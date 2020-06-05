openbase logo
sass-convert

by SassDoc
0.5.2

[umaintained] Node.js bindings to sass-convert.

npm
GitHub
CDN

15.4K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

[unmaintained] sass-convert

npm version Build Status Coverage Status Dependencies Status License

Node.js bindings to sass-convert.

sass-convert is a library that provides binding for Node.js to sass-convert, the converter shipped with Sass. Integrates the converter in a stream pipeline.

Options

from*

type: String
The format to convert from. Can be css, scss, sass.

to*

type: String
The format to convert to. Can be scss or sass.

force

type: Boolean
default: false
Continue the stream chain even if the converter is unable to work properly (e.g.: no sass-convert binary found). Unconverted chunks/files won't be pushed to the next pipe anyway.

rename

type: Boolean
default: false
Whether to change converted files extensions to to option (target format). If you want more control over renaming, you should pipe gulp-rename after the converter.

dasherize

type: Boolean
Convert underscores to dashes.

indent

type: Number|String
How many spaces to use for each level of indentation. Defaults to 2. 't' means use hard tabs.

old

type: Boolean
Output the old-style :prop val property syntax. Only meaningful when generating Sass.

default-encoding

type: String
Specify the default encoding for input files.

unix-newlines

type: Boolean
Use Unix-style newlines in written files. Always true on Unix.

Installation

npm i sass-convert --save

Requirements

You need to have Sass (Ruby Sass >=3.4.5) installed. Either globally or locally with Bundler.

Usage

var vfs = require('vinyl-fs');
var converter = require('sass-convert');

vfs.src('./input/**/*.+(sass|scss|css)')
  .pipe(converter({
    from: 'sass',
    to: 'scss',
  }))
  .pipe(vfs.dest('./output'));


// sassdoc >= 2.0
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sassdoc = require('sassdoc');
var converter = require('sass-convert');

gulp.task('sassdoc', function () {
  return gulp.src('./input/**/*.+(sass|scss)')
    .pipe(converter({
      from: 'sass',
      to: 'scss',
    }))
    .pipe(sassdoc());
});

var fs = require('fs');
var vfs = require('vinyl-fs');
var source = require('vinyl-source-stream');
var rename = require('gulp-rename');
var converter = require('sass-convert');

fs.createReadStream('./file.sass')
  .pipe(source('file.sass'))
  .pipe(converter({
    from: 'sass',
    to: 'scss',
  }))
  .pipe(rename('file.scss'))
  .pipe(vfs.dest('./'));

Credits

Licence

sass-convert is unlicensed.

