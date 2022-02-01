openbase logo
sass

by sass
1.45.0 (see all)

The reference implementation of Sass, written in Dart.

Overview

Readme

A Dart implementation of Sass. Sass makes CSS fun again.

Sass logo npm statistics Pub version
GitHub actions build status 		@SassCSS on Twitter
stackoverflow
Gitter

Using Dart Sass

There are a few different ways to install and run Dart Sass, depending on your environment and your needs.

From Chocolatey or Scoop (Windows)

If you use the Chocolatey package manager or the Scoop package manager for Windows, you can install Dart Sass by running

choco install sass

or

scoop install sass

That'll give you a sass executable on your command line that will run Dart Sass. See the CLI docs for details.

From Homebrew (macOS)

If you use the Homebrew package manager for macOS, you can install Dart Sass by running

brew install sass/sass/sass

That'll give you a sass executable on your command line that will run Dart Sass.

Standalone

You can download the standalone Dart Sass archive for your operating system—containing the Dart VM and the snapshot of the executable—from the GitHub release page. Extract it, add the directory to your path, restart your terminal, and the sass executable is ready to run!

From npm

Dart Sass is available, compiled to JavaScript, as an npm package. You can install it globally using npm install -g sass which will provide access to the sass executable. You can also add it to your project using npm install --save-dev sass. This provides the executable as well as a library:

const sass = require('sass');

const result = sass.compile(scssFilename);

// OR

// Note that `compileAsync()` is substantially slower than `compile()`.
const result = await sass.compileAsync(scssFilename);

See the Sass website for full API documentation.

Legacy JavaScript API

Dart Sass also supports an older JavaScript API that's fully compatible with Node Sass (with a few exceptions listed below), with support for both the render() and renderSync() functions. This API is considered deprecated and will be removed in Dart Sass 2.0.0, so it should be avoided in new projects.

Sass's support for the legacy JavaScript API has the following limitations:

  • Only the "expanded" and "compressed" values of outputStyle are supported.

  • Dart Sass doesn't support the precision option. Dart Sass defaults to a sufficiently high precision for all existing browsers, and making this customizable would make the code substantially less efficient.

  • Dart Sass doesn't support the sourceComments option. Source maps are the recommended way of locating the origin of generated selectors.

From Pub

If you're a Dart user, you can install Dart Sass globally using pub global activate sass, which will provide a sass executable. You can also add it to your pubspec and use it as a library. We strongly recommend importing it with the prefix sass:

import 'package:sass/sass.dart' as sass;

void main(List<String> args) {
  print(sass.compile(args.first));
}

See the Dart API docs for details.

sass_api Package

Dart users also have access to more in-depth APIs via the sass_api package. This provides access to the Sass AST and APIs for resolving Sass loads without running a full compilation. It's separated out into its own package so that it can increase its version number independently of the main sass package.

From Source

Assuming you've already checked out this repository:

  1. Install Dart. If you download an archive manually rather than using an installer, make sure the SDK's bin directory is on your PATH.

  2. In this repository, run pub get. This will install Dart Sass's dependencies.

  3. Run dart bin/sass.dart path/to/file.scss.

That's it!

Why Dart?

Dart Sass has replaced Ruby Sass as the canonical implementation of the Sass language. We chose Dart because it presented a number of advantages:

  • It's fast. The Dart VM is highly optimized, and getting faster all the time (for the latest performance numbers, see perf.md). It's much faster than Ruby, and close to par with C++.

  • It's portable. The Dart VM has no external dependencies and can compile applications into standalone snapshot files, so we can distribute Dart Sass as only three files (the VM, the snapshot, and a wrapper script). Dart can also be compiled to JavaScript, which makes it easy to distribute Sass through npm, which the majority of our users use already.

  • It's easy to write. Dart is a higher-level language than C++, which means it doesn't require lots of hassle with memory management and build systems. It's also statically typed, which makes it easier to confidently make large refactors than with Ruby.

  • It's friendlier to contributors. Dart is substantially easier to learn than Ruby, and many Sass users in Google in particular are already familiar with it. More contributors translates to faster, more consistent development.

Compatibility Policy

For the most part, Dart Sass follows semantic versioning. We consider all of the following to be part of the versioned API:

  • The Sass language semantics implemented by Dart Sass.
  • The Dart API.
  • The JavaScript API.
  • The command-line interface.

Because Dart Sass has a single version that's shared across the Dart, JavaScript, and standalone distributions, this may mean that we increment the major version number when there are in fact no breaking changes for one or more distributions. However, we will attempt to limit the number of breaking changes we make and group them in as few releases as possible to minimize churn. We strongly encourage users to use the changelog for a full understanding of all the changes in each release.

There is one exception where breaking changes may be made outside of a major version revision. It is occasionally the case that CSS adds a feature that's incompatible with existing Sass syntax in some way. Because Sass is committed to full CSS compatibility, we occasionally need to break compatibility with old Sass code in order to remain compatible with CSS.

In these cases, we will first release a version of Sass that emits deprecation warnings for any stylesheets whose behavior will change. Then, at least three months after the release of a version with these deprecation warnings, we will release a minor version with the breaking change to the Sass language semantics.

Browser Compatibility

In general, we consider any change to Dart Sass's CSS output that would cause that CSS to stop working in a real browser to be a breaking change. However, there are some cases where such a change would have substantial benefits and would only negatively affect a small minority of rarely-used browsers. We don't want to have to block such a change on a major version release.

As such, if a change would break compatibility with less than 2% of the global market share of browser according to StatCounter GlobalStats, we may release a minor version of Dart Sass with that change.

Node.js Compatibility

We consider dropping support for a given version of Node.js to be a breaking change as long as that version is still supported by Node.js. This means that releases listed as Current, Active LTS, or Maintenance LTS according to the Node.js release page. Once a Node.js version is out of LTS, Dart Sass considers itself free to break support if necessary.

Behavioral Differences from Ruby Sass

There are a few intentional behavioral differences between Dart Sass and Ruby Sass. These are generally places where Ruby Sass has an undesired behavior, and it's substantially easier to implement the correct behavior than it would be to implement compatible behavior. These should all have tracking bugs against Ruby Sass to update the reference behavior.

  1. @extend only accepts simple selectors, as does the second argument of selector-extend(). See issue 1599.

  2. Subject selectors are not supported. See issue 1126.

  3. Pseudo selector arguments are parsed as <declaration-value>s rather than having a more limited custom parsing. See issue 2120.

  4. The numeric precision is set to 10. See issue 1122.

  5. The indented syntax parser is more flexible: it doesn't require consistent indentation across the whole document. See issue 2176.

  6. Colors do not support channel-by-channel arithmetic. See issue 2144.

  7. Unitless numbers aren't == to unit numbers with the same value. In addition, map keys follow the same logic as ==-equality. See issue 1496.

  8. rgba() and hsla() alpha values with percentage units are interpreted as percentages. Other units are forbidden. See issue 1525.

  9. Too many variable arguments passed to a function is an error. See issue 1408.

  10. Allow @extend to reach outside a media query if there's an identical @extend defined outside that query. This isn't tracked explicitly, because it'll be irrelevant when issue 1050 is fixed.

  11. Some selector pseudos containing placeholder selectors will be compiled where they wouldn't be in Ruby Sass. This better matches the semantics of the selectors in question, and is more efficient. See issue 2228.

  12. The old-style :property value syntax is not supported in the indented syntax. See issue 2245.

  13. The reference combinator is not supported. See issue 303.

  14. Universal selector unification is symmetrical. See issue 2247.

  15. @extend doesn't produce an error if it matches but fails to unify. See issue 2250.

  16. Dart Sass currently only supports UTF-8 documents. We'd like to support more, but Dart currently doesn't support them. See dart-lang/sdk#11744, for example.

Disclaimer: this is not an official Google product.

SR Aman
6 months ago
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Still a king. I cannot believe sass has made this far and no other solution that we have built now can touch the robustness of sass and maintainability of sass. It is just beyond comprehension. Great people have some up with some amazing solutions from CSS in JS to tailwind, but no one can compare to robustness of sass. CSS modules work great with react and our team is quite happy with that. We enjoy it and the process is quite simple too. There are some powerfull hidden features in sass that you can utilize and do some amazing css, specially the ampersand sign, it is amazing, noo need to select the parent again, just add & and you are good to go. Have been using and will keep on using for team projects, easy to manage. CSS in JS is very hard to manage.

2
johncoco12
Yogi-Kmr
sunith vs
5 months ago
Computer science student of Cochin university of science and technology.
5 months ago

At first, I was using pure CSS and js for all my projects, as my projects started to grow it became a living hell to figure out all the styling I had to use for all the components. That was when I stumbled upon SASS. It made it easy to write CSS styles with easy nesting and use of variables. The utilities like the live SASS compiler also make it really easy to develop.functions and conditions are also a really powerful feature.SASS ethics and their values as a company are also really appreciable.

2
SomeRandom-Dev
johncoco12
SwordX-Khalid
3 months ago
3 months ago

I used to just skip out using Sass in my projects because I thought it was a bit hard to set up and that it doesn't offer as many benefits to make it worth the hassle until the dart version of it was released! It's pretty easy to set up now on any project you have and I've just realized the many features it offers which make your SCSS file much cleaner than using plain old CSS

1
riginoommen
Ashik Meerankutty
10 months ago
10 months ago
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge

Although there is a large hype on CSS-IN-JS tools out there, Sass is still my favourite. I love writing css a lot, with sass writing css became so easy with all those nesting, functions and variables. For a large project in react world, using sass modularisation helps in defining styles for a particular component which is great. The biggest advantage I can see is If we need to extract a specific part of a component to use it in a different area. With sass nesting we can easily copy the styles for that particular part of the component. With css we need to search for the classes and copy them one by one.

0
Abhijith Vijayan
7 months ago
npx abhijithvijayan
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I have being using SASS for a long time now. This is the pre-processor I use for bundling CSS. The nested css functions is so good that I don’t write regular CSS anymore these days. I have used CSS-in-JS solutions in the past but it has proven to be much more difficult to maintain. I nowadays construct a sass file per react component which now seems to be the best pattern that is working out for me. I haven’t had a need to switch back to any other pre-processors as nesting, mixings, variables, etc… are all those things that are part of my development flow now.

0

