Sass Lint Auto Fix

Description

This package serves as a complement to sass-lint, giving you the ability to resolve simple linting issues with an easy to use command line interface. Issues are resolved by parsing the s(a|c)ss as an ast, traversing through it, and modifying certain branches to be in accordance to the .sass-lint.yml standards.

Getting Started

Usage

Usage: sass-lint- auto -fix "<pattern>" [options] Options: -V, --version output the version number -c, --config <path> custom config path (e .g /path/to/ .sass-lint-auto-fix .yml) --config-sass-lint <path> custom sass lint config path (e .g /path/to/ .sass-lint .yml -s, --silent runs in silent mode -d, --debug runs in debug mode -h, --help output usage information

Installing as a dependency

To begin install the package as a dev-dependency for your repository.

npm install --save-dev sass-lint-auto-fix

Modify package.json scripts to include lint:fix

{ ..., "scripts" : { "lint" : "sass-lint -v" , "lint:fix" : "sass-lint-auto-fix" } }

lint:fix works really well with husky, which allows you to run commands on hooks that fire when running git commands

Add the following to your package.json

{ "husky" : { "hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "yarn lint:fix && yarn lint" , "pre-push" : "yarn test" , "..." : "..." } } }

Installing globally

npm install -g sass-lint-auto-fix

Configuration

Configuration can be provided through as either json, yml, or js.

The generic structure of the configuration file you would provide would look something like this:

interface Ruleset { [ruleName: string ]: number | { [ruleOption: string ]: any }; } interface ConfigOpts { logger: Logger; slRules?: any ; slConfig?: any ; files: { include: string ; ignore?: string ; }; syntax: { include: (keyof typeof ValidFileType)[]; }; resolvers: Ruleset; options: { optOut: boolean ; }; }

An example of this in yaml.

files: include: "**/*.s+(a|c)ss" ignore: - node_modules/** syntax: include: - scss - sass resolvers: property-sort-order: 1 attribute-quotes: 1 border-zero: 1 no-color-keywords: 1 no-css-comments: 0 no-important: 0 no-trailing-zero: 1 space-after-bang: 1 space-before-bang: 1 space-after-colon: 1 space-before-colon: 1 hex-length: 1 empty-line-between-blocks: 1 url-quotes: 1 zero-unit: 1 hex-notation: 1 indentation: 0 final-newline: 1 options: optOut: false

Disabling Rules

resolvers: property-sort-order: 1 attribute-quotes: 0

By default, all rule "resolvers" are enabled. If you wish to change that, specify a config file when running. Configuration of resolvers only allows you to enable or disable rules.

sass-lint-auto-fix -c path / to /config.file

Configuring which rules to run against

By default, sass-lint will look for a .sass-lint.yml or .sasslintrc , or an entry in your package.json . When applying the resolver to a given rule, configuration is parsed from one of the above files..

More information is specified here.

In this snippet example, the only rule enabled is property-sort-order . If you wish to manually enable certain resolvers, you would do so for each one you wish to include.

For more information about the rules themselves, you can read the documentation from sass-lint

Opt out of error reporting

By default, all errors captured while attempting to resolve issues are reported by sentry.

You can opt out by adding a optOut flag in your sass-lint-auto-fix config file (yml, json, js, ts)

E.g

files: include: "**/*.s+(a|c)ss" ignore: - node_modules/** syntax: include: - scss resolvers: property-sort-order: 1 attribute-quotes: 1 ... options: optOut: true

Developing

Setup

git clone https://github.com/srowhani/sass-lint-auto-fix.git; yarn install; yarn build;

Contributing

This project uses semantic-release. Scope of the commit's included in a pull request will decide whether a new release is warranted.

More information can be found here.

Testing