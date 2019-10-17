openbase logo
sar

sarala

by Milroy Fraser
0.3.10 (see all)

Javascript library to communicate with RESTful API built following JSON API specification. inspired by Laravel’s Eloquent

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Coverage Status

Sarala JS

Javascript library to communicate with RESTful API built following JSON API specification. inspired by Laravel’s Eloquent

Install

$ npm i sarala --save

$ yarn add sarala

Basic Usage

Model Implementation

app/models/BaseModel.js
import { Model } from 'sarala';
import axios from 'axios';

export default class BaseModel extends Model
{
    baseUrl () {
        return 'https://sarala-demo.app/api';
    }

    request (config) {
        return axios.request(config);
    }
}
app/models/Post.js
import Model from './BaseModel';
import Tag from './Tag';

export default class Post extends Model {
    resourceName () {
        return 'posts';
    }

    fields () {
        return ['title', 'subtitle', 'body', 'slug'];
    }

    relationships () {
        return {
            tags: new Tag()
        };
    }
}
app/models/Tag.js
import Model from './BaseModel';

export default class Tag extends Model {
    resourceName () {
        return 'tags';
    }

    fields () {
        return ['name'];
    }
}

Fetching data

import Post from './../models/Post';

const post = new Post();

// makes a GET request to https://sarala-demo.app/api/posts
const fetchAllPosts = async () => {
    let posts = await post.with(['tags']).all();
};

Insert

app/components/MyComponent.js
import Tag from './../models/Tag';

const tag = new Tag();
tag.name = 'json-api';

// makes a POST request to https://sarala-demo.app/api/tags
tag.save(); 
// or you can directly call tag.create();

Change log

Please see CHANGELOG for more information on what has changed recently.

API Documentation | Background Story

