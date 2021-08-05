This loader will load your SASS resources into every required SASS module. So you can use your shared variables, mixins and functions across all SASS styles without manually loading them in each file.

Made to work with CSS Modules!

This loader is not limited to Sass resources. It supposedly works with less, post-css, etc. per issue 31.

Supports Webpack 4

Supports Sass @use syntax. You must use Dart Sass ( sass , not node-sass npm package). See the hoistUseStatements option.

About

This project is maintained by the software consulting firm ShakaCode. We focus on Ruby on Rails applications with React front-ends, often using TypeScript or ReasonML. We also build Gatsby sites. See our recent work for examples of what we do. Feel free to contact Justin Gordon, justin@shakacode.com, for more information.

Slack Room: Click for a Slack invite.

Installation

Get it via npm:

npm install sass-resources-loader

Usage

Create your file (or files) with resources, which are snippets of Sass that you want available to places like CSS modules Sass:

$section-width : 700px ; @ mixin section-mixin { margin : 0 auto; width : $section-width ; }

Options

Name Type Default Description resources {String\|String[]} undefined Resources to include in files hoistUseStatements {Boolean} false If true, entry file @use imports will be hoisted. This means the @use statements will go above the inclusion of resources.

Option Examples

resources

Specify resources, contents of these will be prepended to each file.

If file example/a.scss has content of $my-variable: #fff , we could do this

{ loader : 'sass-resources-loader' , options : { resources : 'example/a.scss' } }

This would output the following:

$my-variable : #fff ;

hoistUseStatements

Tells the compiler if an existing @use statement is found in entry file, it should be hoisted to the top. The reason is that @use must go before most other declarations, except variable declarations, per the docs.

If our entry file has the following content

@use 'my/definitions/file' ; @use 'my/other/definitions/file' ;

and our resource file contains this

$my-variable : #fff ; @ mixin some-mixin { color : #000 ; }

Then the output, with hoistUseStatements set to true would be the following. Note that the @use statements are above the inclusion of resources.

@use 'my/definitions/file' ; @use 'my/other/definitions/file' ; $my-variable : #fff ; @ mixin some-mixin { color : #000 ; }

You can also use this multi-line syntax:

@use 'config' with ( $text-color : #FAFAFA );

See ./test/scss/hoist-multiline.scss for an example.

As mentioned in the docs for Sass @use, you don't need to hoist if your "resources" only contains variable definitions.

If you get the error:

SassError : @use rules must be written before any other rules.

then you need to use the hoistUseStatements: true option.

Tips

Do not include anything that will be actually rendered in CSS, because it will be added to every imported Sass file.

Avoid using Sass import rules inside resources files as it slows down incremental builds. Add imported files directly in sassResources array in webpack config instead. If you concerned about location of your resources index, you might want to check out the solution outlined in this comment.

array in webpack config instead. If you concerned about location of your resources index, you might want to check out the solution outlined in this comment. If you still want to use Sass import rules make sure your paths are relative to the file they defined in (basically, your file with resources), except the ones started with ~ ( ~ is resolved to node_modules folder).

Apply loader in webpack config ( v1.x.x & v2.x.x are supported) and provide path to the file with resources:

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.scss$/ , use : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-loader' , 'postcss-loader' , 'sass-loader' , { loader : 'sass-resources-loader' , options : { resources : './path/to/resources.scss' , resources : [ './path/to/vars.scss' , './path/to/mixins.scss' , './path/to/functions.scss' ] }, }, ], }, ], }, module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.scss$/ , loader : 'style!css!sass!sass-resources' }, ], }, sassResources : './path/to/resources.scss' , sassResources : [ './path/to/vars.scss' , './path/to/mixins.scss' ],

NOTE: If webpackConfig.context is not defined, process.cwd() will be used to resolve files with resource.

Now you can use these resources without manually loading them:

.section { @ include section-mixin; }

import React from 'react' ; import css from './component.scss' ; render() { return ( < div className = {css.section} /> ); }

Glob pattern matching

You can specify glob patterns to match your all of your files in the same directory.

resources : './path/to/resources/**/*.scss' , resources : [ './path/to/resources/**/*.scss' , './path/to/another/**/*.scss' ]

Note that sass-resources-loader will resolve your files in order. If you want your variables to be accessed across all of your mixins you should specify them in first place.

resources: [ './path/to/variables/vars.scss' , './path/to/mixins/**/*.scss' ]

Examples and Related Libraries

Example of Webpack 4 Config for Vue

module : { rules : [ { test: /\.vue$/, use: 'vue-loader' }, { test : /\.css$/, use: [ { loader: 'vue-style-loader' }, { loader : 'css-loader' , options: { sourceMap: true } }, ] }, { test : /\.scss$/, use: [ { loader: 'vue-style-loader' }, { loader : 'css-loader' , options: { sourceMap: true } }, { loader : 'sass-loader' , options: { sourceMap: true } }, { loader : 'sass-resources-loader' , options: { sourceMap: true, resources: [ resolveFromRootDir ( 'src/styles/variables.scss' ), ] } } ] } ] }

VueJS webpack template(vue-cli@2)

If you wish to use this loader in the VueJS Webpack template you need to add the following code in build/utils.js after line 42 :

if (loader === 'sass' ) { loaders.push({ loader : 'sass-resources-loader' , options : { resources : 'path/to/your/file.scss' , }, }); }

VueJS webpack template(vue-cli@3)

If you are using vue-cli@3, you need create a vue.config.js file in your project root(next to package.json). Then, add the following code :

module .exports = { chainWebpack : config => { const oneOfsMap = config.module.rule( 'scss' ).oneOfs.store oneOfsMap.forEach( item => { item .use( 'sass-resources-loader' ) .loader( 'sass-resources-loader' ) .options({ resources : './path/to/resources.scss' , resources : [ './path/to/vars.scss' , './path/to/mixins.scss' , './path/to/functions.scss' ] }) .end() }) } }

Contributing

This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the code of conduct.

See Contributing to get started.

License

sass-resources-loader is available under MIT. See LICENSE for more details.