⚠⚠⚠ NO LONGER MAINTAINED: With every major browser supporting Flexbox now, and tools like autoprefixer covering this and so much more, I am no longer maintaining this repo (as may already be apparent). Feel free to fork and continue using it if you must, but you should really use Autoprefixer now! ⚠⚠⚠
This is a set of mixins for those who want to mess around with flexbox using the native support of current browsers. For full support table check: http://caniuse.com/flexbox
Basically this will use:
bower install sass-flex-mixin
This was inspired by:
With help from:
A version compatible with Compass is provided by @trinonsense, on the compass branch.
Licensed under MIT.