openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

sass-brunch

by brunch
3.0.1 (see all)

Adds Sass / Scss support to brunch

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sass-brunch Build Status

Adds Sass support to Brunch.

Usage

Install the plugin via npm with npm install -S sass-brunch.

Options

Set additional include paths:

includePaths: ['node_modules/foundation/scss']

Use custom functions (only synchronous functions are supported):

var types = require('sass').types
module.exports = {
  plugins: {
    sass: {
      functions: {
        'example($foo, $bar)': function(foo, bar) {
          return new types.String("I'm an example")
        }
      }
    }
  }
}

CSS Modules

Starting Brunch 2.6.0, you can use CSS Modules with css-brunch. To enable it, change your config to:

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: {
    sass: {
      modules: true
    }
  }
};

You can also pass options directly to postcss-modules:

generateScopedName: '[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]'

Then, author your styles like you normally would:

.title {
  font-size: 32px;
}

And reference CSS class names by requiring the specific style into your javascript:

var style = require('./title.scss');

<h1 className={style.title}>Yo</h1>

Note: enabling cssModules does so for every stylesheet in your project, even the files you don't require will be transformed into CSS modules (aka will have obfuscated class names, like turn .title into ._title_fdphn_1).

You must use the ignore option to specifically opt out of files or directories where you don't want to use cssModules.

The ignore option takes an array of matches. Anymatch is used to handle the matching. See the anymatch documentation for more information.

module.exports = {
  // ...
  plugins: {
    sass: {
      modules: {
        ignore: [/file\.css/, /some\/path\/to\/ignore/]
      }
    }
  }
};

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial