This loader will load your SASS resources into every
required SASS module. So you can use your shared variables, mixins and functions across all SASS styles without manually loading them in each file.
@use syntax. You must use Dart Sass (
sass, not
node-sass npm package). See the
hoistUseStatements option.
This project is maintained by the software consulting firm ShakaCode. We focus on Ruby on Rails applications with React front-ends, often using TypeScript or ReasonML. We also build Gatsby sites. See our recent work for examples of what we do. Feel free to contact Justin Gordon, justin@shakacode.com, for more information.
Slack Room: Click for a Slack invite.
Get it via npm:
npm install sass-resources-loader
Create your file (or files) with resources, which are snippets of Sass that you want available to places like CSS modules Sass:
/* resources.scss */
$section-width: 700px;
@mixin section-mixin {
margin: 0 auto;
width: $section-width;
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
resources
{String\|String[]}
undefined
|Resources to include in files
hoistUseStatements
{Boolean}
false
|If true, entry file
@use imports will be hoisted. This means the @use statements will go above the inclusion of resources.
resources
Specify resources, contents of these will be prepended to each file.
If file
example/a.scss has content of
$my-variable: #fff, we could do this
{
loader: 'sass-resources-loader',
options: {
resources: 'example/a.scss'
}
}
This would output the following:
// Entry file
$my-variable: #fff;
// Entry file's contents go here
hoistUseStatements
Tells the compiler if an existing
@use statement is found in entry file, it should be hoisted to the top.
The reason is that
@use must go before most other declarations, except variable declarations, per the docs.
If our entry file has the following content
// Entry file
@use 'my/definitions/file';
@use 'my/other/definitions/file';
// Entry file's contents go here
and our resource file contains this
$my-variable: #fff;
@mixin some-mixin {
color: #000;
}
Then the output, with hoistUseStatements set to true would be the following.
Note that the
@use statements are above the inclusion of resources.
// Entry file
@use 'my/definitions/file';
@use 'my/other/definitions/file';
// Resources
$my-variable: #fff;
@mixin some-mixin {
color: #000;
}
// Rest of entry file's content goes here
You can also use this multi-line syntax:
@use 'config' with (
$text-color: #FAFAFA
);
See ./test/scss/hoist-multiline.scss for an example.
As mentioned in the docs for Sass @use, you don't need to hoist if your "resources" only contains variable definitions.
If you get the error:
SassError: @use rules must be written before any other rules.
then you need to use the
hoistUseStatements: true option.
sassResources array in webpack config instead. If you concerned about location of your resources index, you might want to check out the solution outlined in this comment.
~ (
~ is resolved to
node_modules folder).
Apply loader in webpack config (
v1.x.x &
v2.x.x are supported) and provide path to the file with resources:
/* Webpack@2: webpack.config.js */
module: {
rules: [
// Apply loader
{
test: /\.scss$/,
use: [
'style-loader',
'css-loader',
'postcss-loader',
'sass-loader',
{
loader: 'sass-resources-loader',
options: {
// Provide path to the file with resources
resources: './path/to/resources.scss',
// Or array of paths
resources: [
'./path/to/vars.scss',
'./path/to/mixins.scss',
'./path/to/functions.scss'
]
},
},
],
},
],
},
/* Webpack@1: webpack.config.js */
module: {
loaders: [
// Apply loader
{ test: /\.scss$/, loader: 'style!css!sass!sass-resources' },
],
},
// Provide path to the file with resources
sassResources: './path/to/resources.scss',
// Or array of paths
sassResources: ['./path/to/vars.scss', './path/to/mixins.scss'],
NOTE: If
webpackConfig.contextis not defined,
process.cwd()will be used to resolve files with resource.
Now you can use these resources without manually loading them:
/* component.scss */
.section {
@include section-mixin; // <--- `section-mixin` is defined here
}
import React from 'react';
import css from './component.scss';
// ...
render() {
return (
<div className={css.section} />
);
}
You can specify glob patterns to match your all of your files in the same directory.
// Specify a single path
resources: './path/to/resources/**/*.scss', // will match all files in folder and subdirectories
// or an array of paths
resources: [ './path/to/resources/**/*.scss', './path/to/another/**/*.scss' ]
Note that
sass-resources-loader will resolve your files in order. If you want your variables to be accessed across all of your mixins you should specify them in first place.
resources: [ './path/to/variables/vars.scss', './path/to/mixins/**/*.scss' ]
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.vue$/,
use: 'vue-loader'
},
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [
{ loader: 'vue-style-loader' },
{ loader: 'css-loader', options: { sourceMap: true } },
]
},
{
test: /\.scss$/,
use: [
{ loader: 'vue-style-loader' },
{ loader: 'css-loader', options: { sourceMap: true } },
{ loader: 'sass-loader', options: { sourceMap: true } },
{ loader: 'sass-resources-loader',
options: {
sourceMap: true,
resources: [
resolveFromRootDir('src/styles/variables.scss'),
]
}
}
]
}
]
}
If you wish to use this loader in the VueJS Webpack template you need to add the following code in
build/utils.js after line 42 :
if (loader === 'sass') {
loaders.push({
loader: 'sass-resources-loader',
options: {
resources: 'path/to/your/file.scss',
},
});
}
If you are using vue-cli@3, you need create a
vue.config.js file in your project root(next to package.json). Then, add the following code :
// vue.config.js
module.exports = {
chainWebpack: config => {
const oneOfsMap = config.module.rule('scss').oneOfs.store
oneOfsMap.forEach(item => {
item
.use('sass-resources-loader')
.loader('sass-resources-loader')
.options({
// Provide path to the file with resources
resources: './path/to/resources.scss',
// Or array of paths
resources: ['./path/to/vars.scss', './path/to/mixins.scss', './path/to/functions.scss']
})
.end()
})
}
}
This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the code of conduct.
See Contributing to get started.
sass-resources-loader is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.