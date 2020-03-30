Take what you need!
Documentation on how to use each of these can be found in the partials.
In general you should include the file
mixins.scss in
build into your
project and use the mixins as suggested in the docs for each mixin.
You can install the package using Bower. Please run
$ bower install --save-dev sass-mixins
in your project's root directory to install the mixins repository. After that you can require the mixins file within your project.
Please file an issue if you think something could be improved. Please submit Pull Requests when ever possible.
Thanks to @Schepp for starting a similar repo.