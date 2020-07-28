Install

$ npm install

Usage

You can use this function in node-sass or any project that depends on node-sass. The only thing you need to do to make this work is add the inlinerfunction to the functions option.

You should initialize the inliner with a basepath where it will look for the svg files.

var sass = require ( 'node-sass' ); var inliner = require ( 'sass-inline-svg' ) sass.render({ data : '.logo-icon{ background: svg("logo.svg")}' , functions : { svg : inliner( './' , [options]) } });

node-sass CLI usage

node-sass --functions=node_modules/sass-inline-svg/ default [other node-sass arguments ]

This is equivalent to specifying the following:

functions : { 'svg' : inliner( './' , {}), 'inline-svg' : inliner( './' , {}) }

var inliner = require ( 'sass-inline-svg' ) grunt.initConfig({ sass :{ options : { functions : { svg : inliner( './' , [options]) } }, ... } })

options

optimize (default false)

{optimize: true} uses svgo internally to optmize the svg.

encodingFormat (default: base64)

base64 will encode the SVG with base64, while uri will do a minimal URI-encoding of the svg – uri is always smaller, and has good browser support as well.

svg transformation

The inliner accepts a second argument, a sass-map, that describes a css like transformation. The first keys of this map are css-selectors. Their values are also sass-maps that holds a key-value store of the svg-attribute transformation you want to apply to the corresponding selector.

.logo-icon { background : svg ( "logo.svg" , (path: (fill: green), rect: (stroke: white))); }

In this example path and rect are selectors and fill: green and stroke: white are the associated applied attributes.

License

MIT