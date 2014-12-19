An easy way to use Google's Material Design color palette on your Sass project.
Sass Material Colors can be included as a Ruby Gem, a Bower component, or a Node Packaged Module (npm).
Add this line to your application's Gemfile:
$ gem 'sass-material-colors'
And then execute:
$ bundle
Or install it yourself as:
$ gem install sass-material-colors
Install
sass-material-colors as a development dependency:
$ bower install --save-dev sass-material-colors
Install
sass-material-colors as a development dependency:
$ npm install --save-dev sass-material-colors
Import the colors map + function to your project:
// Sass
@import 'sass-material-colors'
If you're using Bower or npm, you may need to use the relative path to the main file, e.g.:
// Sass
// Bower
@import 'bower_components/sass-material-colors/sass/sass-material-colors'
// npm
@import 'node_modules/sass-material-colors/sass/sass-material-colors'
By importing this file, a
$material-colors Sass map will be added to your Sass project, with all the colors from Google's palette, as well as a
material-color function, making it easy for you to reference any color in the spec from your stylesheets.
Optionally, you can import a list of placeholder selectors and/or classes.
material-color Function
The
material-color function allows you to easily reference any color in the
_sass-material-colors-map.scss file in your styles:
// Sass
.my-cool-element
color: material-color('cyan', '400')
background: material-color('blue-grey', '600')
The
material-color function takes 2 parameters:
$color-name String (quoted), Required
Lower-case, dasherized color name from Google's palette (e.g.
'pink',
'amber',
'blue-grey',
'deep-orange', etc.)
$color-variant String (quoted), Optional [Default value:
500]
Lower-case color variant number/code from Google's palette (e.g.
'300',
'200',
'a100',
'a400', etc.)
It's important for these parameters to be quoted strings, in order to maintain compatibility with Libsass.
You can include a list of extendable Sass placeholder selectors in your project by importing the
sass-material-colors-placeholders file into your Sass/Scss:
// Sass
@import 'sass-material-colors-placeholders'
This will add a
%color-... and
%bg-color-... placeholder selector for each color name and variant found in Google's palette to your project, which you can then extend in your stylesheets like so:
// Sass
.my-cool-element
@extend %color-cyan-400
@extend %bg-color-blue-grey-600
You can include a list of predefined classes in your project by importing the
sass-material-colors-classes file into your Sass/Scss:
// Sass
@import 'sass-material-colors-classes'
This will add a
.color-... and
.bg-color-... class for each color name and variant found in Google's palette to your stylesheets, which you can then use directly in your markup like so:
<!-- HTML -->
<div class='my-cool-element color-cyan-400 bg-color-blue-grey-600'></div>
-placeholders and
-classes files
See CONTRIBUTING.
See LICENSE.
To nilskaspersson/Google-Material-UI-Color-Palette for the inspiration on using a Sass map for the colors, and a map function to retrieve them.
To twbs/bootstrap-sass as a reference for this gem.
And to Google for their Material Design spec.