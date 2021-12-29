Warning: LibSass and Node Sass are deprecated. While they will continue to receive maintenance releases indefinitely, there are no plans to add additional features or compatibility with any new CSS or Sass features. Projects that still use it should move onto Dart Sass.

Node version support policy

Supported Node.js versions vary by release, please consult the releases page. Node versions that hit end of life https://github.com/nodejs/Release, will be dropped from support at each node-sass release (major, minor). We will stop building binaries for unsupported releases, testing for breakages in dependency compatibility, but we will not block installations for those that want to support themselves. New node release require minor internal changes along with support from CI providers (AppVeyor, GitHub Actions). We will open a single issue for interested parties to subscribe to, and close additional issues.

Below is a quick guide for minimum and maximum supported versions of node-sass:

NodeJS Supported node-sass version Node Module Node 17 7.0+ 102 Node 16 6.0+ 93 Node 15 5.0+, <7.0 88 Node 14 4.14+ 83 Node 13 4.13+, <5.0 79 Node 12 4.12+ 72 Node 11 4.10+, <5.0 67 Node 10 4.9+, <6.0 64 Node 8 4.5.3+, <5.0 57 Node <8 <5.0 <57

Node-sass is a library that provides binding for Node.js to LibSass, the C version of the popular stylesheet preprocessor, Sass.

It allows you to natively compile .scss files to css at incredible speed and automatically via a connect middleware.

Install

npm install node-sass

Some users have reported issues installing on Ubuntu due to node being registered to another package. Follow the official NodeJS docs to install NodeJS so that #!/usr/bin/env node correctly resolves.

Compiling on Windows machines requires the node-gyp prerequisites.

Are you seeing the following error? Check out our Troubleshooting guide.**

SyntaxError : Use of const in strict mode.

Having installation troubles? Check out our Troubleshooting guide.

Install from mirror in China

npm install -g mirror-config-china --registry=http://registry.npm.taobao.org npm install node-sass

Usage

var sass = require ( 'node-sass' ); sass.render({ file : scss_filename, [, options..] }, function ( err, result ) { }); var result = sass.renderSync({ data : scss_content [, options..] });

Options

file

Type: String

Default: null

Special: file or data must be specified

Path to a file for LibSass to compile.

data

Type: String

Default: null

Special: file or data must be specified

A string to pass to LibSass to compile. It is recommended that you use includePaths in conjunction with this so that LibSass can find files when using the @import directive.

importer (>= v2.0.0) - experimental

This is an experimental LibSass feature. Use with caution.

Type: Function | Function[] signature function(url, prev, done)

signature Default: undefined

Function Parameters and Information:

url (String) - the path in import as-is , which LibSass encountered

- the path in import , which LibSass encountered prev (String) - the previously resolved path

- the previously resolved path done (Function) - a callback function to invoke on async completion, takes an object literal containing file (String) - an alternate path for LibSass to use OR contents (String) - the imported contents (for example, read from memory or the file system)

- a callback function to invoke on async completion, takes an object literal containing

Handles when LibSass encounters the @import directive. A custom importer allows extension of the LibSass engine in both a synchronous and asynchronous manner. In both cases, the goal is to either return or call done() with an object literal. Depending on the value of the object literal, one of two things will happen.

When returning or calling done() with { file: "String" } , the new file path will be assumed for the @import . It's recommended to be mindful of the value of prev in instances where relative path resolution may be required.

When returning or calling done() with { contents: "String" } , the string value will be used as if the file was read in through an external source.

Starting from v3.0.0:

this refers to a contextual scope for the immediate run of sass.render or sass.renderSync

importers can return error and LibSass will emit that error in response. For instance: done( new Error ( 'doesn\'t exist!' )); return new Error ( 'nothing to do here' );

importer can be an array of functions, which will be called by LibSass in the order of their occurrence in array. This helps user specify special importer for particular kind of path (filesystem, http). If an importer does not want to handle a particular path, it should return null . See functions section for more details on Sass types.

functions (>= v3.0.0) - experimental

This is an experimental LibSass feature. Use with caution.

functions is an Object that holds a collection of custom functions that may be invoked by the sass files being compiled. They may take zero or more input parameters and must return a value either synchronously ( return ...; ) or asynchronously ( done(); ). Those parameters will be instances of one of the constructors contained in the require('node-sass').types hash. The return value must be of one of these types as well. See the list of available types below:

types.Number(value [, unit = ""])

getValue() / setValue(value) : gets / sets the numerical portion of the number

/ : gets / sets the numerical portion of the number getUnit() / setUnit(unit) : gets / sets the unit portion of the number

getValue() / setValue(value) : gets / sets the enclosed string

types.Color(r, g, b [, a = 1.0]) or types.Color(argb)

getR() / setR(value) : red component (integer from 0 to 255 )

/ : red component (integer from to ) getG() / setG(value) : green component (integer from 0 to 255 )

/ : green component (integer from to ) getB() / setB(value) : blue component (integer from 0 to 255 )

/ : blue component (integer from to ) getA() / setA(value) : alpha component (number from 0 to 1.0 )

Example:

var Color = require ( 'node-sass' ).types.Color, c1 = new Color( 255 , 0 , 0 ), c2 = new Color( 0xff0088cc );

getValue() : gets the enclosed boolean

: gets the enclosed boolean types.Boolean.TRUE : Singleton instance of types.Boolean that holds "true"

: Singleton instance of that holds "true" types.Boolean.FALSE : Singleton instance of types.Boolean that holds "false"

types.List(length [, commaSeparator = true])

getValue(index) / setValue(index, value) : value must itself be an instance of one of the constructors in sass.types .

/ : must itself be an instance of one of the constructors in . getSeparator() / setSeparator(isComma) : whether to use commas as a separator

/ : whether to use commas as a separator getLength()

getKey(index) / setKey(index, value)

/ getValue(index) / setValue(index, value)

/ getLength()

types.Null.NULL : Singleton instance of types.Null .

Example

sass.renderSync({ data : '#{headings(2,5)} { color: #08c; }' , functions : { 'headings($from: 0, $to: 6)' : function ( from, to ) { var i, f = from .getValue(), t = to.getValue(), list = new sass.types.List(t - f + 1 ); for (i = f; i <= t; i++) { list.setValue(i - f, new sass.types.String( 'h' + i)); } return list; } } });

includePaths

Type: Array<String>

Default: []

An array of paths that LibSass can look in to attempt to resolve your @import declarations. When using data , it is recommended that you use this.

indentedSyntax

Type: Boolean

Default: false

true values enable Sass Indented Syntax for parsing the data string or file.

Note: node-sass/libsass will compile a mixed library of scss and indented syntax (.sass) files with the Default setting (false) as long as .sass and .scss extensions are used in filenames.

indentType (>= v3.0.0)

Type: String

Default: space

Used to determine whether to use space or tab character for indentation.

indentWidth (>= v3.0.0)

Type: Number

Default: 2

Maximum: 10

Used to determine the number of spaces or tabs to be used for indentation.

linefeed (>= v3.0.0)

Type: String

Default: lf

Used to determine whether to use cr , crlf , lf or lfcr sequence for line break.

omitSourceMapUrl

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Special: When using this, you should also specify outFile to avoid unexpected behavior.

true values disable the inclusion of source map information in the output file.

outFile

Type: String | null

Default: null

Special: Required when sourceMap is a truthy value

Specify the intended location of the output file. Strongly recommended when outputting source maps so that they can properly refer back to their intended files.

Attention enabling this option will not write the file on disk for you, it's for internal reference purpose only (to generate the map for example).

Example on how to write it on the disk

sass.render({ ... outFile: yourPathTotheFile, }, function ( error, result ) { if (!error){ fs.writeFile(yourPathTotheFile, result.css, function ( err ) { if (!err){ } }); } }); });

outputStyle

Type: String

Default: nested

Values: nested , expanded , compact , compressed

Determines the output format of the final CSS style.

precision

Type: Integer

Default: 5

Used to determine how many digits after the decimal will be allowed. For instance, if you had a decimal number of 1.23456789 and a precision of 5 , the result will be 1.23457 in the final CSS.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

true Enables the line number and file where a selector is defined to be emitted into the compiled CSS as a comment. Useful for debugging, especially when using imports and mixins.

sourceMap

Type: Boolean | String | undefined

Default: undefined

Enables source map generation during render and renderSync .

When sourceMap === true , the value of outFile is used as the target output location for the source map with the suffix .map appended. If no outFile is set, sourceMap parameter is ignored.

When typeof sourceMap === "string" , the value of sourceMap will be used as the writing location for the file.

sourceMapContents

Type: Boolean

Default: false

true includes the contents in the source map information

sourceMapEmbed

Type: Boolean

Default: false

true embeds the source map as a data URI

sourceMapRoot

Type: String

Default: undefined

the value will be emitted as sourceRoot in the source map information

render Callback (>= v3.0.0)

node-sass supports standard node style asynchronous callbacks with the signature of function(err, result) . In error conditions, the error argument is populated with the error object. In success conditions, the result object is populated with an object describing the result of the render call.

Error Object

message (String) - The error message.

(String) - The error message. line (Number) - The line number of error.

(Number) - The line number of error. column (Number) - The column number of error.

(Number) - The column number of error. status (Number) - The status code.

(Number) - The status code. file (String) - The filename of error. In case file option was not set (in favour of data ), this will reflect the value stdin .

Result Object

css (Buffer) - The compiled CSS. Write this to a file, or serve it out as needed.

(Buffer) - The compiled CSS. Write this to a file, or serve it out as needed. map (Buffer) - The source map

(Buffer) - The source map stats (Object) - An object containing information about the compile. It contains the following keys: entry (String) - The path to the scss file, or data if the source was not a file start (Number) - Date.now() before the compilation end (Number) - Date.now() after the compilation duration (Number) - end - start includedFiles (Array) - Absolute paths to all related scss files in no particular order.

(Object) - An object containing information about the compile. It contains the following keys:

Examples

var sass = require ( 'node-sass' ); sass.render({ file : '/path/to/myFile.scss' , data : 'body{background:blue; a{color:black;}}' , importer : function ( url, prev, done ) { someAsyncFunction(url, prev, function ( result ) { done({ file : result.path, contents : result.data }); }); var result = someSyncFunction(url, prev); return { file : result.path, contents : result.data}; }, includePaths : [ 'lib/' , 'mod/' ], outputStyle : 'compressed' }, function ( error, result ) { if (error) { console .log(error.status); console .log(error.column); console .log(error.message); console .log(error.line); } else { console .log(result.css.toString()); console .log(result.stats); console .log(result.map.toString()); console .log( JSON .stringify(result.map)); } }); var result = sass.renderSync({ file : '/path/to/file.scss' , data : 'body{background:blue; a{color:black;}}' , outputStyle : 'compressed' , outFile : '/to/my/output.css' , sourceMap : true , importer : function ( url, prev, done ) { someAsyncFunction(url, prev, function ( result ) { done({ file : result.path, contents : result.data }); }); var result = someSyncFunction(url, prev); return { file : result.path, contents : result.data}; } }); console .log(result.css); console .log(result.map); console .log(result.stats);

Special behaviours

In the case that both file and data options are set, node-sass will give precedence to data and use file to calculate paths in sourcemaps.

Version information (>= v2.0.0)

Both node-sass and libsass version info is now exposed via the info method:

var sass = require ( 'node-sass' ); console .log(sass.info);

Since node-sass >=v3.0.0 LibSass version is determined at run time.

Integrations

Listing of community uses of node-sass in build tools and frameworks.

Brackets extension

@jasonsanjose has created a Brackets extension based on node-sass: https://github.com/jasonsanjose/brackets-sass. When editing Sass files, the extension compiles changes on save. The extension also integrates with Live Preview to show Sass changes in the browser without saving or compiling.

Brunch plugin

Brunch's official sass plugin uses node-sass by default, and automatically falls back to ruby if use of Compass is detected: https://github.com/brunch/sass-brunch

Connect/Express middleware

Recompile .scss files automatically for connect and express based http servers.

This functionality has been moved to node-sass-middleware in node-sass v1.0.0

DocPad Plugin

@10xLaCroixDrinker wrote a DocPad plugin that compiles .scss files using node-sass: https://github.com/10xLaCroixDrinker/docpad-plugin-nodesass

Duo.js extension

@stephenway has created an extension that transpiles Sass to CSS using node-sass with duo.js https://github.com/duojs/sass

Grunt extension

@sindresorhus has created a set of grunt tasks based on node-sass: https://github.com/sindresorhus/grunt-sass

Gulp extension

@dlmanning has created a gulp sass plugin based on node-sass: https://github.com/dlmanning/gulp-sass

Harp

@sintaxi’s Harp web server implicitly compiles .scss files using node-sass: https://github.com/sintaxi/harp

Metalsmith plugin

@stevenschobert has created a metalsmith plugin based on node-sass: https://github.com/stevenschobert/metalsmith-sass

Meteor plugin

@fourseven has created a meteor plugin based on node-sass: https://github.com/fourseven/meteor-scss

Mimosa module

@dbashford has created a Mimosa module for sass which includes node-sass: https://github.com/dbashford/mimosa-sass

Example App

There is also an example connect app here: https://github.com/andrew/node-sass-example

Rebuilding binaries

Node-sass includes pre-compiled binaries for popular platforms, to add a binary for your platform follow these steps:

Check out the project:

git clone --recursive https://github.com/sass/node-sass.git cd node-sass npm install node scripts/build -f

Command Line Interface

The interface for command-line usage is fairly simplistic at this stage, as seen in the following usage section.

Output will be sent to stdout if the --output flag is omitted.

Usage

node-sass [options] <input> [output] Or: cat <input> | node-sass > output

Example:

node-sass src/style.scss dest/style.css

Options:

-w, --watch Watch a directory or file -r, --recursive Recursively watch directories or files -o, --output Output directory -x, --omit-source-map-url Omit source map URL comment from output -i, --indented-syntax Treat data from stdin as sass code (versus scss) -q, --quiet Suppress log output except on error -v, --version Prints version info --output-style CSS output style (nested | expanded | compact | compressed) --indent-type Indent type for output CSS (space | tab) --indent-width Indent width; number of spaces or tabs (maximum value: 10) --linefeed Linefeed style (cr | crlf | lf | lfcr) -- source -comments Include debug info in output -- source -map Emit source map -- source -map-contents Embed include contents in map -- source -map-embed Embed sourceMappingUrl as data URI -- source -map-root Base path, will be emitted in source -map as is --include-path Path to look for imported files --follow Follow symlinked directories --precision The amount of precision allowed in decimal numbers --error-bell Output a bell character on errors --importer Path to .js file containing custom importer -- functions Path to .js file containing custom functions -- help Print usage info

The input can be either a single .scss or .sass , or a directory. If the input is a directory the --output flag must also be supplied.

Also, note --importer takes the (absolute or relative to pwd) path to a js file, which needs to have a default module.exports set to the importer function. See our test fixtures for example.

The --source-map option accepts a boolean value, in which case it replaces destination extension with .css.map . It also accepts path to .map file and even path to the desired directory. When compiling a directory --source-map can either be a boolean value or a directory.

Binary configuration parameters

node-sass supports different configuration parameters to change settings related to the sass binary such as binary name, binary path or alternative download path. Following parameters are supported by node-sass:

Variable name .npmrc parameter Process argument Value SASS_BINARY_NAME sass_binary_name --sass-binary-name path SASS_BINARY_SITE sass_binary_site --sass-binary-site URL SASS_BINARY_PATH sass_binary_path --sass-binary-path path SASS_BINARY_DIR sass_binary_dir --sass-binary-dir path SASS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED sass_reject_unauthorized --sass-reject-unauthorized value

These parameters can be used as environment variable:

E.g. export SASS_BINARY_SITE=http://example.com/

As local or global .npmrc configuration file:

E.g. sass_binary_site=http://example.com/

As a process argument:

E.g. npm install node-sass --sass-binary-site=http://example.com/

If you are using self-signed certificates for your binary then SASS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED will override (rejectUnauthorized)[https://nodejs.org/docs/latest/api/tls.html#tls_tls_createserver_options_secureconnectionlistener].

Post-install Build

Install runs only two Mocha tests to see if your machine can use the pre-built LibSass which will save some time during install. If any tests fail it will build from source.

Maintainers

This module is brought to you and maintained by the following people:

Michael Mifsud - Project Lead (Github / Twitter)

Andrew Nesbitt (Github / Twitter)

Dean Mao (Github / Twitter)

Brett Wilkins (Github / Twitter)

Keith Cirkel (Github / Twitter)

Laurent Goderre (Github / Twitter)

Nick Schonning (Github / Twitter)

Adeel Mujahid (Github / Twitter)

