962

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

7

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

sass-inline-svg

Install

$ npm install --save-dev sass-inline-svg

Usage

You can use this function in node-sass or any project that depends on node-sass. The only thing you need to do to make this work is add the inlinerfunction to the functions option.

You should initialize the inliner with a basepath where it will look for the svg files.

node-sass

var sass = require('node-sass');
var inliner = require('sass-inline-svg')

sass.render({
  data: '.logo-icon{ background: svg("logo.svg")}',
  functions: {

    svg: inliner('./', [options])
  }
});

node-sass CLI usage

node-sass --functions=node_modules/sass-inline-svg/default [other node-sass arguments]

This is equivalent to specifying the following:

functions: {
  'svg': inliner('./', {}),
  'inline-svg': inliner('./', {})
}

grunt-sass

var inliner = require('sass-inline-svg')


grunt.initConfig({

    sass:{

        options: {
            functions: {

                svg: inliner('./', [options])
            }
        },
        ...
    }

})

options

optimize (default false)

{optimize: true} uses svgo internally to optmize the svg.

encodingFormat (default: base64)

base64 will encode the SVG with base64, while uri will do a minimal URI-encoding of the svg – uri is always smaller, and has good browser support as well.

svg transformation

The inliner accepts a second argument, a sass-map, that describes a css like transformation. The first keys of this map are css-selectors. Their values are also sass-maps that holds a key-value store of the svg-attribute transformation you want to apply to the corresponding selector.


.logo-icon{

  background: svg("logo.svg", (path: (fill: green), rect: (stroke: white)));
}

In this example path and rect are selectors and fill: green and stroke: white are the associated applied attributes.

License

MIT

