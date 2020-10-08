SAP Conversational AI - SDK Node.js

SAP Conversational AI official SDK in Node.js

🚨 Sunset of Open Source SDKs for SAP Conversational AI

SAP Conversational AI provides several SDKs, which are all open-source and hosted on GitHub.

Starting from January 2021, please note that we inform you that the SDKs will not be available anymore and the public repository of the project will be archived from GitHub.

✨ Why are we sunsetting our SDKs?

Firstly, we noticed over the past year that these SDKs were not used much by our users.

This is because our platform usage has become easier, including the APIs.

Secondly, our APIs have undergone major changes. We would need to adapt the SDKs in order to keep them working, which will lead to a significant cost from our side.

Hence, we decided to sunset this open source version starting from January 2021.

✨ What does it mean for me as a user?

Any changes in our API’s will not be reflected in our SDKs. Hence, the code might not work unless you adjust the same.

✨ What are the next steps?

If you are interested in taking the ownership of the project on GitHub, please get in touch with us and we can discuss the process. Otherwise, if there are no objections from anyone, we would archive the project following the open source sunset process.

Please use the platform SAP Answers if you have any other questions related to this topic.

Happy bot building!

The SAP Conversational AI team

Synospis

This module is a wrapper around the SAP Conversational AI API API, and allows you to:

Installation

Install the package using npm, as shown below:

npm install --save sapcai

You can now use the SDK in your code. All you need is your bot's token. In case you have enabled our versioning feature in the settings of your bot, you can refer to our versioning documentation to learn how to select the appropriate token for you versions and environments.

Note: The train API needs to be initialized with the bot version. If versioning is not enabled for the bot, the default v1 should be used. For more info see our documentation on versioning.

ES5

Using the entire SDK:

var sapcai = require ( 'sapcai' ).default var client = new sapcai( 'YOUR_TOKEN' )

Extracting one single API:

var sapcai = require ( 'sapcai' ).default var converse = new sapcai.converse( 'YOUR_TOKEN' )

ES6

Using the entire SDK:

import sapcai from 'sapcai' const client = new sapcai( 'YOUR_TOKEN' )

Extracting one single API:

import { converse } from 'sapcai' const clientConverse = new converse( 'YOUR_TOKEN' )

Sample projects

Check out our NodeJS starter-kit for a usage example of the SDK.

Resources

Bot Builder Guide - Best practices and tips to use the SAP Conversational AI platform

API Documentation

Your first bot - Build your first bot with Bot Builder

Advanced chatbot tutorial(Moviebot) - Overview of how to get started building your bot's server

You can follow us on Twitter at @sapcai for updates and releases.

Getting started with SAP Conversational AI

We build products to help enterprises and developers have a better understanding of user inputs.

NLP API : a unique API for text processing, and augmented training.

: a unique API for text processing, and augmented training. Bot Building Tools : all you need to create smart bots powered by SAP Conversational AI's NLP API. Design even the most complex conversation flow, use all rich messaging formats and connect to external APIs and services.

: all you need to create smart bots powered by SAP Conversational AI's NLP API. Design even the most complex conversation flow, use all rich messaging formats and connect to external APIs and services. Bot Connector API: standardizes the messaging format across all channels, letting you connect your bots to any channel in minutes.

Learn more about:

License

Copyright (c) [2019][SAP Conversational AI](https://cai.tools.sap)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.