Simple importer for node-sass to import npm and bower modules.
Say good-bye to all the mess with relative paths on your Sass files.
You can now import your Sass/SCSS modules by referencing to the module name, like this:
@import "sass-easing";
@import "quantum-colors";
@import "inuit-defaults";
@import "inuit-functions";
@import "inuit-mixins";
@import "inuit-box-sizing";
@import "inuit-normalize";
@import "inuit-page";
// :)
Just for comparison, look at this mess:
@import "node_modules/sass-easing/_easings.scss";
@import "bower_components/quantum-colors/_quantum-colors.scss";
@import "bower_components/inuit-defaults/settings.defaults";
@import "bower_components/inuit-functions/tools.functions";
@import "bower_components/inuit-mixins/tools.mixins";
@import "bower_components/inuit-normalize/generic.normalize";
@import "bower_components/inuit-box-sizing/generic.box-sizing";
@import "bower_components/inuit-page/base.page";
// :(
Assuming that the external library you are installing fits under one of those categories:
index.css file on the root of their module
This tool it will also inline CSS files for you, since Sass cannot import plain CSS files yet. So if the dependency you are using exports a CSS file, it will work too.
npm install sass-module-importer --save-dev
>= v3.0.0
import sass from 'node-sass';
import moduleImporter from 'sass-module-importer';
sass.render({
file: './source/css/app.scss',
importer: moduleImporter()
}, cb);
import gulp from 'gulp';
import sass from 'gulp-sass';
import moduleImporter from 'sass-module-importer';
gulp.task('style', () => {
return gulp.src('./source/css/app.scss')
.pipe(sass({ importer: moduleImporter() }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./public/css'));
});
If you need to import partials from your external module, just use the path for the partial you want to import. To import the following file:
node_modules/module-name/folder/to/_file.scss
Import like this anywhere:
@import "module-name/folder/to/_file.scss"
You can pass any option supported by node-resolve directly, like this:
moduleImporter({ basedir: path.join(__dirname, 'another-folder') });
Use
npm test to run the tests.
If you discover a bug, please raise an issue on Github. https://github.com/lucasmotta/sass-module-importer/issues
The source code and the test are written in ES6 (ECMAScript 2015).
Buble is being used to compile to ES5 before the package is published to npm.