs mt:2@md">My content...</p>
</div>
m or
p is margin or padding
x,
y,
l,
r,
t or
b is the direction in which the margin or padding is applied
0,
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6 or
auto is the size of the margin or padding applied
@* is the breakpoint from which the margin or padding is applied
SCSS:
@import "sass-spacing/mixins.scss";
@import "sass-breakpoints/mixins.scss";
.tile {
@include p(1);
@include breakpoint('md') {
@include p(2);
}
}
.tile__content {
@include mt(1);
@include breakpoint('md') {
@include mt(2);
}
}
HTML:
<div class="tile">
<h1 class="tile__title">Tile Title</h1>
<h1 class="tile__content">Tile content...</h1>
</div>
m($size)
m($y, $x)
m($t, $x, $b)
m($t, $r, $b, $l)
mx($size)
mx($r, $l)
my($size)
my($t, $b)
mt($size)
mr($size)
mb($size)
ml($size)
Where
x,
y,
l,
r,
t or
b is the direction in which the margin is applied.
Where
0,
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6 or
auto is the
$size of the margin applied.
p($size)
p($y, $x)
p($t, $x, $b)
p($t, $r, $b, $l)
px($size)
px($r, $l)
py($size)
py($t, $b)
pt($size)
pr($size)
pb($size)
pl($size)
Where
x,
y,
l,
r,
t or
b is the direction in which the padding is applied.
Where
0,
1,
2,
3,
4,
5 or
6 is the
$size of the padding applied.
x - margin/padding on the left and right
y - margin/padding on the top and bottom
l - margin/padding on the left
r - margin/padding on the right
t - margin/padding on the tom
b - margin/padding on the bottom
0 -
0rem margin/padding
1 -
.25rem margin/padding
2 -
.5rem margin/padding
3 -
1rem margin/padding
4 -
2rem margin/padding
5 -
4rem margin/padding
6 -
8rem margin/padding
auto -
auto margin only
See the sass-breakpoints package for a list of available breakpoints.
You can customise a number of features by defining the following variables before importing
sass-spacing in your SASS file.
//specify some alternate sizing scheme
$spacing-sizes: (
'none': 0,
'xs': 4px,
'md': 16px,
'xl': 28px
);
//specify whether !important is applied
$spacing-important: false;
See the sass-breakpoints package for instructions on customising the available breakpoints.
m($t, $x, $b) and
p($t, $x, $b) overrides
auto size to margin
m() and
p() to set multiple properties at once
!important to margin and padding rules and defaulted the option to true (a breaking change if you're relying on your own classes overriding the spacing mixins/classes)
g to
u - the
g-* attributes are used for more utilities than just the grid (a breaking change if you're using the compiled classes)
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 James Newell