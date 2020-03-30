openbase logo
sass-mixins

by Hans Christian Reinl
0.13.0 (see all)

Sass mixins for general use

1K

GitHub Stars

493

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Some Sass mixins for your needs

Take what you need!

This repository has some Sass-Mixins for you:

Documentation on how to use each of these can be found in the partials.

General Usage

In general you should include the file mixins.scss in build into your project and use the mixins as suggested in the docs for each mixin.

Install with Bower

You can install the package using Bower. Please run

$ bower install --save-dev sass-mixins

in your project's root directory to install the mixins repository. After that you can require the mixins file within your project.

Contribute

Please file an issue if you think something could be improved. Please submit Pull Requests when ever possible.

Up the road

  • radial-gradient
  • Mixin that generates grids

Thanks

Thanks to @Schepp for starting a similar repo.

License

The MIT License

