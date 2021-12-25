Basis

A lightweight responsive Sass/CSS framework based on flexible box.

Why it's awesome?

Basis isn't about a UI framework. Basis provides only basic frame of components. So you build a responsive web page quickly and easy to overwrite with your Sass or CSS.

CSS architecture of Basis is FLOCSS. So it is possible a modular approach.

Basis has incorporated the concept of vertical rhythm. So you can be a good-balanced design.

Basis has many mixins. Usufule mixins and abstract mixin of compornents.

Demo ( HTML5 Templates )

Get started

Using Basis Project (Starter Kit)

git clone https://github.com/sass-basis/starter-kit.git cd starter-kit npm install npm start

Using NPM

Installs Basis

npm install sass-basis

Imports Basis your Sass/SCSS.

@ import node_modules/sass-basis/src/css/basis; @ import node_modules/sass-basis/src/css/basis-core;

Imports JavaScript

import 'node_modules/sass-basis/src/js/basis.js' ;

Download from GitHub

Download the basis from https://github.com/sass-basis/basis/releases

Imports Basis your Sass/SCSS.

@ import basis/src/css/basis; @ import basis/src/css/basis-core;

or Just this link.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "basis/dist/css/basis.min.css" >

Loads JavaScripts

< script src = "node_modules/sass-basis/dist/js/basis.min.js" > </ script >

Using CDN (jsDelivr)

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/sass-basis@latest/dist/

Sample for using classes

< a class = "c-btn c-btn--block" > Btn </ a >

Sample for using abstracts

.c-btn { @ include _c-btn(); &--block { display : block; } }

< a class = "c-btn c-btn--block" > Btn </ a >

Browser support

Modern Browser only

How to contribute

Please make an issue if there is a problem and needs. Please don't make the new issue if the issue of the same content already exists. If you can coding, please give me a pull request. But, please do not send in the master branch. Pull request sent to the master branch doesn't merge.

License

MIT License