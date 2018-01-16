openbase logo
sfm

sass-flex-mixin

by Brian Franco
1.0.3 (see all)

Flexbox mixins

Readme

⚠⚠⚠ NO LONGER MAINTAINED: With every major browser supporting Flexbox now, and tools like autoprefixer covering this and so much more, I am no longer maintaining this repo (as may already be apparent). Feel free to fork and continue using it if you must, but you should really use Autoprefixer now! ⚠⚠⚠

Sass flexbox mixin

This is a set of mixins for those who want to mess around with flexbox using the native support of current browsers. For full support table check: http://caniuse.com/flexbox

Basically this will use:

  • Fallback, old syntax (IE10, mobile webkit browsers - no wrapping)
  • Final standards syntax (FF, Safari, Chrome, IE11, Opera)

Installation

Bower

bower install sass-flex-mixin

This was inspired by:

With help from:

A version compatible with Compass is provided by @trinonsense, on the compass branch.

Licensed under MIT.

