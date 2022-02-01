A Dart implementation of Sass. Sass makes CSS fun again.
There are a few different ways to install and run Dart Sass, depending on your environment and your needs.
If you use the Chocolatey package manager or the Scoop package manager for Windows, you can install Dart Sass by running
choco install sass
or
scoop install sass
That'll give you a
sass executable on your command line that will run Dart
Sass. See the CLI docs for details.
If you use the Homebrew package manager for macOS, you can install Dart Sass by running
brew install sass/sass/sass
That'll give you a
sass executable on your command line that will run Dart
Sass.
You can download the standalone Dart Sass archive for your operating
system—containing the Dart VM and the snapshot of the executable—from the
GitHub release page. Extract it, add the directory to your path, restart
your terminal, and the
sass executable is ready to run!
Dart Sass is available, compiled to JavaScript, as an npm package. You
can install it globally using
npm install -g sass which will provide access to
the
sass executable. You can also add it to your project using
npm install --save-dev sass. This provides the executable as well as a
library:
const sass = require('sass');
const result = sass.compile(scssFilename);
// OR
// Note that `compileAsync()` is substantially slower than `compile()`.
const result = await sass.compileAsync(scssFilename);
See the Sass website for full API documentation.
Dart Sass also supports an older JavaScript API that's fully compatible with
Node Sass (with a few exceptions listed below), with support for both the
render() and
renderSync() functions. This API is considered deprecated
and will be removed in Dart Sass 2.0.0, so it should be avoided in new projects.
Sass's support for the legacy JavaScript API has the following limitations:
Only the
"expanded" and
"compressed" values of
outputStyle are
supported.
Dart Sass doesn't support the
precision option. Dart Sass defaults to a
sufficiently high precision for all existing browsers, and making this
customizable would make the code substantially less efficient.
Dart Sass doesn't support the
sourceComments option. Source maps are the
recommended way of locating the origin of generated selectors.
If you're a Dart user, you can install Dart Sass globally using
pub global activate sass, which will provide a
sass executable. You can also add it to
your pubspec and use it as a library. We strongly recommend importing it with
the prefix
sass:
import 'package:sass/sass.dart' as sass;
void main(List<String> args) {
print(sass.compile(args.first));
}
See the Dart API docs for details.
sass_api Package
Dart users also have access to more in-depth APIs via the
sass_api package.
This provides access to the Sass AST and APIs for resolving Sass loads without
running a full compilation. It's separated out into its own package so that it
can increase its version number independently of the main
sass package.
Assuming you've already checked out this repository:
Install Dart. If you download an archive
manually rather than using an installer, make sure the SDK's
bin directory
is on your
PATH.
In this repository, run
pub get. This will install Dart Sass's
dependencies.
Run
dart bin/sass.dart path/to/file.scss.
That's it!
Dart Sass has replaced Ruby Sass as the canonical implementation of the Sass language. We chose Dart because it presented a number of advantages:
It's fast. The Dart VM is highly optimized, and getting faster all the time
(for the latest performance numbers, see
perf.md). It's much faster
than Ruby, and close to par with C++.
It's portable. The Dart VM has no external dependencies and can compile applications into standalone snapshot files, so we can distribute Dart Sass as only three files (the VM, the snapshot, and a wrapper script). Dart can also be compiled to JavaScript, which makes it easy to distribute Sass through npm, which the majority of our users use already.
It's easy to write. Dart is a higher-level language than C++, which means it doesn't require lots of hassle with memory management and build systems. It's also statically typed, which makes it easier to confidently make large refactors than with Ruby.
It's friendlier to contributors. Dart is substantially easier to learn than Ruby, and many Sass users in Google in particular are already familiar with it. More contributors translates to faster, more consistent development.
For the most part, Dart Sass follows semantic versioning. We consider all of the following to be part of the versioned API:
Because Dart Sass has a single version that's shared across the Dart, JavaScript, and standalone distributions, this may mean that we increment the major version number when there are in fact no breaking changes for one or more distributions. However, we will attempt to limit the number of breaking changes we make and group them in as few releases as possible to minimize churn. We strongly encourage users to use the changelog for a full understanding of all the changes in each release.
There is one exception where breaking changes may be made outside of a major version revision. It is occasionally the case that CSS adds a feature that's incompatible with existing Sass syntax in some way. Because Sass is committed to full CSS compatibility, we occasionally need to break compatibility with old Sass code in order to remain compatible with CSS.
In these cases, we will first release a version of Sass that emits deprecation warnings for any stylesheets whose behavior will change. Then, at least three months after the release of a version with these deprecation warnings, we will release a minor version with the breaking change to the Sass language semantics.
In general, we consider any change to Dart Sass's CSS output that would cause that CSS to stop working in a real browser to be a breaking change. However, there are some cases where such a change would have substantial benefits and would only negatively affect a small minority of rarely-used browsers. We don't want to have to block such a change on a major version release.
As such, if a change would break compatibility with less than 2% of the global market share of browser according to StatCounter GlobalStats, we may release a minor version of Dart Sass with that change.
We consider dropping support for a given version of Node.js to be a breaking change as long as that version is still supported by Node.js. This means that releases listed as Current, Active LTS, or Maintenance LTS according to the Node.js release page. Once a Node.js version is out of LTS, Dart Sass considers itself free to break support if necessary.
There are a few intentional behavioral differences between Dart Sass and Ruby Sass. These are generally places where Ruby Sass has an undesired behavior, and it's substantially easier to implement the correct behavior than it would be to implement compatible behavior. These should all have tracking bugs against Ruby Sass to update the reference behavior.
@extend only accepts simple selectors, as does the second argument of
selector-extend(). See issue 1599.
Subject selectors are not supported. See issue 1126.
Pseudo selector arguments are parsed as
<declaration-value>s rather than
having a more limited custom parsing. See issue 2120.
The numeric precision is set to 10. See issue 1122.
The indented syntax parser is more flexible: it doesn't require consistent indentation across the whole document. See issue 2176.
Colors do not support channel-by-channel arithmetic. See issue 2144.
Unitless numbers aren't
== to unit numbers with the same value. In
addition, map keys follow the same logic as
==-equality. See
issue 1496.
rgba() and
hsla() alpha values with percentage units are interpreted as
percentages. Other units are forbidden. See issue 1525.
Too many variable arguments passed to a function is an error. See issue 1408.
Allow
@extend to reach outside a media query if there's an identical
@extend defined outside that query. This isn't tracked explicitly, because
it'll be irrelevant when issue 1050 is fixed.
Some selector pseudos containing placeholder selectors will be compiled where they wouldn't be in Ruby Sass. This better matches the semantics of the selectors in question, and is more efficient. See issue 2228.
The old-style
:property value syntax is not supported in the indented
syntax. See issue 2245.
The reference combinator is not supported. See issue 303.
Universal selector unification is symmetrical. See issue 2247.
@extend doesn't produce an error if it matches but fails to unify. See
issue 2250.
Dart Sass currently only supports UTF-8 documents. We'd like to support more, but Dart currently doesn't support them. See dart-lang/sdk#11744, for example.
Disclaimer: this is not an official Google product.
Still a king. I cannot believe sass has made this far and no other solution that we have built now can touch the robustness of sass and maintainability of sass. It is just beyond comprehension. Great people have some up with some amazing solutions from CSS in JS to tailwind, but no one can compare to robustness of sass. CSS modules work great with react and our team is quite happy with that. We enjoy it and the process is quite simple too. There are some powerfull hidden features in sass that you can utilize and do some amazing css, specially the ampersand sign, it is amazing, noo need to select the parent again, just add & and you are good to go. Have been using and will keep on using for team projects, easy to manage. CSS in JS is very hard to manage.
At first, I was using pure CSS and js for all my projects, as my projects started to grow it became a living hell to figure out all the styling I had to use for all the components. That was when I stumbled upon SASS. It made it easy to write CSS styles with easy nesting and use of variables. The utilities like the live SASS compiler also make it really easy to develop.functions and conditions are also a really powerful feature.SASS ethics and their values as a company are also really appreciable.
I used to just skip out using Sass in my projects because I thought it was a bit hard to set up and that it doesn't offer as many benefits to make it worth the hassle until the dart version of it was released! It's pretty easy to set up now on any project you have and I've just realized the many features it offers which make your SCSS file much cleaner than using plain old CSS
Although there is a large hype on CSS-IN-JS tools out there, Sass is still my favourite. I love writing css a lot, with sass writing css became so easy with all those nesting, functions and variables. For a large project in react world, using sass modularisation helps in defining styles for a particular component which is great. The biggest advantage I can see is If we need to extract a specific part of a component to use it in a different area. With sass nesting we can easily copy the styles for that particular part of the component. With css we need to search for the classes and copy them one by one.
I have being using SASS for a long time now. This is the pre-processor I use for bundling CSS. The nested css functions is so good that I don’t write regular CSS anymore these days. I have used CSS-in-JS solutions in the past but it has proven to be much more difficult to maintain. I nowadays construct a sass file per react component which now seems to be the best pattern that is working out for me. I haven’t had a need to switch back to any other pre-processors as nesting, mixings, variables, etc… are all those things that are part of my development flow now.