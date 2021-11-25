Adds Sass support to Brunch.

Usage

Install the plugin via npm with npm install -S sass-brunch .

Options

Set additional include paths:

includePaths: [ 'node_modules/foundation/scss' ]

Use custom functions (only synchronous functions are supported):

var types = require ( 'sass' ).types module .exports = { plugins : { sass : { functions : { 'example($foo, $bar)' : function ( foo, bar ) { return new types.String( "I'm an example" ) } } } } }

CSS Modules

Starting Brunch 2.6.0 , you can use CSS Modules with css-brunch. To enable it, change your config to:

module .exports = { plugins : { sass : { modules : true } } };

You can also pass options directly to postcss-modules:

generateScopedName: '[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]'

Then, author your styles like you normally would:

.title { font-size : 32px ; }

And reference CSS class names by requiring the specific style into your javascript:

var style = require ( './title.scss' ); < h1 className = {style.title} > Yo </ h1 >

Note: enabling cssModules does so for every stylesheet in your project, even the files you don't require will be transformed into CSS modules (aka will have obfuscated class names, like turn .title into ._title_fdphn_1 ).

You must use the ignore option to specifically opt out of files or directories where you don't want to use cssModules.

The ignore option takes an array of matches. Anymatch is used to handle the matching. See the anymatch documentation for more information.

module .exports = { plugins : { sass : { modules : { ignore : [ /file\.css/ , /some\/path\/to\/ignore/] } } } };

License

The MIT License (MIT)