Loads a Sass/SCSS file and compiles it to CSS.
To begin, you'll need to install
sass-loader:
npm install sass-loader sass webpack --save-dev
or
yarn add -D sass-loader sass webpack
or
pnpm add -D sass-loader sass webpack
sass-loader requires you to install either Dart Sass, Node Sass on your own (more documentation can be found below) or Sass Embedded.
This allows you to control the versions of all your dependencies, and to choose which Sass implementation to use.
ℹ️ We highly recommend using Dart Sass.
⚠ Node Sass does not work with Yarn PnP feature and doesn't support @use rule.
⚠ Sass Embedded is experimental and in
beta, therefore some features may not work
Chain the
sass-loader with the css-loader and the style-loader to immediately apply all styles to the DOM or the mini-css-extract-plugin to extract it into a separate file.
Then add the loader to your Webpack configuration. For example:
app.js
import "./style.scss";
style.scss
$body-color: red;
body {
color: $body-color;
}
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
// Creates `style` nodes from JS strings
"style-loader",
// Translates CSS into CommonJS
"css-loader",
// Compiles Sass to CSS
"sass-loader",
],
},
],
},
};
Finally run
webpack via your preferred method.
import at-rules
Webpack provides an advanced mechanism to resolve files.
The
sass-loader uses Sass's custom importer feature to pass all queries to the Webpack resolving engine.
Thus you can import your Sass modules from
node_modules.
@import "bootstrap";
Using
~ is deprecated and can be removed from your code (we recommend it), but we still support it for historical reasons.
Why can you remove it? The loader will first try to resolve
@import as a relative path. If it cannot be resolved, then the loader will try to resolve
@import inside
node_modules.
Prepending module paths with a
~ tells webpack to search through
node_modules.
@import "~bootstrap";
It's important to prepend it with only
~, because
~/ resolves to the home directory.
Webpack needs to distinguish between
bootstrap and
~bootstrap because CSS and Sass files have no special syntax for importing relative files.
Writing
@import "style.scss" is the same as
@import "./style.scss";
url(...)
Since Sass implementations don't provide url rewriting, all linked assets must be relative to the output.
css-loader, all urls must be relative to the entry-file (e.g.
main.scss).
css-loader, it must be relative to your web root.
You will be disrupted by this first issue. It is natural to expect relative references to be resolved against the
.sass/
.scss file in which they are specified (like in regular
.css files).
Thankfully there are a two solutions to this problem:
sass-loader in the loader chain.
$icon-font-path.
implementation
Type:
type implementation = object | string;
Default:
sass
The special
implementation option determines which implementation of Sass to use.
By default the loader resolve the implementation based on your dependencies.
Just add required implementation to
package.json (
sass or
node-sass package) and install dependencies.
Example where the
sass-loader loader uses the
sass (
dart-sass) implementation:
package.json
{
"devDependencies": {
"sass-loader": "^7.2.0",
"sass": "^1.22.10"
}
}
Example where the
sass-loader loader uses the
node-sass implementation:
package.json
{
"devDependencies": {
"sass-loader": "^7.2.0",
"node-sass": "^5.0.0"
}
}
Beware the situation when
node-sass and
sass were installed! By default the
sass-loader prefers
sass.
In order to avoid this situation you can use the
implementation option.
The
implementation options either accepts
sass (
Dart Sass) or
node-sass as a module.
object
For example, to use Dart Sass, you'd pass:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
// Prefer `dart-sass`
implementation: require("sass"),
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
string
For example, to use Dart Sass, you'd pass:
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
// Prefer `dart-sass`
implementation: require.resolve("sass"),
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
Note that when using
sass (
Dart Sass), synchronous compilation is twice as fast as asynchronous compilation by default, due to the overhead of asynchronous callbacks.
To avoid this overhead, you can use the fibers package to call asynchronous importers from the synchronous code path.
We automatically inject the
fibers package (setup
sassOptions.fiber) for
Node.js less v16.0.0 if is possible (i.e. you need install the
fibers package).
Fibers is not compatible with
Node.jsv16.0.0 or later (see introduction to readme).
package.json
{
"devDependencies": {
"sass-loader": "^7.2.0",
"sass": "^1.22.10",
"fibers": "^4.0.1"
}
}
You can disable automatically injecting the
fibers package by passing a
false value for the
sassOptions.fiber option.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
implementation: require("sass"),
sassOptions: {
fiber: false,
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
You can also pass the
fiber value using this code:
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
implementation: require("sass"),
sassOptions: {
fiber: require("fibers"),
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
sassOptions
Type:
type sassOptions =
| import("sass").LegacyOptions<"async">
| ((
content: string | Buffer,
loaderContext: LoaderContext,
meta: any
) => import("sass").LegacyOptions<"async">);
Default: defaults values for Sass implementation
Options for Dart Sass or Node Sass implementation.
ℹ️ The
charsetoption has
truevalue by default for
dart-sass, we strongly discourage change value to
false, because webpack doesn't support files other than
utf-8.
ℹ️ The
indentedSyntaxoption has
truevalue for the
sassextension.
ℹ️ Options such as
dataand
fileare unavailable and will be ignored.
ℹ We strongly discourage change
outFile,
sourceMapContents,
sourceMapEmbed,
sourceMapRootoptions because
sass-loaderautomatically sets these options when the
sourceMapoption is
true.
ℹ️ Access to the loader context inside the custom importer can be done using the
this.webpackLoaderContextproperty.
There is a slight difference between the
sass (
dart-sass) and
node-sass options.
Please consult documentation before using them:
sass options.
node-sass options.
object
Use an object for the Sass implementation setup.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
sassOptions: {
indentWidth: 4,
includePaths: ["absolute/path/a", "absolute/path/b"],
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
function
Allows to setup the Sass implementation by setting different options based on the loader context.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
sassOptions: (loaderContext) => {
// More information about available properties https://webpack.js.org/api/loaders/
const { resourcePath, rootContext } = loaderContext;
const relativePath = path.relative(rootContext, resourcePath);
if (relativePath === "styles/foo.scss") {
return {
includePaths: ["absolute/path/c", "absolute/path/d"],
};
}
return {
includePaths: ["absolute/path/a", "absolute/path/b"],
};
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
sourceMap
Type:
type sourceMap = boolean;
Default: depends on the
compiler.devtool value
Enables/Disables generation of source maps.
By default generation of source maps depends on the
devtool option.
All values enable source map generation except
eval and
false value.
ℹ If a
truethe
sourceMap,
sourceMapRoot,
sourceMapEmbed,
sourceMapContentsand
omitSourceMapUrlfrom
sassOptionswill be ignored.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
sourceMap: true,
},
},
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
sourceMap: true,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
ℹ In some rare cases
node-sasscan output invalid source maps (it is a
node-sassbug).
In order to avoid this, you can try to update
node-sassto latest version or you can try to set within
sassOptionsthe
outputStyleoption to
compressed.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
sourceMap: true,
sassOptions: {
outputStyle: "compressed",
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
additionalData
Type:
type additionalData =
| string
| ((content: string | Buffer, loaderContext: LoaderContext) => string);
Default:
undefined
Prepends
Sass/
SCSS code before the actual entry file.
In this case, the
sass-loader will not override the
data option but just prepend the entry's content.
This is especially useful when some of your Sass variables depend on the environment:
string
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
additionalData: "$env: " + process.env.NODE_ENV + ";",
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
function
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
additionalData: (content, loaderContext) => {
// More information about available properties https://webpack.js.org/api/loaders/
const { resourcePath, rootContext } = loaderContext;
const relativePath = path.relative(rootContext, resourcePath);
if (relativePath === "styles/foo.scss") {
return "$value: 100px;" + content;
}
return "$value: 200px;" + content;
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
additionalData: async (content, loaderContext) => {
// More information about available properties https://webpack.js.org/api/loaders/
const { resourcePath, rootContext } = loaderContext;
const relativePath = path.relative(rootContext, resourcePath);
if (relativePath === "styles/foo.scss") {
return "$value: 100px;" + content;
}
return "$value: 200px;" + content;
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
webpackImporter
Type:
type webpackImporter = boolean;
Default:
true
Enables/Disables the default Webpack importer.
This can improve performance in some cases. Use it with caution because aliases and
@import at-rules starting with
~ will not work.
You can pass own
importer to solve this (see
importer docs).
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
webpackImporter: false,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
warnRuleAsWarning
Type:
type warnRuleAsWarning = boolean;
Default:
false
Treats the
@warn rule as a webpack warning.
ℹ️ It will be
trueby default in the next major release.
style.scss
$known-prefixes: webkit, moz, ms, o;
@mixin prefix($property, $value, $prefixes) {
@each $prefix in $prefixes {
@if not index($known-prefixes, $prefix) {
@warn "Unknown prefix #{$prefix}.";
}
-#{$prefix}-#{$property}: $value;
}
#{$property}: $value;
}
.tilt {
// Oops, we typo'd "webkit" as "wekbit"!
@include prefix(transform, rotate(15deg), wekbit ms);
}
The presented code will throw webpack warning instead logging.
To ignore unnecessary warnings you can use the ignoreWarnings option.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
warnRuleAsWarning: true,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
api
Type:
type api = "legacy" | "modern";
Default:
"legacy"
Allows you to switch between
legacy and
modern API. You can find more information here.
⚠ "modern" API is experimental, so some features may not work (known: built-in
importeris not working and files with errors is not watching on initial run), you can follow this here.
⚠ The sass options are different for
modernand
oldAPIs. Please look at docs how to migrate on new options.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
"css-loader",
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
api: "modern",
sassOptions: {
// Your sass options
},
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
For production builds it's recommended to extract the CSS from your bundle being able to use parallel loading of CSS/JS resources later on.
There are two possibilities to extract a style sheet from the bundle:
webpack.config.js
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require("mini-css-extract-plugin");
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
// fallback to style-loader in development
process.env.NODE_ENV !== "production"
? "style-loader"
: MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader,
"css-loader",
"sass-loader",
],
},
],
},
plugins: [
new MiniCssExtractPlugin({
// Options similar to the same options in webpackOptions.output
// both options are optional
filename: "[name].css",
chunkFilename: "[id].css",
}),
],
};
Enables/Disables generation of source maps.
To enable CSS source maps, you'll need to pass the
sourceMap option to the
sass-loader and the css-loader.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
devtool: "source-map", // any "source-map"-like devtool is possible
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.s[ac]ss$/i,
use: [
"style-loader",
{
loader: "css-loader",
options: {
sourceMap: true,
},
},
{
loader: "sass-loader",
options: {
sourceMap: true,
},
},
],
},
],
},
};
If you want to edit the original Sass files inside Chrome, there's a good blog post. Checkout test/sourceMap for a running example.
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.