sass-export

by plentycode
2.1.0 (see all)

Exports your scss files to Json. Easily convert your SCSS files into Json.

Documentation
6.1K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Sass-Export

Sass-export takes SCSS files and export them to a JSON file you can use as data. This is perfect for generating your site documentation.

Try it online: Playground (demo)

CLI

Install it from NPM

 npm install -g sass-export

Ready to export:

 sass-export scss/config/*.scss -o exported-sass-array.json -a

Here's a sample output

input: _variables.css

  $gray-medium: #757575;
  $base-value: 25px;
  $gray-dark: darken($gray-medium, 5%);
  $logo: url(logo.svg);
  $logo-quotes: url('logo.svg');
  $calculation: $base-value - 12px;
  $multiple-calculations: $base-value - floor(12.5px);

output: exported-sass-array.json

[
  { "name": "$gray-medium", "value": "#757575", "compiledValue": "#757575" },
  { "name": "$base-value", "value": "25px", "compiledValue": "25px" },
  { "name": "$gray-dark", "value": "darken($gray-medium, 5%)", "compiledValue" :"#686868" },
  { "name": "$logo", "value": "url(logo.svg)", "compiledValue": "url(logo.svg)" },
  { "name": "$logo-quotes", "value": "url('logo.svg')", "compiledValue": "url(\"logo.svg\")" },
  { "name": "$calculation", "value": "$base-value - 12px", "compiledValue": "13px" },
  { "name": "$multiple-calculations", "value": "$base-value - floor(12.5px)", "compiledValue": "13px" }
]

Section Groups Annotations

You can easily organize your variables into a Javascript object using sass-export annotations:

input: _annotations.scss

$black: #000;
$slate: #8ca5af;

/**
 * @sass-export-section="brand-colors"
 */
$brand-gray-light: #eceff1;
$brand-gray-medium: #d6d6d6;
$brand-gray: #b0bec5;
//@end-sass-export-section [optional]

/**
 * @sass-export-section="fonts"
 */
$font-size: 16px;
$font-color: $brand-gray-medium;
//@end-sass-export-section

$global-group: #FF0000;

Then we run sass-export:

 sass-export scss/_annotations.scss -o exported-grouped.json

output exported-grouped.json

{
    "variables": [
        { "name": "$black", "value": "#000", "compiledValue": "#000" },
        { "name": "$slate", "value": "#8ca5af", "compiledValue": "#8ca5af" },
        { "name": "$global-group", "value": "#ff0000", "compiledValue": "#ff0000" }
    ],
    "brand-colors": [
        { "name": "$brand-gray-light", "value": "#eceff1", "compiledValue":"#eceff1" },
        { "name": "$brand-gray-medium", "value": "#d6d6d6" ,"compiledValue":"#d6d6d6" },
        { "name": "$brand-gray", "value": "#b0bec5", "compiledValue": "#b0bec5" }
    ],
    "fonts": [
        { "name": "$font-size", "value": "16px", "compiledValue": "16px" },
        { "name": "$font-color", "value": "$brand-gray-medium", "compiledValue":"#d6d6d6" }
    ]
}

Include Paths for @import

In order to support @import we need to include --dependencies parameter with a comma separated list of the folder path to include:

sass-export scss/_fonts.scss -o=exported-dependencies.json  -d "src/sass/config/, src/sass/libs/"

in order to use:

@import "breakpoints";
@import "variables";

$imported-value: $bp-desktop;
$font-size: $global-font-size;

Map support

In case you wanted your sass Maps variable to be an array we included te mapValue property for variables identified as maps.

input: _breakpoints.scss

$breakpoints: (
  small: 767px,
  medium: 992px,
  large: 1200px
);

output: exported-maps.json

{
  "variables": [
    {
      "name": "$breakpoints",
      "value": "(small: 767px,  medium: 992px,  large: 1200px)",
      "mapValue": [
        { "name": "small", "value": "767px", "compiledValue": "767px" },
        { "name": "medium","value": "992px", "compiledValue": "992px" },
        { "name": "large", "value": "1200px", "compiledValue": "1200px" }
      ],
      "compiledValue": "(small:767px,medium:992px,large:1200px)"
    }
}

Mixin/Function support

For mixins and functions we've added a reserved 'mixins' group for it.

input: _mixins.scss

@mixin box($p1, $p2) {
  @content;
}

@function my-function($val) {
}

@mixin z($val: 10px, $p2: '#COFF33') {
  @content;
}

@mixin no-params() {
}

output: exported-mixins.json

{
  "mixins": [
    {
      "name": "box",
      "parameters": [ "$p1", "$p2" ]
    },
    {
      "name": "my-fucntion",
      "parameters": [ "$val" ]
    },
    {
      "name": "z",
      "parameters": [ "$val: 10px", "$p2: '#COFF33'" ]
    },
    {
      "name": "no-params",
      "parameters": []
    }
  ]
}

Import it in your Node App?

import syntax:

 import { exporter } from 'sass-export';

Require syntax:

const exporter = require('sass-export').exporter;

const exporterBuffer = require('sass-export').buffer;

Example

Written using ES5 syntax.


const exporter = require('sass-export').exporter;

//basic options
const options = {
  inputFiles: ['_variables.scss', '_fonts.scss'],
  includePaths: ['libs/'] // don't forget this is the folder path not the files
};

// you can get an object {variables:[], colors: []}
const asObject = exporter(options).getStructured();

console.log(asObject.variables);
console.log(asObject.colors);

// or get an array [{}, {}]
const asArray = exporter(options).getArray();

console.log(asArray)

Usage

Usage: sass-export [inputFiles][options]

OptionsTypeDescription
-o, --outputStringFile path where to save the JSON exported.
-a, --arrayBooleanIf it is present, it will output an array file instead of a object structured.
-d, --dependenciesString[]List of dependencies separated by comma, where Sass will try to find the @imports that your inputFiles need to work. Example: "libs/, config/, variables/".
-h, --helpBooleanShows up this help screen.

Other utilities based on this tool

Contributing

Please feel free to submit pull requests or open issues to improve this tool. Also keep checking issues section and grab some items to help!

Check our Contributing page for more information.

License

MIT

Supporting

This is an open source project and completely free to use.

However, the amount of effort needed to maintain and develop new features and products within the Plentycode ecosystem is not sustainable without proper financial backing. If you have the capability, please consider donating using the link below:

Donate via Patreon

