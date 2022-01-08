openbase logo
by Pierre Burel
2.0.0

Sass function and mixin to convert px in em.

Readme

sass-em Node.js CI

Sass function and mixin to convert px in em.

Breaking change in 2.0: now using Sass Modules, using @use and em is renamed to em.convert. You could still use @import with no changes (see usage below), but if you need LibSass/node-sass and Ruby Sass support (both deprecated), you should stay on 1.0 (which works fine) or use the PostCSS version.

Compatibility: Dart Sass only (use v1.x for LibSass/node-sass and Ruby Sass).

PostCSS version: https://github.com/pierreburel/postcss-em

See also: https://github.com/pierreburel/sass-rem

Installation

Install with Yarn or npm:

  • yarn add sass-em
  • npm install sass-em

Usage

The em.convert function takes at least 2 parameters: the value(s) (px, mixed) and the context (px). There can be multiple values (eg. multiple box shadow), but the last parameter must be the context.

The em.convert mixin takes only 2 parameters: the properties (map of property: value) and the context (px). It can be used to convert the values of multiple properties with the same context.

Import in your project depending of your setup:

@use "em";
// or @use "~sass-em" as em;
// or @use "../node_modules/sass-em" as em;

$base-font-size: 16px;
$h1-font-size: 24px;

.demo {
  font-size: em.convert($h1-font-size, $base-font-size); // Simple
  border-bottom: em.convert(1px solid black, $h1-font-size); // Shorthand
  box-shadow: em.convert(0 0 2px #ccc, inset 0 0 5px #eee, $h1-font-size); // Multiple values
  // Multiple properties
  @include em.convert((
    margin: 20px 5%,
    padding: 10px
  ), $h1-font-size);
}

Will output :

.demo {
  font-size: 1.5em;
  border-bottom: 0.0416666667em solid black;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0.0833333333em #ccc, inset 0 0 0.2083333333em #eee;
  margin: 0.8333333333em 5%;
  padding: 0.4166666667em;
}

But it was shorter before!

It was.

But You can change the namespace to something shorter and use em function and mixin instead of convert:

@use "em" as to; // Because why not?

.demo {
  font-size: to.em(24px, 16px);
}

Or you can even load the library globally (but beware of conflicts, avoided by the idea of modules):

@use "em" as *;

.demo {
  font-size: em(24px, 16px);
}

And if you just don't want to use Sass Modules, you can still use @import with em function and mixin as before:

@import "sass-em";

.demo {
  font-size: rem(24px);
}

