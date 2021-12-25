A lightweight responsive Sass/CSS framework based on flexible box.
$ git clone https://github.com/sass-basis/starter-kit.git
$ cd starter-kit
$ npm install
$ npm start
Installs Basis
$ npm install sass-basis
Imports Basis your Sass/SCSS.
/* If you want to use Basis classes */
@import node_modules/sass-basis/src/css/basis;
/* If you want to use Basis mixins only */
@import node_modules/sass-basis/src/css/basis-core;
Imports JavaScript
import 'node_modules/sass-basis/src/js/basis.js';
Download the basis from https://github.com/sass-basis/basis/releases
Imports Basis your Sass/SCSS.
/* If you want to use Basis classes */
@import basis/src/css/basis;
/* If you want to use Basis mixins only */
@import basis/src/css/basis-core;
or Just this link.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="basis/dist/css/basis.min.css">
Loads JavaScripts
<script src="node_modules/sass-basis/dist/js/basis.min.js"></script>
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sass-basis@latest/dist/
<a class="c-btn c-btn--block">Btn</a>
.c-btn {
@include _c-btn();
&--block {
display: block;
}
}
<a class="c-btn c-btn--block">Btn</a>
Modern Browser only
Please make an issue if there is a problem and needs. Please don't make the new issue if the issue of the same content already exists. If you can coding, please give me a pull request. But, please do not send in the master branch. Pull request sent to the master branch doesn't merge.
MIT License