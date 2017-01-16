CSS classes/mixins for responsive margins and padding.

Installation

npm install --save sass-spacing

Usage

Using the classes:

HTML:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/sass-spacing/index.css" /> < div class = "tile p:1@xs p:2@md" > < h1 class = "tile__title" > My Title </ h1 > < p class = "tile__content mt:1@xs mt:2@md" > My content... </ p > </ div >

Where m or p is margin or padding

or is margin or padding Where x , y , l , r , t or b is the direction in which the margin or padding is applied

, , , , or is the direction in which the margin or padding is applied Where 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 or auto is the size of the margin or padding applied

, , , , , , or is the size of the margin or padding applied Where @* is the breakpoint from which the margin or padding is applied

Using the mixins:

SCSS:

@ import "sass-spacing/mixins.scss" ; @ import "sass-breakpoints/mixins.scss" ; .tile { @ include p( 1 ); @ include breakpoint( 'md' ) { @ include p( 2 ); } } .tile__content { @ include mt( 1 ); @ include breakpoint( 'md' ) { @ include mt( 2 ); } }

HTML:

< div class = "tile" > < h1 class = "tile__title" > Tile Title </ h1 > < h1 class = "tile__content" > Tile content... </ h1 > </ div >

Margin

m($size)

m($y, $x)

m($t, $x, $b)

m($t, $r, $b, $l)

mx($size)

mx($r, $l)

my($size)

my($t, $b)

mt($size)

mr($size)

mb($size)

ml($size)

Where x , y , l , r , t or b is the direction in which the margin is applied.

Where 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 or auto is the $size of the margin applied.

Padding

p($size)

p($y, $x)

p($t, $x, $b)

p($t, $r, $b, $l)

px($size)

px($r, $l)

py($size)

py($t, $b)

pt($size)

pr($size)

pb($size)

pl($size)

Where x , y , l , r , t or b is the direction in which the padding is applied.

Where 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 or 6 is the $size of the padding applied.

Directions

none - margin/padding on all sides

x - margin/padding on the left and right

- margin/padding on the left and right y - margin/padding on the top and bottom

- margin/padding on the top and bottom l - margin/padding on the left

- margin/padding on the left r - margin/padding on the right

- margin/padding on the right t - margin/padding on the tom

- margin/padding on the tom b - margin/padding on the bottom

Sizes

0 - 0rem margin/padding

- margin/padding 1 - .25rem margin/padding

- margin/padding 2 - .5rem margin/padding

- margin/padding 3 - 1rem margin/padding

- margin/padding 4 - 2rem margin/padding

- margin/padding 5 - 4rem margin/padding

- margin/padding 6 - 8rem margin/padding

- margin/padding auto - auto margin only

Breakpoints

See the sass-breakpoints package for a list of available breakpoints.

Customisation

You can customise a number of features by defining the following variables before importing sass-spacing in your SASS file.

$spacing-sizes : ( 'none' : 0 , 'xs' : 4px , 'md' : 16px , 'xl' : 28px ); $spacing-important : false;

See the sass-breakpoints package for instructions on customising the available breakpoints.

Change log

changed the default margin-padding sizes

switched from attributes to class names

removed support for ComponentJS

added missing m($t, $x, $b) and p($t, $x, $b) overrides

added auto size to margin

size to margin added overrides for m() and p() to set multiple properties at once

added an option for applying !important to margin and padding rules and defaulted the option to true (a breaking change if you're relying on your own classes overriding the spacing mixins/classes)

to margin and padding rules and defaulted the option to true (a breaking change if you're relying on your own classes overriding the spacing mixins/classes) changed names of the options for improved consistency and to prevent clashes with other modules (a breaking change if you're overriding the default options)

changed the prefix from g to u - the g-* attributes are used for more utilities than just the grid (a breaking change if you're using the compiled classes)

to - the attributes are used for more utilities than just the grid (a breaking change if you're using the compiled classes) added support for ComponentJS

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 James Newell