Node.js bindings to sass-convert.

sass-convert is a library that provides binding for Node.js to sass-convert, the converter shipped with Sass. Integrates the converter in a stream pipeline.

Options

type: String

The format to convert from. Can be css , scss , sass .

type: String

The format to convert to. Can be scss or sass .

force

type: Boolean

default: false

Continue the stream chain even if the converter is unable to work properly (e.g.: no sass-convert binary found). Unconverted chunks/files won't be pushed to the next pipe anyway.

rename

type: Boolean

default: false

Whether to change converted files extensions to to option (target format). If you want more control over renaming, you should pipe gulp-rename after the converter.

dasherize

type: Boolean

Convert underscores to dashes.

indent

type: Number|String

How many spaces to use for each level of indentation. Defaults to 2. 't' means use hard tabs.

old

type: Boolean

Output the old-style :prop val property syntax. Only meaningful when generating Sass.

type: String

Specify the default encoding for input files.

type: Boolean

Use Unix-style newlines in written files. Always true on Unix.

Installation

npm i sass-convert --save

Requirements

You need to have Sass (Ruby Sass >=3.4.5) installed. Either globally or locally with Bundler.

Usage

var vfs = require ( 'vinyl-fs' ); var converter = require ( 'sass-convert' ); vfs.src( './input/**/*.+(sass|scss|css)' ) .pipe(converter({ from : 'sass' , to : 'scss' , })) .pipe(vfs.dest( './output' ));

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var sassdoc = require ( 'sassdoc' ); var converter = require ( 'sass-convert' ); gulp.task( 'sassdoc' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './input/**/*.+(sass|scss)' ) .pipe(converter({ from : 'sass' , to : 'scss' , })) .pipe(sassdoc()); });

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var vfs = require ( 'vinyl-fs' ); var source = require ( 'vinyl-source-stream' ); var rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ); var converter = require ( 'sass-convert' ); fs.createReadStream( './file.sass' ) .pipe(source( 'file.sass' )) .pipe(converter({ from : 'sass' , to : 'scss' , })) .pipe(rename( 'file.scss' )) .pipe(vfs.dest( './' ));

Credits

Licence

sass-convert is unlicensed.