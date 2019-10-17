Javascript library to communicate with RESTful API built following JSON API specification. inspired by Laravel’s Eloquent
$ npm i sarala --save
$ yarn add sarala
import { Model } from 'sarala';
import axios from 'axios';
export default class BaseModel extends Model
{
baseUrl () {
return 'https://sarala-demo.app/api';
}
request (config) {
return axios.request(config);
}
}
import Model from './BaseModel';
import Tag from './Tag';
export default class Post extends Model {
resourceName () {
return 'posts';
}
fields () {
return ['title', 'subtitle', 'body', 'slug'];
}
relationships () {
return {
tags: new Tag()
};
}
}
import Model from './BaseModel';
export default class Tag extends Model {
resourceName () {
return 'tags';
}
fields () {
return ['name'];
}
}
import Post from './../models/Post';
const post = new Post();
// makes a GET request to https://sarala-demo.app/api/posts
const fetchAllPosts = async () => {
let posts = await post.with(['tags']).all();
};
import Tag from './../models/Tag';
const tag = new Tag();
tag.name = 'json-api';
// makes a POST request to https://sarala-demo.app/api/tags
tag.save();
// or you can directly call tag.create();
Please see CHANGELOG for more information on what has changed recently.