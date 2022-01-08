Sass function and mixin to convert px in em.

Breaking change in 2.0: now using Sass Modules, using @use and em is renamed to em.convert . You could still use @import with no changes (see usage below), but if you need LibSass/node-sass and Ruby Sass support (both deprecated), you should stay on 1.0 (which works fine) or use the PostCSS version.

Compatibility: Dart Sass only (use v1.x for LibSass/node-sass and Ruby Sass).

PostCSS version: https://github.com/pierreburel/postcss-em

See also: https://github.com/pierreburel/sass-rem

Installation

Install with Yarn or npm:

yarn add sass-em

npm install sass-em

Usage

The em.convert function takes at least 2 parameters: the value(s) (px, mixed) and the context (px). There can be multiple values (eg. multiple box shadow), but the last parameter must be the context.

The em.convert mixin takes only 2 parameters: the properties (map of property: value ) and the context (px). It can be used to convert the values of multiple properties with the same context.

Import in your project depending of your setup:

@use "em" ; $base-font-size : 16px ; $h1-font-size : 24px ; .demo { font-size : em.convert( $h1-font-size , $base-font-size ); border-bottom : em.convert( 1px solid black, $h1-font-size ); box-shadow : em.convert( 0 0 2px #ccc , inset 0 0 5px #eee , $h1-font-size ); @ include em.convert(( margin: 20px 5%, padding: 10px ), $h1-font-size ); }

Will output :

.demo { font-size : 1.5em ; border-bottom : 0.0416666667em solid black; box-shadow : 0 0 0.0833333333em #ccc , inset 0 0 0.2083333333em #eee ; margin : 0.8333333333em 5% ; padding : 0.4166666667em ; }

But it was shorter before!

It was.

But You can change the namespace to something shorter and use em function and mixin instead of convert :

@use "em" as to; .demo { font-size : to.em( 24px , 16px ); }

Or you can even load the library globally (but beware of conflicts, avoided by the idea of modules):

@use "em" as *; .demo { font-size : em( 24px , 16px ); }

And if you just don't want to use Sass Modules, you can still use @import with em function and mixin as before: