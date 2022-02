Sass Import Once

When included in a Sass module, sass-import-once will prevent the styles being duplicated if @import is called somewhere else. This is cool because it allows every Sass file to declare its own dependencies. This promotes encapulation and allows modules to standalone if need be.

Installation

$ component install wilsonpage/sass- import -once

$ bower install sass- import -once

OR

Just copy the .scss file somewhere into your project.

Usage

(see examples)

License

MIT