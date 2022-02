Sass Burger

A Sass mixin for creating hamburger icons.

Demo »

Install

Download the _burger.scss file manually, or use a package manager.

npm install --save sass-burger

gem install sass-burger

bower install --save sass-burger

Requires Sass 3.3.0 or higher.

Usage

Take a look at the example and the _burger.scss file, it should be pretty self-explanatory.

Less

Working with Less? Take a look at Less Burger, a port of Sass Burger to Less by Mark Rabey.

License

MIT http://joren.mit-license.org/