Sanity Tabs Plugin

Input component for rendering fieldsets as tabs

Compatibility

Package Version Sanity Version 2.0.x 2.0.x 1.4.x 1.150.x

How does it look?

Demo

Clone the original demo repository and run sanity start to see how it works.

How do I use it?

Just add inputComponent: Tabs to your field. Please note that the field type must be object .

import Tabs from 'sanity-plugin-tabs' ; export default { type : 'document' , title : `Front Page` , name : `frontPage` , fields : [ { name : 'content' , type : 'object' , inputComponent : Tabs, fieldsets : [ { name : 'main' , title : 'Main' , options : { sortOrder : 10 } }, { name : 'aside' , title : 'Aside' , options : { sortOrder : 20 } }, { name : 'meta' , title : 'Meta' , options : { sortOrder : 30 } }, ], options : { layout : 'object' , }, fields : [ { type : 'object' , name : 'mainTitle' , title : 'Main Title' , fieldset : 'main' , fieldsets : [{ name : 'ingress' , title : 'Ingress' }], fields : [ { type : 'string' , name : 'header' , title : 'Header' , }, { type : 'string' , name : 'ingressText' , title : 'Text' , fieldset : 'ingress' , }, ], }, { type : 'string' , name : 'info' , title : 'Information' , fieldset : 'aside' , }, { type : 'object' , name : 'aside' , fieldset : 'meta' , inputComponent : Tabs, fieldsets : [ { name : 'tags' , title : 'Tags' }, { name : 'categories' , title : 'Categories' }, ], fields : [ { type : 'string' , name : 'contentType' , title : 'Content Type' , fieldset : 'tags' , }, { type : 'string' , name : 'category' , title : 'Category' , fieldset : 'categories' , }, ], }, ], }, ], };

Development

Run the following commands at the root of this repository.

npm i npm link

Now you can start developing the plugin.

To include it in your Sanity test site, navigate to the root folder of your CMS project and run:

npm link sanity-plugin-tabs

You will now reference the local version of the plugin when importing it as below:

import Tabs from 'sanity-plugin-tabs' ;

Debugging

To debug the plugin files in you then need to start Sanity with the flag --preserve-symlinks as in the command below:

sanity start

And then from the sanity-plugin-tabs repository folder, run the project with:

npm run dev

Logging from the plugin is disabled by default, so if you'd like to see more detailed debug information, set the environment variable:

SANITY_STUDIO_PLUGIN_TABS_DEBUG = true