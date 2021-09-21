Sanity Plugin Table Sanity plugin that implements a table schema type and input component.





Notice: Version 2.x of this plugin includes a breaking change, see the Configuration section to migrate existing data.

Install

Install using the Sanity CLI.

$ sanity install table

Usage

Simply specify table as a field type in your schema.

export default { name : 'product' , title : 'Product' , type : 'document' , fields : [ { name : 'sizeChart' , title : 'Size Chart' , type : 'table' , }, ], };

Configuration

You can create a configuration file to provide the _type used for table row data. This is especially useful if you are upgrading or have existing data, as version 2.x of this plugin uses tableRow by default, replacing row used in version 1.x .

In your studio, create a config/table.json file (relative to the root directory). The rowType string value can be whatever you like. Use row if you are migrating existing data from version 1 to 2.

{ "rowType" : "row" }

License

MIT