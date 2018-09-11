Sarcastic

Cast unknown values to typed values

Asserts that a value matches the defined type

Returns a typed value

Copies the value for type safety

Install

yarn add sarcastic

Usage

const is = require ( 'sarcastic' ); const PKG_SHAPE = is.shape({ name : is.string, version : is.string, private : is.default(is.boolean, false ), scripts : is.maybe(is.objectOf(is.string)), bin : is.maybe(is.either(is.string, is.arrayOf(is.string))), }); let pkg = is( require ( './package.json' ), PKG_SHAPE);

With strict typing:

import is, { type AssertionType } from 'sarcastic' ; const PKG_SHAPE = is.shape({ name : is.string, version : is.string, private : is.maybe(is.boolean), scripts : is.maybe(is.objectOf(is.string)), bin : is.maybe(is.either(is.string, is.arrayOf(is.string))), }); type PkgShape = AssertionType< typeof PKG_SHAPE>; function assertPkg ( pkg: mixed ): PkgShape { return is(pkg, PKG_SHAPE, 'pkg' ); } let pkg = assertPkg( require ( './package.json' ));

API

is( true , is.boolean);

You can optionally pass a name for the value so that errors are more descriptive:

is(deepObj, deepShape, 'example' );

Alternatively you can pass a formatter as the name which will receive the path to the error as strings for keys and numbers for indexes:

is(deepObj, deepShape, (...keyPath) => [ 'example' , ...keyPath].join( ' > ' ));

is( true , is.boolean); is( false , is.boolean); is( 42 , is.boolean);

is( 42 , is.number); is( NaN , is.number); is( true , is.number);

is( "" , is.string); is( "hi" , is.string); is( true , is.string);

is([], is.array); is([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], is.array); is({}, is.array);

is( () => {}, is.func); is({}, is.func); is( /regex/ , is.func);

is({}, is.object); is({ foo : true }, is.object); is([], is.object); is( null , is.object);

is([], is.arrayOf(is.number)); is([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], is.arrayOf(is.number)); is({}, is.arrayOf(is.number)); is([ "hi" ], is.arrayOf(is.number));

is( 1 , is.arrayish(is.number)); is([], is.arrayish(is.number)); is([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], is.arrayish(is.number)); is( "hi" , is.arrayish(is.number)); is({}, is.arrayish(is.number)); is([ "hi" ], is.arrayish(is.number));

is({}, is.objectOf(is.boolean)); is({ foo : true }, is.objectOf(is.boolean)); is([], is.objectOf(is.boolean)); is( null , is.objectOf(is.boolean)); is({ foo : 42 }, is.objectOf(is.boolean));

is.shape({ [key: string]: assertion })

let myShape = is.shape({ foo : is.boolean }); is({ foo : true }, myShape); is({ foo : true , bar : false }, myShape); is([], myShape); is( null , myShape); is({ foo : 42 }, myShape);

is( undefined , is.maybe(is.boolean)); is( null , is.maybe(is.boolean)); is( true , is.maybe(is.boolean)); is( 42 , is.maybe(is.boolean));

is( undefined , is.default(is.number, 42 )); is( null , is.default(is.number, 42 )); is( 3.14 , is.default(is.number, 42 )); is( "hi" , is.default(is.number, 42 ));

is( true , is.either(is.boolean, is.string)); is( "hi" , is.either(is.boolean, is.string)); is( 42 , is.either(is.boolean, is.string));