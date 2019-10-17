Sarala JS

Javascript library to communicate with RESTful API built following JSON API specification. inspired by Laravel’s Eloquent

Install

$ npm i sarala --save

$ yarn add sarala

Basic Usage

Model Implementation

import { Model } from 'sarala' ; import axios from 'axios' ; export default class BaseModel extends Model { baseUrl () { return 'https://sarala-demo.app/api' ; } request (config) { return axios.request(config); } }

import Model from './BaseModel' ; import Tag from './Tag' ; export default class Post extends Model { resourceName () { return 'posts' ; } fields () { return [ 'title' , 'subtitle' , 'body' , 'slug' ]; } relationships () { return { tags : new Tag() }; } }

import Model from './BaseModel' ; export default class Tag extends Model { resourceName () { return 'tags' ; } fields () { return [ 'name' ]; } }

Fetching data

import Post from './../models/Post' ; const post = new Post(); const fetchAllPosts = async () => { let posts = await post.with([ 'tags' ]).all(); };

Insert

import Tag from './../models/Tag' ; const tag = new Tag(); tag.name = 'json-api' ; tag.save();

Change log

Please see CHANGELOG for more information on what has changed recently.