Manage Flexbox in Sass easily.
npm install sass-flexbox --save
# or
bower install zessx-sass-flexbox
@import 'whatever/path/to/modules/sass-flexbox'
SassFlexbox comes with a bunch of placeholders and mixins to help you use Flexbox without worrying about vendor prefixes. Whenever possible, extend placeholders are provided to allow you to not create so much duplicated code. Since they don't always work though (sass doesn't allow
@extend in
@media queries), there are also mixins available for all the shorthands.
Since some flexbox values are set with numbers or other measurements, there aren't useful predefined values for them, so there aren't any extend placeholders defined.
@mixin display-flex
@mixin display-inline-flex
%display-flex
%display-inline-flex
@mixin flex-direction($direction: row)
@mixin flex-direction-row
@mixin flex-direction-row-reverse
@mixin flex-direction-column
@mixin flex-direction-column-reverse
@mixin flex-direction-inherit
%flex-direction-row
%flex-direction-row-reverse
%flex-direction-column
%flex-direction-column-reverse
%flex-direction-inherit
@mixin flex-wrap($wrap: nowrap)
@mixin flex-wrap-nowrap
@mixin flex-wrap-wrap
@mixin flex-wrap-wrap-reverse
@mixin flex-wrap-inherit
%flex-wrap-nowrap
%flex-wrap-wrap
%flex-wrap-wrap-reverse
%flex-wrap-inherit
@mixin order($order: 0)
@mixin flex-flow($direction: row, $wrap: nowrap)
@mixin flex-grow($grow: 0)
@mixin flex-shrink($shrink: 1)
@mixin flex-basis($basis: auto)
@mixin flex($grow: 0, $shrink: 1, $basis: auto)
@mixin justify-content($justify: flex-start)
@mixin justify-content-flex-start
@mixin justify-content-flex-end
@mixin justify-content-center
@mixin justify-content-space-between
@mixin justify-content-space-around
@mixin justify-content-inherit
%justify-content-flex-start
%justify-content-flex-end
%justify-content-center
%justify-content-space-between
%justify-content-space-around
%justify-content-space-evenly
%justify-content-inherit
@mixin align-items($align: stretch)
@mixin align-items-flex-start
@mixin align-items-flex-end
@mixin align-items-center
@mixin align-items-baseline
@mixin align-items-stretch
@mixin align-items-inherit
%align-items-flex-start
%align-items-flex-end
%align-items-center
%align-items-baseline
%align-items-stretch
%align-items-inherit
@mixin align-self($align: auto)
@mixin align-self-auto
@mixin align-self-flex-start
@mixin align-self-flex-end
@mixin align-self-center
@mixin align-self-baseline
@mixin align-self-stretch
@mixin align-self-inherit
%align-self-auto
%align-self-flex-start
%align-self-flex-end
%align-self-center
%align-self-baseline
%align-self-stretch
%align-self-inherit
@mixin align-content($align: stretch)
@mixin align-content-flex-start
@mixin align-content-flex-end
@mixin align-content-center
@mixin align-content-space-between
@mixin align-content-space-around
@mixin align-content-stretch
@mixin align-content-inherit
%align-content-flex-start
%align-content-flex-end
%align-content-center
%align-content-space-between
%align-content-space-around
%align-content-space-evenly
%align-content-stretch
%align-content-inherit
This package includes options to compile local sass files to spot check them, or to run tests with sassaby.
First run
npm install to download dev dependencies.
To quickly spot-check anything you add or change, run
npm run output-dev. It will compile the
./dev/_dev.sass file to
./dev/output.css.
To run tests, run
npm test. Tests are written in
./test/index.js.